    • Government posts $15.1B deficit between April and October

    The Peace Tower is pictured on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023. The federal government recorded a budgetary deficit of $15.1 billion between April and October, $7 billion of which was in October. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick The Peace Tower is pictured on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023. The federal government recorded a budgetary deficit of $15.1 billion between April and October, $7 billion of which was in October. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
    OTTAWA -

    The federal government recorded a budgetary deficit of $15.1 billion between April and October, $7 billion of which was in October.

    The finance department says in its monthly fiscal monitor that the deficit between April and October compared with a deficit of $0.2 billion during the same period last year.

    Government revenues increased by $3 billion, or 1.2 per cent, a reflection of higher interest revenues and other non-tax revenues.

    Program expenses excluding net actuarial losses were up $11.8 billion, or 5.4 per cent, from the same period a year earlier, as spending across all major categories rose.

    Public debt charges were up $7.5 billion, or 38.1 per cent, largely due to higher interest rates but partly offset by lower consumer price index adjustments on real return bonds.

    Net actuarial losses decreased by $1.3 billion, or 23.2 per cent, compared with the same period last year.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 22, 2023.

