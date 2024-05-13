Michael Cohen takes the stand as testimony in Trump hush money case enters 4th week

Air quality advisories issued in 5 provinces, 1 territory
Air quality advisories are in effect across Western Canada as smoky conditions plague some areas, according to the latest forecasts. Here's where.
The fourth week of witness testimony in Donald Trump's hush money trial could be a doozy: Michael Cohen is expected to finally take the stand on Monday.
The long-anticipated testimony from Trump's former lawyer and personal fixer would follow a breathtaking buildup by prosecutors of a case that ultimately hinges on record-keeping. Trump is accused of falsifying internal business records to cover up hush money payments that Cohen made as part of efforts to buy and bury stories that might hurt the former president's 2016 campaign.
Text messages, audio recordings, notes and more have all been introduced or shown to jurors in recent weeks to illustrate what prosecutors say was a scheme to illegally influence the election that year. And sometimes dramatic testimony from witnesses that included former National Enquirer publisher David Pecker, ex-Trump staffers and porn actor Stormy Daniels added to the intrigue.
The prosecution could wrap its case this week after telling the judge on Friday that they expected to call just two more witnesses.
The trial is in its 16th day.
In addition to Daniels' recounting of a 2006 sexual encounter she said she had with Trump -- which he denies -- last week saw two failed bids by the defence to have a mistrial declared, attempts to have the gag order squashed or at least altered and more.
Trump has pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts.
The case is the first-ever criminal trial of a former U.S. president and the first of four prosecutions of Trump to reach a jury.
Here's the latest:
Michael Cohen, who is testifying for the prosecution in Donald Trump's hush-money trial in Manhattan, offered his side of an August 2015 meeting at Trump Tower where former National Enquirer publisher David Pecker testified he'd offered to look out for negative stories before they were published.
Cohen testified that Pecker offered to publish positive stories about Trump and negative stories about his opponents. He said the publisher also offered to "keep an eye out for anything negative about Mr. Trump and that he would be able to help us know in advance what was coming out and try and stop it from coming out."
Cohen said he was seeking to harness the power of the National Enquirer to Trump's benefit, given its high visibility next to the cash registers at tens of thousands of supermarkets across the U.S.
Cohen also testified about his role in brokering a deal to buy a potentially damaging story -- which claimed, falsely, that Trump had a child out of wedlock -- from a Trump Tower doorman in order "to take it off the market."
Cohen, 57, worked for the Trump Organization from 2006 to 2017 as Trump's lawyer and fixer. Cohen broke with Trump after the FBI raided his office, apartment and hotel room in 2018. He has been a fierce critic ever since.
Michael Cohen, the prosecution's star witness in Donald Trump's hush-money trial testified that he reported directly to Trump during his decade-long tenure as his executive vice president and special counsel.
He recalled being tasked to renegotiate bills on Trump's behalf, including a law firm invoice that Trump felt wasn't "fair, reasonable, justified" and outstanding invoices from 50 vendors of Trump's failed Trump University project.
Cohen testified that he managed to trim most of the Trump University bills by more than 80%, sparing Trump from having to cover costs behind the $2 million left in the project's bank account.
Cohen also testified he spoke with Trump -- either in person or by phone -- multiple times a day. But Trump was wary of using email, Cohen said.
"Mr. Trump never had an email address," Cohen said. Trump knew too many people who had "gone down" as a result of emails that prosecutors were able to use against them in legal cases, Cohen said.
Though now a fierce critic of Trump, Cohen testified that his decade working for him was largely a "fantastic" experience.
He once said he would take a bullet for Donald Trump. Now Michael Cohen is prosecutors' star witness in the former president's hush money trial.
Cohen is expected to testify about his role in arranging hush money payments on Trump's behalf during his first presidential campaign, including to porn actor Stormy Daniels, who told jurors last week that the $130,000 that she received in 2016 was meant to prevent her from going public about a sexual encounter she says she had with Trump in a hotel suite a decade earlier.
Cohen, 57, worked for the Trump Organization from 2006 to 2017 as Trump's lawyer and fixer. Cohen broke with Trump after the FBI raided his office, apartment and hotel room in 2018. He has been a fierce critic ever since.
Cohen first came to Trump's attention as a condo board member who took the developer's side in a dispute between residents and management at a Trump building where he lived in Manhattan.
As Donald Trump entered the criminal courtroom in Lower Manhattan on a pivotal day of his hush-money trial, he stopped to talk to reporters to proclaim his innocence. He also called the case a "political witch hunt."
His comments come moments before the expected beginning of testimony of a pivotal witness: his former lawyer and personal fixer Michael Cohen, now one of his sharpest critics.
Some of Trump's political allies lined up behind him as he spoke, including Republican Ohio Sen. JD Vance. Vance, who has become a close ally of the former president, is considered one of the top contenders on Trump's shortlist of vice presidential candidates.
Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville and Rep. Nicole Malliotakis of New York were also among the crowd. It was by far the biggest showing of support from Trump's Republican allies after one-off appearances in recent days by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and others.
Trump has started inviting supporters to join him in court as he is subject to a gag order that prohibits him from criticizing the witnesses and others.
Donald Trump's motorcade has arrived at the criminal courthouse in Lower Manhattan for the start of the 16th day of the former president's hush money trial.
The trial involves allegations that he falsified his company's records to hide the true nature of payments to Michael Cohen, who helped bury negative stories about him during the 2016 presidential campaign. He's pleaded not guilty.
Cohen, who was once Donald Trump's personal lawyer and fixer, is expected to take the stand as the prosecution's star witness.
Prosecutors have spent weeks building up a case that largely hinges on record-keeping. They've presented witnesses, text messages, notes and audio recordings to illustrate what prosecutors have said was a scheme to illegally influence the 2016 presidential election by buying and burying negative stories that might hurt Trump's campaign.
While Donald Trump seized on his legal woes Saturday in front of a Jersey Shore campaign rally crowd, a judge's gag order -- and the threat of jail -- limit Trump's ability to comment publicly on witnesses, jurors and some others connected to the New York trial, which is expected to consume much of the month. The judge in the case already has fined Trump US$9,000 for violating the order and warned that jail could follow if he doesn't comply.
The order doesn't include references to Judge Juan M. Merchan, whom Trump called "highly conflicted" or District Attorney Alvin Bragg, both of whom Trump said are "doing the bidding for crooked Joe Biden."
Trump's responsibilities as a defendant have limited his ability to win over voters on the campaign trail.
Michael Cohen has left his New York home on Monday morning.
Donald Trump's fixer-turned-foe is expected to take the witness stand in the former president's hush money case.
In criminal trials, many witnesses come to the stand with their own criminal records, relationships with defendants, prior contradictory statements or something else that could affect their credibility.
Cohen has a particular set of baggage.
In testimony, he will need to explain his prior disavowals of key aspects of the hush money arrangements and to convince jurors that this time he is telling the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth.
Sandwiched between his appearances in court, Donald Trump headed on Saturday to the Jersey Shore, where he repeatedly blamed President Joe Biden for the criminal charges he's facing as the presumptive nominees prepare to face off in the November election and called his New York hush money case "a Biden show trial."
Blasting the Democratic president "a total moron," Trump before a crowd of tens of thousands repeatedly characterized the cases against him as politically motivated and timed to harm his ability to campaign.
"He's a fool. He's not a smart man," Trump said of Biden. "I talk about him differently now because now the gloves are off."
Trump has repeatedly accused the Biden administration and Democratic officials in New York of using the legal system to block his return to the White House.
The hush money case was filed by local prosecutors in Manhattan who do not work for the Justice Department or any White House office. The Justice Department has said the White House has had no involvement in the two criminal cases against Trump brought by special counsel Jack Smith.
Court proceedings in Donald Trump's hush money trial will be held on just three days this week -- Monday, Tuesday and Thursday.
Wednesday is the trial's usual day off during the week and court will not be in session on Friday to allow the former president to attend his son Barron's high school graduation.
Allen Weisselberg, the Trump Organization's former chief financial officer, could make an appearance at Donald Trump's hush money trial after all.
On Friday, Judge Juan M. Merchan asked prosecutors to see if they could get him to court before seeking instead to introduce evidence to explain his absence.
Weisselberg, 76, is currently jailed at New York City's Rikers Island complex, serving a five-month sentence for lying under oath in his testimony in the state attorney general's civil fraud investigation of Trump. He pleaded guilty in March and was sentenced last month. His plea agreement does not require his cooperation or testimony in the criminal case.
"Right now it's seems to me we're trying to jump the gun. We're trying to explain why he's not here without making any effort to get him here," Merchan said.
Trump lawyer Emil Bove noted that his absence "is a very complicated issue" and may require a jury instruction about uncalled witnesses.
Prosecutors had argued that subpoenaing Weisselberg to testify would probably be a waste of time due to his loyalty to Trump and the likelihood that he would invoke his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination.
Donald Trump is due back in court on Monday morning as witness testimony in his criminal trial enters its fourth week.
Michael Cohen, Trump's former lawyer and personal fixer, is the star prosecution witness in Trump's hush money trial. Cohen is set to take the stand Monday and is by far the Manhattan district attorney's most important witness in the case.
Prosecutors say they may wrap up their presentation of evidence by the end of the week.
Cohen is expected to testify about his role in arranging hush money payments on Trump's behalf during his first presidential campaign, including to porn actor Stormy Daniels, who told jurors last week that the US$130,000 that she received in 2016 was meant to prevent her from going public about a sexual encounter she says she had with Trump in a hotel suite a decade earlier.
Defence lawyers have teed up a bruising cross-examination of Cohen, telling jurors during opening statements that the fixer-turned-foe is an "admitted liar" with an "obsession to get President Trump."
The trial is in its 16th day.
Air quality advisories are in effect across Western Canada as smoky conditions plague some areas, according to the latest forecasts. Here's where.
Many foods fall under the category of ultraprocessed foods, depending on their exact ingredients. This type of food has been studied a lot lately, and the results aren’t great.
Hollywood actor Steve Buscemi has been treated for injuries after being punched in the face while walking in New York City.
Four years on, the controversy over whether airlines owed refunds to passengers after cancelling hundreds of thousands of flights during the pandemic continues to simmer, aggravated by a sluggish, opaque complaints process.
For her latest column on CTVNews.ca, royal commentator Afua Hagan writes about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's recent visit to Nigeria, calling it a 'deeply meaningful campaign' that was about aligning their ongoing efforts to foster mental-health awareness and promoting the Invictus Games.
Ontario will need 33,200 more nurses and 50,853 more personal support workers by 2032, the government projects — figures it tried to keep secret but were obtained by The Canadian Press.
Whether you were lucky to nab tickets to one of Taylor Swift's six sold-out Toronto concerts in November or not, a new 'fan experience' hopes to get you into the party spirit.
An endangered North Atlantic right whale has been spotted with gear entangled around its mouth in the Gulf of St. Lawrence.
After receiving a DNA kit one Christmas from his son-in-law, Hugh McCormick soon discovered that he had six unknown siblings, with whom he shared the same birth parents.
The Winnipeg trial of admitted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki is expected to hear testimony today from a police officer who examined video surveillance.
Lawyers for Montreal's McGill University are in court this morning seeking an injunction to dismantle the pro-Palestinian encampment that has been on its downtown campus since last month.
An encampment is now set up outside a Maritime university in solidarity with Palestinian people in Gaza amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.
An endangered North Atlantic right whale has been spotted with gear entangled around its mouth in the Gulf of St. Lawrence.
Thousands have been forced to flee a wildfire burning near Fort Nelson. Meanwhile, some experienced volunteers are staying behind to fight the fire.
An Ottawa pizzeria is being recognized as one of the top 20 deep-dish pizzas in the world.
Heavy rains and torrents of cold lava and mud flowing down a volcano's slopes on Indonesia’s Sumatra island triggered flash floods that killed at least 37 people and more than a dozen others were missing, officials said Sunday.
Hollywood actor Steve Buscemi has been treated for injuries after being punched in the face while walking in New York City.
Aid workers are struggling to distribute dwindling food and other supplies to hundreds of thousands of Palestinians displaced by what Israel says is a limited operation in Rafah, as the two main crossings near the southern Gaza city remain closed.
The star prosecution witness in Donald Trump's hush money trial is set to take the stand Monday with testimony that could help shape the outcome of the first criminal case against an American president.
Only a few hundred residents remain in the embattled town of Vovchansk in northeast Ukraine, where Kyiv's troops are locked in intense battles with the Russian army, according to local officials on Monday.
An Australian judge Monday lifted a ban on the social media platform X showing Australians a video of a bishop being stabbed in a Sydney church.
The criminal trial of Pat King, one of the most prominent figures associated with the 2022 Freedom Convoy protest in Ottawa, is expected to begin Monday.
Canada’s foreign affairs minister is embarking on a five-day trip to the Middle East and the Mediterranean where she will focus on peacekeeping and aid.
Amid significant criticism from advocates, Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities Minister Kamal Khera is defending her government's long-promised, newly unveiled Canada Disability Benefit, calling the funds an "initial step," but without laying out a timeline for future expansion of the program.
A new study projecting declining rates of cancer cases and deaths in Canada demonstrates the success of prevention and early detection programs, but also highlights areas where more work is needed to save and prolong lives, researchers say.
Ontario will need 33,200 more nurses and 50,853 more personal support workers by 2032, the government projects — figures it tried to keep secret but were obtained by The Canadian Press.
When you're picking something up from the floor or bending over to tie your shoe laces, you're performing "the hinge move," according to movement trainers.
Justin Trudeau says Meta is making billions off people, but taking no responsibility for the well-being of communities they profit from.
A swarm of roughly 20,000 bees gathered around a woman’s car in the parking lot of Burlington Centre.
A man who was bitten by two sharks in the Bahamas said Thursday he's 'thankful that I'm here' while sharing his story of survival.
Hollywood actor Steve Buscemi has been treated for injuries after being punched in the face while walking in New York City.
Whether you were lucky to nab tickets to one of Taylor Swift's six sold-out Toronto concerts in November or not, a new 'fan experience' hopes to get you into the party spirit.
YES Theatre Young Company opened its acclaimed kids’ show, One Small Step, at Sudbury Theatre Centre on Saturday.
Four years on, the controversy over whether airlines owed refunds to passengers after cancelling hundreds of thousands of flights during the pandemic continues to simmer, aggravated by a sluggish, opaque complaints process.
A tiny, low-priced electric car called the Seagull has American automakers and politicians trembling.
With carriers' flight volumes above the 60th parallel hovering below pre-pandemic levels, Canadian North’s first Inuk CEO now bears the task of balancing those financial and logistical challenges with the needs of communities for which she feels a deep affinity.
Irresponsibly using a credit card can land you in financial trouble, but personal finance columnist Christopher Liew says when used properly, it can be a powerful wealth-building tool that can help grow your credit profile and create new opportunities.
When it comes to gardening, a lot of questions come up, including the best way to keep pets away from plants, maintaining your lawn and keeping the dandelions at bay.
When I was knee-deep in the early years of parenting, dishes piled up, laundry was rarely folded, and Whole Foods did a fair amount of the cooking for me.
Brock Boeser had two goals and an assist, and the Vancouver Canucks hung on for a 4-3 win over the Edmonton Oilers in Game 3 of their second-round Stanley Cup playoff series.
Alek Manoah allowed three runs — all unearned — over seven innings to lower his earned-run average from 13.50 to 4.91 in his best outing of the year. He allowed four hits and a walk, striking out six.
The Atlanta Hawks won the NBA draft lottery on Sunday, landing the No. 1 pick and a potential cornerstone player in a year where there’s no clear-cut choice.
A tiny, low-priced electric car called the Seagull has American automakers and politicians trembling.
The Biden administration plans to impose major new tariffs on electric vehicles, semiconductors, solar equipment and medical supplies imported from China, according to a U.S. official and another person familiar with the plan.
Tesla will spend more than US$500 million to expand its fast-charging network, CEO Elon Musk said on Friday, days after abruptly laying off employees who were running the business.
Two daughters and a mother were reunited online 40 years later thanks to a DNA kit and a Zoom connection despite living on three separate continents and speaking different languages.
Mother's Day can be a difficult occasion for those who have lost or are estranged from their mom.
YES Theatre Young Company opened its acclaimed kids’ show, One Small Step, at Sudbury Theatre Centre on Saturday.
An Ottawa pizzeria is being recognized as one of the top 20 deep-dish pizzas in the world.
A family of fifth generation farmers from Ituna, Sask. are trying to find answers after discovering several strange objects lying on their land.
A Listowel, Ont. man, drafted by the Hamilton Tigercats last week, is also getting looks from the NFL, despite only playing 27 games of football in his life.
The threat of zebra mussels has prompted the federal government to temporarily ban watercraft from a Manitoba lake popular with tourists.
A small Ajax dessert shop that recently received a glowing review from celebrity food critic Keith Lee is being forced to move after a zoning complaint was made following the social media influencer’s visit last month.
The Canada Science and Technology Museum is inviting visitors to explore their poop. A new exhibition opens at the Ottawa museum on Friday called, 'Oh Crap! Rethinking human waste.'
Wildfires burning in the northeastern part of B.C. led to an air quality advisory for the region.
Thousands have been forced to flee a wildfire burning near Fort Nelson. Meanwhile, some experienced volunteers are staying behind to fight the fire.
An off-duty Vancouver police officer who allegedly drove drunk and rear-ended a van with children as passengers was handed a five-day suspension, and a watchdog has ordered a review of that decision.
A 27-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection with the fatal shooting of a woman at a residence in the city’s Oakwood Village neighbourhood over the weekend, Toronto police say.
Four people were injured, two seriously, after a road rage incident led to a multi-vehicle collision on Highway 403 in Mississauga, police say.
Whether you were lucky to nab tickets to one of Taylor Swift's six sold-out Toronto concerts in November or not, a new 'fan experience' hopes to get you into the party spirit.
A total of 85,144 members are eligible to vote for Alberta NDP's next leader.
Calgarians can now bring their Styrofoam waste to be recycled at any of the city's three landfills.
Residents looking to save a portion of land near an Alberta hamlet from becoming a racetrack have launched a legal battle against a provincially run appeals board and the Alberta government.
Wildfires across western Canada will likely bring smoke into Ottawa and eastern Ontario starting on Monday and into Tuesday.
A construction worker was injured after a shoring wall collapsed at a worksite in Carlington on Monday morning.
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after human remains were discovered in the Mississippi River in Carleton Place on Sunday.
Lawyers for Montreal's McGill University are in court this morning seeking an injunction to dismantle the pro-Palestinian encampment that has been on its downtown campus since last month.
Workers at Amazon.com Inc.'s Laval warehouse have been granted the right to unionize.
Four years on, the controversy over whether airlines owed refunds to passengers after cancelling hundreds of thousands of flights during the pandemic continues to simmer, aggravated by a sluggish, opaque complaints process.
A total of 85,144 members are eligible to vote for Alberta NDP's next leader.
The thick wildfire smoke that blew in from the northwest over the weekend has moved out of the Edmonton area and modelling indicates "cleaner" air for Monday/Tuesday in the Edmonton area and all of central and southern Alberta.
Childish Gambino is coming to Edmonton. The hip hop artist will bring his "The New World Tour" to Rogers Place on Sept. 29.
An encampment is now set up outside a Maritime university in solidarity with Palestinian people in Gaza amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.
An endangered North Atlantic right whale has been spotted with gear entangled around its mouth in the Gulf of St. Lawrence.
An early morning fire in Halifax has damaged a home and sent one person to hospital.
As a pair of wildfires burn near Flin Flon and The Pas, a number of Manitobans are being told to evacuate their homes.
The province says several government agencies are currently responding to two wildfires around Flin Flon and The Pas.
The Winnipeg trial of admitted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki is expected to hear testimony today from a police officer who examined video surveillance.
Regina police have launched an investigation into the death of a man officers found gravely injured in the northwest of the city on Sunday.
Sunday marked day one of training camp for the Saskatchewan Roughriders in Saskatoon. The team was ecstatic to be back on the field for another year with quarterback Trevor Harris being no exception.
Saskatchewan's Ministry of Social Services says its mobile outreach team is doubling in size. A total of 20 social workers will now provide services in the community rather than from a government office.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will visit a local child care centre in southwestern Ontario. According to his itinerary, he will make an announcement related to child care.
Waterloo regional police say no one was hurt during a daylight shooting in Kitchener.
It’s been a year since Nathan Wise went missing and his family is no closer to finding out what happened to him.
Violent crime in Saskatoon was up by nearly 10 per cent in the first quarter of 2024, according to new data from the Saskatoon Police Service.
Prince Albert singer Rebecca Strong is on the cusp of achieving a dream on Canada’s Got Talent as she stands among the final eight contestants.
The Saskatoon Fire Department says no one was injured in a fire in the Queen Elizabeth neighbourhood on Saturday evening.
A 29-year-old Timmins man is charged with impaired driving in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 144 near Greater Sudbury that sent two children to hospital by air ambulance Saturday.
A 64-year-old man from Burlington was killed Sunday in a single-ATV crash in northern Ontario, provincial police say.
After receiving a DNA kit one Christmas from his son-in-law, Hugh McCormick soon discovered that he had six unknown siblings, with whom he shared the same birth parents.
A Sarnia man has been charged after an incident involving an encampment on Thursday night. According to police, two people were putting up a small encampment behind a business between Confederation Street and Michener Road in Sarnia.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will visit a local child care centre in southwestern Ontario. According to his itinerary, he will make an announcement related to child care.
With rain showers expected most of the day, the temperature will hit a high around 25 C. The normal for this time of year being around 20 C.
Young mother was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Innisfil Saturday morning.
A motorcyclist was airlifted to a local hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Grey Highlands.
Provincial police remind drivers hauling loads that they must be properly secured.
Windsor City Council is debating the Downtown Windsor Revitalization Plan.
A judge has ordered Windsor landlords to pay the City of Windsor $30,000 in legal fees.
Police in Chatham-Kent are hoping the public can identify a person they’re looking for. According to police, the person is suspected in relation to multiple break and enter and attempt break-and-enter investigations in Chatham.
A fast-growing wildfire near Fort Nelson, B.C., that has forced thousands to flee their homes could spread into the town itself, the B.C. Wildfire Service warned.
The Vancouver Canucks beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-3 Sunday night and now lead the second round series 2-1.
Thousands have been forced to flee a wildfire burning near Fort Nelson. Meanwhile, some experienced volunteers are staying behind to fight the fire.
One person is dead after a fight in Penticton early Sunday morning, according to authorities.
A suspect is at large after robbing a convenience store at gunpoint in Merritt, B.C., Friday, according to local police.
After four targeted shootings in four days, Mounties in Kamloops are taking the unusual step of warning the public about two men they believe are likely to be targeted in future violent incidents.
Thousands of messages were sent between a teenage girl in the U.S. and an Alberta man posing as a young boy, a police investigation has revealed.
After a dry winter, southern Alberta farmers were expecting it to be another tough growing season.
Rural crime is on the decline, the RCMP said in a media statement released by the Southern Alberta District (SAD) late Wednesday afternoon.
A 64-year-old from Burlington was killed Sunday in a single-ATV crash in northern Ontario, provincial police say.
One expert says we might see a little bit of a dip, even still, he’s expecting another big cruise ship season on the Great Lakes, particularly when it comes to ports in northeastern Ontario.
Highlights of the views of the northern lights display in northern Ontario on Friday night and Saturday morning.
Police in Newfoundland say patrol officers were assaulted Thursday by a "very irate male" wielding a block of cheese.
Health officials say there is an outbreak of whooping cough in eastern Newfoundland.
Ontario Provincial Police are facing tough questions about their search for a missing Newfoundland trucker whose rig was found two weeks ago in Ontario, then sent back to Newfoundland, where his body was found Monday in the trailer.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.