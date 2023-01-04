Holiday travel mess shows why Canadian air travel industry needs competition: NDP
New Democrat Leader Jagmeet Singh says the holiday travel woes that left thousands of passengers stranded at airports or struggling to find flights home show why there should be more competition in Canada's airspace.
He says the lack of choice for passengers is also making flying less affordable, and he's calling on the Liberal government to find ways to make the airline industry more competitive.
The Canadian Transportation Agency requires domestic air service operators to be majority-owned and controlled by Canadians, limiting options for travellers -- especially in rural or remote areas.
Over the holidays, hundreds of people were stranded in Mexico when Sunwing cancelled flights, and the airline has stopped flying from Saskatchewan entirely until next month.
Air Canada is discontinuing flights from Saskatoon and Regina to Calgary this month, after it discontinued flights from Yellowknife to Edmonton last year.
Singh says he wants the CEOs of both companies to answer questions at a future transport committee meeting, but that Transport Minister Omar Alghabra should also ensure there's better oversight.
"We need to make sure people have access to being able to get around the country, and that it is affordable," Singh said Wednesday.
"And right now, for many people, it is not at all. It's something we need to look at and find solutions for."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 4, 2023.
