No refund for travellers who cancelled flight already scrapped by airline: regulator

'Oh my God, you're my brother': Man in his 70s discovers 6 unknown siblings
After receiving a DNA kit one Christmas from his son-in-law, Hugh McCormick soon discovered that he had six unknown siblings, with whom he shared the same birth parents.
Four years on, the controversy over whether airlines owed refunds to passengers after cancelling hundreds of thousands of flights during the pandemic continues to simmer, aggravated by a sluggish, opaque complaints process.
In the first months of COVID-19, grounded planes and slashed schedules prompted most carriers to grant passengers travel credit. The airlines claimed they were not obliged to reimburse customers, citing a March 2020 statement from the Canadian Transportation Agency.
Now, even after regulatory changes that mandate refunds for flights scrapped due to a reason outside airlines’ control — whether it's a pandemic or a snowstorm — some Canadians still face rejection of long-standing reimbursement requests.
A recent ruling from the regulator found that one couple was not entitled to a refund because they chose to cancel their 2020 booking — for a flight the airline had already cancelled.
In a confidential decision obtained by The Canadian Press, a complaints resolution officer at the agency said the two passengers qualified for no more than a voucher because they cancelled their reservation with WestJet. The officer pointed to the conditions of their ticket.
“Although WestJet announced a route suspension, this does not change the terms and conditions of the ticket when the passenger initiates the cancellation first,” the officer wrote on Dec. 28.
But those conditions — laid out in the company's policies and posted on its website — stated that in the event of flight disruptions outside the carrier’s control, the customer “will be refunded” in the original form of payment if they turn down an alternate travel route.
Moreover, then-WestJet CEO Ed Sims had announced a day before the couple called off their late-March trip that the airline would cancel all flights for at least 30 days starting on March 22, 2020, for reasons related to COVID-19.
The couple, who asked to remain unnamed due to legal concerns — any decision from the agency’s complaint officers is confidential unless both parties agree to its release — described the situation as a “nightmare.”
“How can you cancel a flight that’s cancelled?” one asked.
They are still about $4,000 out of pocket, they said. “To us, that’s no small amount.”
WestJet did not respond to questions about that case.
A drawn-out complaints process has added to travellers' frustrations.
The couple filed their complaint with the regulator in March 2022, and said they received the decision in January of this year — a 22-month wait.
The complaints backlog at the transportation agency had grown to about 71,000 as of late April, its highest tally yet.
Withholding refunds was common in the first year or more of the pandemic, a move that garnered backlash from customers. The number of battles still playing out over the issue is tough to discern, since the regulator’s complaint rulings are not public, advocates say.
“It does create a chilling effect of people being afraid to speak openly,” said Gabor Lukacs, president of the Air Passenger Rights advocacy group.
He also accused the agency and the airline of ignoring the facts of the couple’s case.
Refund obligations at the time came down to the conditions attached to the ticket, since airlines were not required to reimburse in force majeure situations until an update to the passenger rights charter in 2022, said transportation agency spokesman Jadrino Huot.
At the outset of the pandemic, regulations “only require that the airline ensure passengers can complete their itineraries,” states an agency post from March 25, 2020. “Some airlines’ tariffs provide for refunds in certain cases, but may have clauses that airlines believe relieve them of such obligations in force majeure situations.”
Several older decisions by the federal agency itself appear to contravene the post, with at least three rulings since 2013 affirming air travellers’ right to a refund regardless of tariff conditions or whether a flight cancellation is beyond the airline’s control.
A 2013 ruling concerning Porter Airlines found that “it is unreasonable for Porter to refuse to refund the fare paid by a passenger because of its cancellation of a flight, even if the cause is an event beyond Porter’s control.” That finding came despite the fact that Porter's tariff — the airline-passenger contract — stipulated a no-refund policy for force majeure delays and cancellations.
“Breaching those decisions would be like contempt of court,” Lukacs claimed. Either way, WestJet's tariff included no such provision, he said.
The Public Interest Advocacy Centre said in April 2020 it had received “many complaints from consumers about future cancelled flights and the lack of refunds for these flights.”
To hold on to millions of dollars in fares amounted to a seizure, argued John Lawford, who heads the consumer rights organization.
“When airlines take large sums from consumers for future flights, and do not segregate those funds in trust but instead use them as operating funds, they have effectively taken consumer money for nothing,” he wrote in 2020.
Vouchers are not tantamount to reimbursement, he added. Lawford pointed to older Canadians unlikely to use store credit down the line “for health or financial reasons, or simply due to the uncertainty of future air travel.”
After holding out for more than a year, most airlines began to offer refunds for flights cancelled due to the pandemic as a condition of federal aid packages.
“As the situation evolved, we opened refunds to travellers who were issued a credit due to COVID, whether the booking was cancelled by us or the passenger,” said Andréan Gagné, a spokeswoman for Transat A.T. Inc.
WestJet, which never fell back on federal support, was the first carrier to offer refunds to some passengers in October 2020. But it said those refunds would not apply to customers who cancelled their own trips or who purchased non-refundable basic fares, “in line with its regulatory tariff and booking conditions that were in place pre-COVID” — and in spite of tribunal precedent.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 13, 2024.
After receiving a DNA kit one Christmas from his son-in-law, Hugh McCormick soon discovered that he had six unknown siblings, with whom he shared the same birth parents.
Four years on, the controversy over whether airlines owed refunds to passengers after cancelling hundreds of thousands of flights during the pandemic continues to simmer, aggravated by a sluggish, opaque complaints process.
Many foods fall under the category of ultraprocessed foods, depending on their exact ingredients. This type of food has been studied a lot lately, and the results aren’t great.
Dozens of Ontarians are expressing frustration in the province’s health-care system after their family doctors either dropped them as patients or threatened to after they sought urgent care elsewhere.
A new study projecting declining rates of cancer cases and deaths in Canada demonstrates the success of prevention and early detection programs, but also highlights areas where more work is needed to save and prolong lives, researchers say.
The star prosecution witness in Donald Trump's hush money trial is set to take the stand Monday with testimony that could help shape the outcome of the first criminal case against an American president.
Millions of Indians across 96 constituencies began casting their ballots on Monday as the country's gigantic, six-week-long election edges past its halfway mark. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking a third straight term with an eye on winning a supermajority in Parliament.
An Ottawa pizzeria is being recognized as one of the top 20 deep-dish pizzas in the world.
Police are searching for a male suspect after a man was “slashed in neck” on Sunday morning in downtown Toronto and died.
An Ottawa pizzeria is being recognized as one of the top 20 deep-dish pizzas in the world.
The fire burning near Fort McMurray grew from 25 hectares to 5,500 hectares over the weekend.
YES Theatre Young Company opened its acclaimed kids’ show, One Small Step, at Sudbury Theatre Centre on Saturday.
After receiving a DNA kit one Christmas from his son-in-law, Hugh McCormick soon discovered that he had six unknown siblings, with whom he shared the same birth parents.
It’s been a year since Nathan Wise went missing and his family is no closer to finding out what happened to him.
Amazon's paid subscription service provides free delivery for online shopping across Canada except for remote locations, the company said in an email. While customers in Iqaluit qualify for the offer, all other communities in Nunavut are excluded.
Heavy rains and torrents of cold lava and mud flowing down a volcano's slopes on Indonesia’s Sumatra island triggered flash floods that killed at least 37 people and more than a dozen others were missing, officials said Sunday.
When two U.S. fighter jets recently faced off in a dogfight in California, only one was piloted by a human.
Millions of Indians across 96 constituencies began casting their ballots on Monday as the country's gigantic, six-week-long election edges past its halfway mark. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking a third straight term with an eye on winning a supermajority in Parliament.
The UN food agency estimated that unusually heavy seasonal rains in Afghanistan have left more than 300 people dead and thousands of houses destroyed.
The star prosecution witness in Donald Trump's hush money trial is set to take the stand Monday with testimony that could help shape the outcome of the first criminal case against an American president.
Ukrainian troops are locked in intense battles with the advancing Russian army in two border areas, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, while the death toll from a Russian apartment building collapse blamed on Ukrainian shelling rose to 15.
Amid significant criticism from advocates, Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities Minister Kamal Khera is defending her government's long-promised, newly unveiled Canada Disability Benefit, calling the funds an "initial step," but without laying out a timeline for future expansion of the program.
Canada’s foreign affairs minister is embarking on a five-day trip to the Middle East and the Mediterranean where she will focus on peacekeeping and aid.
RCMP commissioner Mike Duheme says he wants the government to look at drafting a new law that would make it easier for police to pursue charges against people who threaten elected officials.
A new study projecting declining rates of cancer cases and deaths in Canada demonstrates the success of prevention and early detection programs, but also highlights areas where more work is needed to save and prolong lives, researchers say.
When you're picking something up from the floor or bending over to tie your shoe laces, you're performing "the hinge move," according to movement trainers.
Health Canada announced various product recalls this week, including electric adapters, armchairs, cannabis and vehicle components.
Justin Trudeau says Meta is making billions off people, but taking no responsibility for the well-being of communities they profit from.
A swarm of roughly 20,000 bees gathered around a woman’s car in the parking lot of Burlington Centre.
A man who was bitten by two sharks in the Bahamas said Thursday he's 'thankful that I'm here' while sharing his story of survival.
YES Theatre Young Company opened its acclaimed kids’ show, One Small Step, at Sudbury Theatre Centre on Saturday.
Swiss Eurovision fans were getting ready Sunday to give a hero's welcome to singer Nemo, who won the 68th Eurovision Song Contest with "The Code," an operatic pop-rap ode to the singer’s journey toward embracing a nongender identity.
This Mother's Day Weekend, take a look at some of the most emotional movies inspired by moms.
Four years on, the controversy over whether airlines owed refunds to passengers after cancelling hundreds of thousands of flights during the pandemic continues to simmer, aggravated by a sluggish, opaque complaints process.
With carriers' flight volumes above the 60th parallel hovering below pre-pandemic levels, Canadian North’s first Inuk CEO now bears the task of balancing those financial and logistical challenges with the needs of communities for which she feels a deep affinity.
Average hourly wages among Canadian employees rose to $34.95 on a year-over-year basis in April, a 4.7 per cent increase, according to a Statistics Canada report released Friday morning.
Irresponsibly using a credit card can land you in financial trouble, but personal finance columnist Christopher Liew says when used properly, it can be a powerful wealth-building tool that can help grow your credit profile and create new opportunities.
When it comes to gardening, a lot of questions come up, including the best way to keep pets away from plants, maintaining your lawn and keeping the dandelions at bay.
Pregnancy is often an exciting and anxious time for parents-to-be. And while painting the nursery and choosing a stroller are typically on the agenda, experts say preparing financially for a maternity leave can help reduce stress later on as well.
Brock Boeser had two goals and an assist, and the Vancouver Canucks hung on for a 4-3 win over the Edmonton Oilers in Game 3 of their second-round Stanley Cup playoff series.
Alek Manoah allowed three runs — all unearned — over seven innings to lower his earned-run average from 13.50 to 4.91 in his best outing of the year. He allowed four hits and a walk, striking out six.
The Atlanta Hawks won the NBA draft lottery on Sunday, landing the No. 1 pick and a potential cornerstone player in a year where there’s no clear-cut choice.
The Biden administration plans to impose major new tariffs on electric vehicles, semiconductors, solar equipment and medical supplies imported from China, according to a U.S. official and another person familiar with the plan.
Tesla will spend more than US$500 million to expand its fast-charging network, CEO Elon Musk said on Friday, days after abruptly laying off employees who were running the business.
Just as she had feared, a restaurant owner from eastern Quebec who visited Montreal had her SUV stolen, but says it was all thanks to the kindness of strangers on the internet — not the police — that she got it back.
English, history, entertainment, math and geography: high school trivia teams could be quizzed on any of it when they compete at the Reach for the Top Nationals in Ottawa in June.
An Ottawa pizzeria is being recognized as one of the top 20 deep-dish pizzas in the world.
A family of fifth generation farmers from Ituna, Sask. are trying to find answers after discovering several strange objects lying on their land.
A Listowel, Ont. man, drafted by the Hamilton Tigercats last week, is also getting looks from the NFL, despite only playing 27 games of football in his life.
The threat of zebra mussels has prompted the federal government to temporarily ban watercraft from a Manitoba lake popular with tourists.
A small Ajax dessert shop that recently received a glowing review from celebrity food critic Keith Lee is being forced to move after a zoning complaint was made following the social media influencer’s visit last month.
The Canada Science and Technology Museum is inviting visitors to explore their poop. A new exhibition opens at the Ottawa museum on Friday called, 'Oh Crap! Rethinking human waste.'
The Regina Police Service says it is the first in Saskatchewan and possibly Canada to implement new technology in its detention facility that will offer real-time monitoring of detainees’ vital health metrics.
Just as she had feared, a restaurant owner from eastern Quebec who visited Montreal had her SUV stolen, but says it was all thanks to the kindness of strangers on the internet — not the police — that she got it back.
The Vancouver Canucks beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-3 Sunday night and now lead the second round series 2-1.
Thousands have been forced to flee a wildfire burning near Fort Nelson. Meanwhile, some experienced volunteers are staying behind to fight the fire.
A fast-growing wildfire near Fort Nelson, B.C., that has forced thousands to flee their homes could spread into the town itself, the B.C. Wildfire Service warned.
Ontario will need 33,200 more nurses and 50,853 more personal support workers by 2032, the government projects — figures it tried to keep secret but were obtained by The Canadian Press.
A 27-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection with the fatal shooting of a woman at a residence in the city’s Oakwood Village neighbourhood over the weekend, Toronto police say.
Two people suffered life-threatening injuries after a shooting in North York early Monday morning, Toronto police say.
A vehicle collided with a cyclist Sunday morning in southeast Calgary.
Quarterback meetings were crowded to start Calgary Stampeders' training camp.
Four years on, the controversy over whether airlines owed refunds to passengers after cancelling hundreds of thousands of flights during the pandemic continues to simmer, aggravated by a sluggish, opaque complaints process.
Ottawa's Rideau Park United Church has been raising awareness for universal basic income, a policy that would give a fixed amount to everybody, every month, regardless of their income.
Organizers for a pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Ottawa say the school's administrators, including the chief investment officer, have agreed to meet with them as the demonstration enters its second week.
The criminal trial of Pat King, one of the most prominent figures associated with the 2022 Freedom Convoy protest in Ottawa, is expected to begin Monday.
Lawyers for McGill University are slated to be in court to seek an injunction to dismantle the pro-Palestinian encampment that has been on its grounds since last month.
The 200 workers at Amazon's Laval warehouse have succeeded where many other employees of the American multinational have failed: they are now unionized.
A string of shootings in Greenfield Park on Montreal's South Shore had Longueuil police investigating overnight.
A man and woman were arrested Saturday after a man was found dead inside a northeast Edmonton home.
Multiple people at the protest camp torn down at the University of Alberta campus Saturday say police's actions against protesters were "violent" and "disproportionate."
The criminal trial of Pat King, one of the most prominent figures associated with the 2022 Freedom Convoy protest in Ottawa, is expected to begin Monday.
A massive weekend fire at a building supply warehouse in northern New Brunswick briefly forced more than 100 residents from their homes and triggered an air quality advisory as a black plume of smoke filled the air.
Four years on, the controversy over whether airlines owed refunds to passengers after cancelling hundreds of thousands of flights during the pandemic continues to simmer, aggravated by a sluggish, opaque complaints process.
Kings District RCMP is investigating after a collision in Wolfville Ridge, N.S., left one man dead on Saturday.
The province says several government agencies are currently responding to two wildfires around Flin Flon and The Pas.
The Winnipeg trial of admitted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki is expected to hear testimony today from a police officer who examined video surveillance.
Winnipeg police closed a stretch of Portage Avenue on Sunday morning because of a homicide investigation.
Regina police have launched an investigation into the death of a man officers found gravely injured in the northwest of the city on Sunday.
Sunday marked day one of training camp for the Saskatchewan Roughriders in Saskatoon. The team was ecstatic to be back on the field for another year with quarterback Trevor Harris being no exception.
Saskatchewan's Ministry of Social Services says its mobile outreach team is doubling in size. A total of 20 social workers will now provide services in the community rather than from a government office.
Waterloo regional police say no one was hurt during a daylight shooting in Kitchener.
It’s been a year since Nathan Wise went missing and his family is no closer to finding out what happened to him.
Ontario will need 33,200 more nurses and 50,853 more personal support workers by 2032, the government projects — figures it tried to keep secret but were obtained by The Canadian Press.
Violent crime in Saskatoon was up by nearly 10 per cent in the first quarter of 2024, according to new data from the Saskatoon Police Service.
Prince Albert singer Rebecca Strong is on the cusp of achieving a dream on Canada’s Got Talent as she stands among the final eight contestants.
The Saskatoon Fire Department says no one was injured in a fire in the Queen Elizabeth neighbourhood on Saturday evening.
Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating after a Sault Ste. Marie Police Service officer shot a 37-year-old man in the city’s west end on Saturday night.
After receiving a DNA kit one Christmas from his son-in-law, Hugh McCormick soon discovered that he had six unknown siblings, with whom he shared the same birth parents.
Dozens of Ontarians are expressing frustration in the province’s health-care system after their family doctors either dropped them as patients or threatened to after they sought urgent care elsewhere.
With rain showers expected most of the day, the temperature will hit a high around 25 C. The normal for this time of year being around 20 C.
No injuries were reported after a garage fire spread into a vehicle early Sunday morning in the city’s east end.
A 46-year-old individual is in custody and is facing multiple charges after allegedly robbing a Kincardine jewellery store early Saturday morning and assaulting the business owner.
A garbage fire was attended to by Collingwood firefighters Monday.
Caledon police and the Ministry of Transportation commercial vehicle enforcement staff were looking for unsafe commercial motor vehicles.
Due to construction, motorists in Barrie who rely on Essa Road for their daily commute must plan alternative routes over the next few days.
The temperature will be well above normal in Windsor-Essex on Monday as rain showers continue throughout the day.
Days after four people were charged in an underage prostitution investigation, it's been learned that two of the accused are reportedly employed by the University of Windsor and a high school in Essex.
No charges will be laid against the driver of a pickup truck after a woman ran across the road and was struck by the vehicle in Chatham over the weekend.
A fast-growing wildfire near Fort Nelson, B.C., that has forced thousands to flee their homes could spread into the town itself, the B.C. Wildfire Service warned.
The Vancouver Canucks beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-3 Sunday night and now lead the second round series 2-1.
Thousands have been forced to flee a wildfire burning near Fort Nelson. Meanwhile, some experienced volunteers are staying behind to fight the fire.
One person is dead after a fight in Penticton early Sunday morning, according to authorities.
A suspect is at large after robbing a convenience store at gunpoint in Merritt, B.C., Friday, according to local police.
After four targeted shootings in four days, Mounties in Kamloops are taking the unusual step of warning the public about two men they believe are likely to be targeted in future violent incidents.
Thousands of messages were sent between a teenage girl in the U.S. and an Alberta man posing as a young boy, a police investigation has revealed.
After a dry winter, southern Alberta farmers were expecting it to be another tough growing season.
Rural crime is on the decline, the RCMP said in a media statement released by the Southern Alberta District (SAD) late Wednesday afternoon.
One expert says we might see a little bit of a dip, even still, he’s expecting another big cruise ship season on the Great Lakes, particularly when it comes to ports in northeastern Ontario.
Highlights of the views of the northern lights display in northern Ontario on Friday night and Saturday morning.
Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating after a Sault Ste. Marie Police Service officer shot a 37-year-old man in the city’s west end on Saturday night.
Police in Newfoundland say patrol officers were assaulted Thursday by a "very irate male" wielding a block of cheese.
Health officials say there is an outbreak of whooping cough in eastern Newfoundland.
Ontario Provincial Police are facing tough questions about their search for a missing Newfoundland trucker whose rig was found two weeks ago in Ontario, then sent back to Newfoundland, where his body was found Monday in the trailer.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.