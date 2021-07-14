OTTAWA -- Green party executives have taken a first step toward suspending Annamie Paul's membership in the party she leads.

Three senior party sources say Dana Taylor, interim executive director of the Greens' main governing body, has kicked off a membership review that would suspend Paul's status and bar her from representing the party while it is underway.

The process, as outlined in the members' code of conduct, could ultimately result in her party membership being revoked altogether.

The sources, who were granted anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly about internal matters, say the stated reason for the review is that Paul launched legal proceedings against the party, an accusation disputed by officials close to the leader.

The code of conduct says legal action against the Green Party of Canada by one of its members automatically triggers a review headed by the executive director. Taylor and party spokeswoman Rosie Emery both declined to comment, while Paul was not immediately available.

The move is the latest shot fired in a months-long battle between party factions as internal strife roils the Greens ahead of a likely election this year.

