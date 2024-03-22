'He is smiling down': Brian Mulroney's sons touched by Canadians' tributes

Brian Mulroney's three sons say there's no doubt their father would have been thrilled by this week's public tributes to honour his life.

For a fourth straight day, Mulroney's sons Ben, Mark and Nicolas are today standing alongside their mother, sister and other family members to greet the steady stream of people who have come to pay respects at their father's casket.

The body of the former prime minister is lying in repose for a second day in Montreal's St. Patrick's Basilica, following two days of lying in state in Ottawa that saw visits from the prime minister, other dignitaries and the public.

Mark Mulroney says the decision to spend four long days greeting the public came about "organically" out of a desire to support their mother Mila Mulroney, who doesn't want to leave her late husband's side.

Nicolas Mulroney says the week has been emotional but that he and his brothers feel energized after hearing so many stories from Canadians about how his father impacted their lives.

A state funeral is set for Saturday at Montreal's Notre-Dame Basilica, with eulogies from Mulroney's daughter Caroline, former Quebec premier Jean Charest and hockey great Wayne Gretzky.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 22, 2024.