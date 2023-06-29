Heritage minister 'surprised' by Google news ban; ambassador says U.S. won't intervene
Canadian Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez says he was surprised by Google's announcement that it will cease hosting links to Canadian news outlets.
"Well, Meta, I always said it was complicated; Google we still have conversations as recent as this morning," Rodriguez told CTV's Power Play Thursday afternoon. "I'm a bit surprised by Google's reaction."
Earlier in the day, Google declared that it will be removing Canadian news from its platforms and ending existing deals with local publishers due to the Liberal government's Online News Act.
Formerly known as Bill C-18, the Online News Act forces digital giants like Google and Facebook parent Meta to pay media outlets for content that is shared, previewed or otherwise repurposed on their platforms. Meta has also confirmed that it is pulling Canadian news from Facebook and Instagram and ending deals with local publishers, such as one that supported hiring emerging journalists.
"We cannot have tech giants as powerful as they are with big lawyers and everything coming here and telling members of parliament and the government elected by the people, 'This is what you're going to do,’" the minister said. "We can't accept that. We're a sovereign nation."
Rodriguez said Google's announcement took him by surprise because the law is not yet in effect. He said conversations with the company remain ongoing, and some common ground has been reached.
"Around 500 newsrooms closed their doors across the country… and they will continue closing their doors," Rodriguez said. "The status quo is not working because the money is going to the tech giants."
Although the Biden administration hasn't weighed in on the legislation, some U.S. lawmakers have expressed concerns that it unfairly targets American companies.
"It wasn't accidental that the United States didn't take a position on C-18," United States Ambassador to Canada David L. Cohen told CTV Power Play on Thursday. "It's not that the letter got lost in the mail. I mean, there was plenty of discussion and there was just a decision that this was not something that we chose to intervene in."
The law, which passed on June 22, will come into effect by the end of the year.
As diminishing ad revenues contribute to Canadian newsroom cuts, the Online News Act was intended to help keep the industry afloat. Google's search engine enjoys an approximately 90 per cent market share in the country while social media platforms like Facebook are important drivers of digital traffic.
Michael Geist is a University of Ottawa law professor and the Canada Research Chair in internet and e-commerce law. He calls the new legislation “bad for everyone.”
"I think it's bad for the company, because its search features in Canada and Google News won't be as good,” Geist told CTV National News on Thursday. “It's clearly bad for Canadian news outlets who rely heavily on Google and Meta for referral traffic… And it's bad for the Canadian public because their access to search results won't be as good."
Geist says the legislation is also fundamentally "disastrous" for the government.
"The government made a big bet, seemingly just based on the notion that somehow this was all just a big bluff; I don't think it read the room," he said. "I don't think it fully appreciated the current circumstances and it put a fundamental principle of the internet – the notion of free flow of information through linking – at risk."
With files from The Canadian Press
Liberals unveil plan to make hybrid House of Commons sittings permanent
Government House Leader Mark Holland has unveiled the federal Liberals' plans to make hybrid sittings a permanent feature in the House of Commons.
NDP MP wants 'democratic controls' on the prime minister's powers
A New Democrat MP is trying to convince his colleagues to change the rules that govern the House of Commons in a series of ways he says would instill 'democratic controls' on the prime minister's 'unfettered' powers.
As it happened: Deal reached between feds, union for 120,000 striking public servants
Monday morning, the Public Service Alliance of Canada announced it had reached a 'tentative' agreement with the federal government for the 120,000 picketing Treasury Board workers who, since April 19, had been engaged in one of the largest strikes in Canadian history. Here's a rundown of the developments from Parliament Hill as they happened.
MPs need to plug legislative 'holes' to address foreign interference before next election: party reps
The House committee studying foreign election interference heard from top 2019 and 2021 Liberal and Conservative campaign directors on Tuesday, with party officials from both camps speaking about the need for politicians to come together to address any "legislative gaps" ahead of the next vote.
Budget 2023 prioritizes pocketbook help and clean economy, deficit projected at $40.1B
In the 2023 federal budget, the government is unveiling continued deficit spending targeted at Canadians' pocketbooks, public health care and the clean economy.
Opinion
opinion | Don Martin: I've never seen anything quite like the control-everything regime of Trudeau's government
Voters in four byelections delivered status quo results on Monday that show, if you squint hard enough, that the severely tainted Liberal brand has staying power while the Conservatives aren’t resurging enough to threaten as a majority-government-in-waiting, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: The lessons for Pierre Poilievre from the Alberta election
Danielle Smith's win in the Alberta election hands her the most starkly divided province confronting any premier in Canada, writes commentator Don Martin.
Opinion | Don Martin: David Johnston's reputation is but a smouldering ruin
Special rapporteur David Johnston didn't recommend public inquiry knowing it was a pathetically insufficient response for a foreign democratic assault of this magnitude, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Passport furor foreshadows a dirty-tricks campaign where perceptions will be reality
To frame a few new illustrations on pages tucked inside a passport as proof of a Liberal plot to purge the Canadian historical record seems like a severe stretch, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: The stunning fall of the once-promising Marco Mendicino
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino is a bright former federal prosecutor, who was destined to be a star in Justin Trudeau's cabinet. But in an opinion column on CTVNews.ca, Don Martin argues Mendicino has taken a stunning fall from grace, stumbling badly on important issues just 18 months into the job.
