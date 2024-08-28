Global Affairs Canada says federal government respects Mexico amid constitutional reforms
Global Affairs Canada says the federal government respects Mexican sovereignty and has no intention of intervening in that country's internal affairs around proposed constitutional reforms.
The comments come a day after Mexico's president told reporters Tuesday he has put relations with the Canadian and U.S. embassies "on pause" because of comments from the two countries about a proposed judicial overhaul.
The proposal includes having judges elected to office, something critics say would undermine the independence of the judiciary.
Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador did not say what a pause would entail, but accused Canada of interfering with an internal matter for expressing apprehension about the proposal.
In a statement, Global Affairs Canada says Canadian investors in Mexico are concerned that the reforms could affect the confidence they rely on to advance trade and investment with that country, but that there is no plan to intervene in Mexico's internal affairs.
The department added that mission services to Canadian citizens are not affected.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 28, 2024
With files from The Associated Press
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
'Not the result we wanted': Trudeau responds after surprise Conservative byelection win in Liberal stronghold
Conservative candidate Don Stewart winning the closely-watched Toronto-St. Paul's federal byelection, and delivering a stunning upset to Justin Trudeau's candidate Leslie Church in the long-time Liberal riding, has sent political shockwaves through both parties.
'We will go with the majority': Liberals slammed by opposition over proposal to delay next election
The federal Liberal government learned Friday it might have to retreat on a proposal within its electoral reform legislation to delay the next vote by one week, after all opposition parties came out to say they can't support it.
Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
Supports for passengers, farmers, artists: 7 bills from MPs and Senators to watch in 2024
When parliamentarians return to Ottawa in a few weeks to kick off the 2024 sitting, there are a few bills from MPs and senators that will be worth keeping an eye on, from a 'gutted' proposal to offer a carbon tax break to farmers, to an initiative aimed at improving Canada's DNA data bank.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Gusher of Liberal spending won't put out the fire in this dumpster
A Hail Mary rehash of the greatest hits from the Trudeau government’s three-week travelling pony-show, the 2024 federal budget takes aim at reversing the party’s popularity plunge in the under-40 set, writes political columnist Don Martin. But will it work before the next election?
opinion Don Martin: The doctor Trudeau dumped has a prescription for better health care
Political columnist Don Martin sat down with former federal health minister Jane Philpott, who's on a crusade to help fix Canada's broken health care system, and who declined to take any shots at the prime minister who dumped her from caucus.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Public safety minister reveals how, when Toronto terror plot suspects came to Canada
Two men facing terrorism charges for allegedly plotting an attack in Toronto have been in Canada for years, with one securing citizenship just a few months before his arrest, Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc revealed Wednesday.
Winnipeg serial killer handed four life sentences in murders of Indigenous women
Convicted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki has been handed four life sentences with no chance of parole for 25 years for the murders of four Indigenous women.
Trump campaign was warned not to take photos at Arlington before altercation, defence official says
Donald Trump's campaign was warned about not taking photographs before an altercation at Arlington National Cemetery during a wreath-laying ceremony earlier this week to honour service members killed in the Afghanistan War withdrawal, a defence official told The Associated Press on Wednesday.
4 Western Canadian ski resorts report snow in August
Seasons come and seasons go, but snow in August? It happened Wednesday in Sunshine Village for the second time in the past week and a few other Western Canadian ski resorts as well.
Suspect wanted in murder of Markham real estate agent may have fled country: police
A suspect who is the subject of a Canada-wide warrant in connection with the murder of Markham real estate agent Yuk-Ting Anita Mui may have fled the country, York Regional Police say.
4-year-old accidentally shatters Bronze Age jar at museum
A four-year-old boy accidentally smashed a Bronze Age jar at an archeological museum in Haifa, Israel.
Teen seeks reduced sentence in Kenneth Lee case over strip searches
A teen girl who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the alleged swarming of a homeless Toronto man is seeking to have her sentence reduced after she was repeatedly made to strip naked during searches while in custody.
Saskatchewan man arrested for a string of hay bale arson attacks was a firefighter
The fire department in Macklin, Saskatchewan has confirmed a 25-year-old man arrested in connection with a series of rural hay bale arson attacks was one of its firefighters.
BC United suspending election campaign to avoid vote-splitting on the right
The party that currently forms B.C.'s official Opposition has called off its election campaign and is urging its candidates and supporters to unite with the BC Conservatives to defeat the governing NDP.
Canada
-
Teen seeks reduced sentence in Kenneth Lee case over strip searches
A teen girl who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the alleged swarming of a homeless Toronto man is seeking to have her sentence reduced after she was repeatedly made to strip naked during searches while in custody.
-
Winnipeg serial killer handed four life sentences in murders of Indigenous women
Convicted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki has been handed four life sentences with no chance of parole for 25 years for the murders of four Indigenous women.
-
'A beautiful person': Friends remember Ottawa woman killed in alleged femicide
The last time Amy Lamontagne saw her friend Jennifer Edmonds-Zabarylo was at her wedding held just hours before the mother of two was allegedly killed by her husband in what Ottawa police have called a femicide.
-
'They've lost everything again': Ukrainians displaced again following Jasper wildfires
Many Ukrainians fleeing the war in their home country came to Jasper to find a fresh start, but now they’ve been displaced again following the destructive wildfires that ravaged the town.
-
B.C. man who scarred woman's face with gun barrel during robbery sentenced to prison
A 25-year-old man who pressed a loaded handgun so hard into a woman's face that it left a permanent scar during an armed robbery attempt in Metro Vancouver has been sentenced to four years in prison.
-
Victim and suspect in Edmonton Corn Maze homicide have connection to Alberta Hospital: sources
Multiple sources have confirmed to CTV News Edmonton the people involved in the deadly stabbing at the Edmonton Corn Maze have a connection to the Alberta Hospital.
World
-
Trump campaign was warned not to take photos at Arlington before altercation, defence official says
Donald Trump's campaign was warned about not taking photographs before an altercation at Arlington National Cemetery during a wreath-laying ceremony earlier this week to honour service members killed in the Afghanistan War withdrawal, a defence official told The Associated Press on Wednesday.
-
Ex-politician convicted in 2022 killing of Las Vegas reporter sentenced to 20 years to life
A Democratic former Las Vegas-area politician is guilty of murder and has been sentenced to life in prison with parole eligibility at 20 years for the killing of an investigative journalist who wrote articles critical of his conduct in elected office, a jury in Nevada ruled Wednesday.
-
Harris and Walz reach out to voters in GOP strongholds in southeast Georgia bus tour
U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, dropped in on a high school band practice Wednesday as part of a two-day bus tour through southeast Georgia campaigning for the critical battleground state, as the students performed their school fight song for the Democratic ticket.
-
French authorities issue preliminary charges against Telegram messaging app CEO
French authorities handed preliminary charges to Telegram CEO Pavel Durov on Wednesday for allowing alleged criminal activity on his messaging app, and barred him from leaving France pending further investigation.
-
New Jan. 6 footage reveals Pelosi's focus on Trump in hours after insurrection
The morning after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol, then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was clear: She wanted attention to be on getting Donald Trump out of office.
-
Gunman in Trump assassination attempt saw rally as 'target of opportunity,' FBI official says
The gunman in the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump searched online for events of both Trump and President Joe Biden, repeatedly looked up information about explosives and saw the Pennsylvania campaign rally where he opened fire last month as a "target of opportunity," a senior FBI official said Wednesday.
Politics
-
Federal government claims back-to-office mandate will boost careers, improve services
In less than two weeks, the federal government’s back-to-office mandate for public servants comes into effect. Employees will be required to work in-person at least three days a week and despite pushback from workers, the government says this is the right move.
-
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says arbitration call was needed in railway lockout
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau defended Wednesday his government's move to call for binding arbitration and force an end to a work stoppage at the country's two major railways, as some union leaders accused the government of taking away their bargaining rights.
-
Global Affairs Canada says federal government respects Mexico amid constitutional reforms
Global Affairs Canada says the federal government respects Mexican sovereignty and has no intention of intervening in that country's internal affairs around proposed constitutional reforms.
Health
-
Tylenol maker defeats U.S. lawsuit over labelling
The maker of Tylenol defeated a lawsuit by U.S. consumers who said they were deceived into overpaying for 'Rapid Release' gelcaps that did not relieve pain faster than cheaper tablets, including those labelled Extra Strength and Regular Strength.
-
What to know about the Oropouche virus, also known as sloth fever
More than 20 people returning to the U.S. from Cuba have been infected with a virus transmitted by bugs in recent months. They all had Oropouche virus disease, also known as sloth fever.
-
Canada watching mosquito-borne illness after parks shut down in U.S.
Health officials in Canada are closely monitoring the public health situation in Massachusetts, following a report of one person having contracted Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEEV) from a mosquito bite.
Sci-Tech
-
What research has uncovered about the Shroud of Turin
Research has uncovered evidence that may strengthen the case for the authenticity of the famous Shroud of Turin amid conflicting theories that the linen cloth is a medieval forgery.
-
4-year-old accidentally shatters Bronze Age jar at museum
A four-year-old boy accidentally smashed a Bronze Age jar at an archeological museum in Haifa, Israel.
-
FAA grounds SpaceX after rocket falls over in flames at landing
SpaceX launches are on hold after a booster rocket toppled over in flames while landing Wednesday.
Entertainment
-
Former Helix guitarist pushes for recognition from the Canadian Hall of Fame
An original member of Helix is trying to get the metal rock band inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame but, so far, he hasn’t had any luck.
-
Ludacris' gulp of untreated Alaska glacier melt was totally fine, scientist says
Rapper-turned-actor Chris 'Ludacris' Bridges sparked concern from some social media followers when he knelt on an Alaska glacier, dipped an empty water bottle into a blue, pristine pool of water and drank it.
-
Travis Kelce buys 'Swift Delivery' Toronto racehorse
NFL star Travis Kelce has purchased a significant share of ownership in a Toronto-based three-year-old racehorse that shares a name with his musician girlfriend.
Business
-
Nvidia is Wall Street's 2nd-most valuable company. How it keeps beating expectations, by the numbers
Nvidia has once again turned out quarterly results that easily exceeded Wall Street's forecasts. The company has seen soaring demand for its semiconductors, which are used to power artificial intelligence applications.
-
Brazil top court threatens to suspend X operations in latest twist of ongoing feud
A Brazilian Supreme Court justice on Wednesday threatened to shut down the local operations of X, formerly Twitter, unless its billionaire owner Elon Musk names an in-country legal representative within 24 hours.
-
Cannabis retailer Tokyo Smoke to close 29 stores amid creditor protection proceedings
Cannabis retailer Tokyo Smoke says it will be shuttering 29 of its stores as it seeks creditor protection.
Lifestyle
-
Historical landmark mansion built for Manitoba's Wheat King up for sale
A piece of Manitoba history is up for sale.
-
'I had to check the numbers again just to make sure': N.B. man wins $5M Lotto 6/49 prize
A Keswick Ridge, N.B., man is still in disbelief after winning the $5-million Lotto 6/49 draw on Aug. 21.
-
Residents in Boston suburb raised US$20K after town officials shut down boy's ice cream stand
Bored and looking for something to do this summer, Danny Doherty hatched a plan to raise money for his brother's hockey team by selling homemade ice cream.
Sports
-
Nova Scotia Olympian Ellie Black wins Paris 2024 Fair Play Award
Nova Scotia Olympian Ellie Black been recognized for her sportsmanship at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
-
Paris to inaugurate Paralympic Games with 'never seen before' opening ceremony in city's heart
Just weeks after hosting the Olympics, the summer of sports in Paris begins its final chapter Wednesday with the opening ceremony of the Paralympic Games.
-
Duran leads off with 20th homer, Red Sox stop skid with 6-3 win over Blue Jays
Jarren Duran led off with a homer, Masataka Yoshida added a two-run single in a three-run first inning, and the Boston Red Sox ended a four-game losing streak with a 6-3 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night.
Autos
-
EV owners shocked by charging rate at Waterloo, Ont. condo
Electric vehicle owners at a Waterloo, Ont. condo were shocked by a recent price hike at their building’s EV charging stations.
-
Questions about the safety of Tesla's 'Full Self-Driving' system are growing
A Tesla equipped with the technology, the company says, can travel from point to point with little human intervention. Yet each time Stein drove one of the cars, he said, the vehicle made unsafe or illegal maneuvers. His most recent test-drive earlier this month, Stein said, left his 16-year-old son, who accompanied him, 'terrified.'
-
China accuses Canada of protectionism over 100% tariffs on electric vehicles
China on Tuesday accused Canada of protectionism after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government imposed a 100 per cent tariff on imports of Chinese-made electric vehicles, matching U.S. duties on Chinese-made EVs.
Local Spotlight
Historical landmark mansion built for Manitoba's Wheat King up for sale
A piece of Manitoba history is up for sale.
Man says he's lucky to be alive after bear attack in Halifax area
A man who says he was attacked by a bear on a popular Halifax-area trail says he’s lucky to be alive after the unusual and terrifying incident.
Have you seen this statue's head? Manitoba business wants it back after being stolen for a third time
The owner of Inspire Studio in Minnedosa is dealing with a bit of a head-scratcher, as the statue outside her business has been vandalized three times, the most recent incident happening this past weekend.
40 restaurants in 60 days: One man's epic quest to find the best lobster roll in N.B.
Forty restaurants in 60 days seems like a tall task, but it was a challenge Moncton foodie Jason Gallant took head on to find the best lobster rolls and fried clams in southern New Brunswick.
Indigenous talent from Manitoba set to strut the runway in Paris
A double dose of Manitoba talent will storm the runways of Paris Fashion Week, wearing distinctly homegrown designs.
'Perfect is good enough': Husband and wife sculptors reflect on 54 years of work
It's been a relationship forged in bronze.
'It's always a risk': Saskatoon RC planes take to the skies
The Hub City Radio Control Club invited the general public out to watch their RC plane demonstrations, Dozens of pilots and onlookers gathered on the tarmac to watch the planes in action.
Rainbows, glitter brighten downtown Ottawa as thousands turn out to Capital Pride parade
While the festivities will look a little different this year, thousands are expected to show off their bright rainbow colours in downtown Ottawa on Sunday to celebrate the Capital's LGBTQ+ community.
Butter and salt: How you can take advantage of Edmonton's crustacean invasion
If you're looking for fresh shellfish in Edmonton, you need not look further than the North Saskatchewan River.
Vancouver
-
BC United suspending election campaign to avoid vote-splitting on the right
The party that currently forms B.C.'s official Opposition has called off its election campaign and is urging its candidates and supporters to unite with the BC Conservatives to defeat the governing NDP.
-
Polling, naming or leading? The factors behind BC United’s implosion
When BC United leader, Kevin Falcon, pulled the plug on his party’s electoral hopes and his own political future Wednesday, he was following in the footsteps of other centre-right political leaders in British Columbia.
-
Police recommending criminal charges over 'magic mushroom' dispensary in Vancouver
Vancouver police say they plan to forward the results of an investigation into a storefront ‘magic mushroom’ dispensary to Crown counsel and that report will include a recommendation of charges.
Toronto
-
Teen seeks reduced sentence in Kenneth Lee case over strip searches
A teen girl who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the alleged swarming of a homeless Toronto man is seeking to have her sentence reduced after she was repeatedly made to strip naked during searches while in custody.
-
TTC names Bruce Macgregor as acting CEO
Bruce Macgregor, the deputy CEO of the Toronto Transit Commission, has been tapped as the temporary chief of the city's public transit system.
-
Suspect wanted in murder of Markham real estate agent may have fled country: police
A suspect who is the subject of a Canada-wide warrant in connection with the murder of Markham real estate agent Yuk-Ting Anita Mui may have fled the country, York Regional Police say.
Calgary
-
Dog attack in Thorncliffe leaves Calgary woman, Chihuahua injured: 'It was horrible'
Calgary bylaw officers are investigating a dog attack in the community of Thorncliffe that saw a woman and her Chihuahua injured.
-
Police seek public assistance locating suspect in random string of Calgary sexual assaults
Calgary police are seeking public assistance to help locate the suspect in a random sexual assault that took place in early August.
-
Hail damage at Calgary airport will take at least 18 months to fix: officials
A fast-moving thunderstorm that swept through Calgary earlier this month caused enough hail damage to the Calgary International Airport that it's going to be more than a year before it's repaired.
Ottawa
-
'A beautiful person': Friends remember Ottawa woman killed in alleged femicide
The last time Amy Lamontagne saw her friend Jennifer Edmonds-Zabarylo was at her wedding held just hours before the mother of two was allegedly killed by her husband in what Ottawa police have called a femicide.
-
Federal government claims back-to-office mandate will boost careers, improve services
In less than two weeks, the federal government’s back-to-office mandate for public servants comes into effect. Employees will be required to work in-person at least three days a week and despite pushback from workers, the government says this is the right move.
-
Ottawa students begin returning to school under new classroom cellphone ban
Ontario schools are enforcing a new ban on cellphone use in classrooms this year to help students focus and some students are already seeing the ban enforced
Montreal
-
Man dead after shooting in Saint-Lin-Laurentides
Provincial police (SQ) say that at around 3:30 p.m., a call came in reporting multiple shots fired in Saint-Lin-Laurentides, about 50 kilometres north of Montreal.
-
Thousands without power in Hochelaga borough due to gas leak
A gas leak in the Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough forced Hydro-Quebec to cut power to thousands of customers. A spokesperson for Hydro-Quebec says 40,000 clients are without power in the general vicinity of Pie-IX Boulevard and Hochelaga Street.
-
Fears rise that road rage incidents will get worse as school starts in Montreal
Traffic jams in and around Montreal are fraying some motorists' nerves, and it's become an abundantly clear problem around the years-long construction project on the Iles-Aux-Tourtes Bridge. With the traffic comes more road rage incidents, and now that school is back, there will be even more vehicles on the road, and there are fears that it may get worse.
Edmonton
-
Victim and suspect in Edmonton Corn Maze homicide have connection to Alberta Hospital: sources
Multiple sources have confirmed to CTV News Edmonton the people involved in the deadly stabbing at the Edmonton Corn Maze have a connection to the Alberta Hospital.
-
Metallica says fan died Friday at Edmonton concert
Heavy metal band Metallica on Wednesday paid tribute to a fan it said died at one of their recent Commonwealth Stadium shows.
-
4 Western Canadian ski resorts report snow in August
Seasons come and seasons go, but snow in August? It happened Wednesday in Sunshine Village for the second time in the past week and a few other Western Canadian ski resorts as well.
Atlantic
-
Halifax waterfront welcomes latest development
The Cunard Residences is the newest building to open along the Halifax waterfront.
-
'I had to check the numbers again just to make sure': N.B. man wins $5M Lotto 6/49 prize
A Keswick Ridge, N.B., man is still in disbelief after winning the $5-million Lotto 6/49 draw on Aug. 21.
-
Halifax police arrest 3 during 'weapons complaint' at downtown hotel
Police arrested three people during a weapons complaint at the Westin Hotel in downtown Halifax on Wednesday night.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg serial killer handed four life sentences in murders of Indigenous women
Convicted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki has been handed four life sentences with no chance of parole for 25 years for the murders of four Indigenous women.
-
'Long overdue': Louis Riel School Division switching to full-day kindergarten this year
The Louis Riel School Division announced it will be starting all-day kindergarten in all of its schools.
-
Historical landmark mansion built for Manitoba's Wheat King up for sale
A piece of Manitoba history is up for sale.
Regina
-
Conflict of Interest Commissioner investigating Sask Party's Cockrill and Grewal
Saskatchewan's Conflict of Interest Commissioner (COIC) is actively investigating two government MLAs.
-
One-way streets continue to cause confusion in downtown Regina
It was the kryptonite of many Saskatchewan drivers taking their road test: One-way streets. However, the component has not been mandatory since November of 2017 – leaving mixed feelings with many.
-
How far along are Regina's 2024 construction projects?
Regina commuters will have to contend with detours for a little while longer, as construction season passes the halfway mark.
Kitchener
-
Wilmot farmers take tractor protest to Waterloo Regional council, demand to have their voices heard
Tractors made their way through downtown Kitchener on Wednesday, a slow-moving protest of Waterloo Region’s handling of the Wilmot land acquisition and assembly process.
-
Convenience stores where you can buy beer, wine and cider starting next week
Convenience stores across the province can sell beer, cider, wine and other alcoholic drinks starting on Sept. 5.
-
EV owners shocked by charging rate at Waterloo, Ont. condo
Electric vehicle owners at a Waterloo, Ont. condo were shocked by a recent price hike at their building’s EV charging stations.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatchewan man arrested for a string of hay bale arson attacks was a firefighter
The fire department in Macklin, Saskatchewan has confirmed a 25-year-old man arrested in connection with a series of rural hay bale arson attacks was one of its firefighters.
-
Sask. alpaca farm faces violent dog attack, 3 animals dead
A peaceful alpaca farm turned into a horrific scene after a violent dog attack left three animals dead and two injured on Monday evening.
-
Saskatchewan's largest hospital sees building temporarily shuttered due to water damage
Part of Saskatchewan's largest hospital is facing extensive water damage.
Northern Ontario
-
Parts of northeastern Ont. got 100 millimetres of rain Tuesday: Environment Canada
Environment Canada estimates up to 100 millimetres of rain fell very quickly in parts of the region Tuesday afternoon.
-
Food delivery truck catches fire in North Bay
No one was hurt Wednesday afternoon in North Bay when a food delivery truck caught fire in a grocery store parking lot on Trout Lake Road.
-
What is a 'femicide' and why do some advocates and police want it in the Criminal Code?
In a rare move, the Ottawa Police Service is using the term 'femicide' to describe the motivation investigators believe to be behind the killing of a 47-year-old mother.
London
-
Convenience stores are stocking alcohol next week, here's where you can pick up drinks in London and area
A new list posted by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario shows you where you can purchase beer, cider, wine, and other alcoholic drinks starting next week.
-
Serious three-vehicle collision on Wellington Road
Just before 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, emergency crews were called to a three vehicle crash on Wellington Road between Commissioners Road and Wilkins Street.
-
'My gut instinct was telling me that there's something going on': 90 year old loses thousands in alleged retirement home fraud
A 90-year-old woman is among those allegedly defrauded of thousands of dollars while a resident at an Oxford County retirement home.
Barrie
-
Dash cam footage shows rogue wheel hurtling down Highway 11
A frightening moment was captured on Highway 11 in Oro-Medonte as a loose wheel unexpectedly flew into traffic from the southbound lane on Tuesday afternoon.
-
Photo of homeless man in Midland highlights urgent need for government support
A long-time Midland resident who has been homeless for over two decades highlights the town's struggles with inadequate shelter and public perception, as local leaders push for more comprehensive solutions.
-
Motorist accused of speeding 230km/h on Hwy 404 faces criminal charges
A 28-year-old man from Thornhill is facing criminal charges after police say an officer caught him driving at an alarming speed of 230 kilometres per hour on Highway 404 early Wednesday morning.
Windsor
-
Major fire near Tecumseh sees four departments respond to extinguish 1000 hay bales
Tecumseh fire, with help from neighbouring departments in Windsor, Lakeshore and Lasalle, were battling a major blaze in Maidstone Wednesday morning.
-
Officer injured at Seminole Street and Pillette Road
Windsor police are on scene of an active investigation in east Windsor.
-
Environment Canada says its lightning detection system nearly overwhelmed by loud overnight storm across Windsor-Essex
Environment Canada said a powerful storm early Wednesday morning in Windsor-Essex nearly overwhelmed its lightning detection system due to an unusually high number of lightning strikes.
Vancouver Island
-
BC United suspending election campaign to avoid vote-splitting on the right
The party that currently forms B.C.'s official Opposition has called off its election campaign and is urging its candidates and supporters to unite with the BC Conservatives to defeat the governing NDP.
-
Polling, naming or leading? The factors behind BC United’s implosion
When BC United leader, Kevin Falcon, pulled the plug on his party’s electoral hopes and his own political future Wednesday, he was following in the footsteps of other centre-right political leaders in British Columbia.
-
New Mental Health and Substance Use hub opening next week in the West Shore
Tracy Taylor has struggled with her mental health going back to her early teens.
Kelowna
-
Commercial truck plunges off bridge in B.C. Interior, driver unaccounted for, RCMP say
The driver of a semi truck and trailer that plunged off of a bridge in the B.C. Interior Saturday morning has not been located, according to police.
-
Merritt, B.C., emergency room closing for 25 hours this weekend
The emergency department at Nicola Valley Hospital and Health Centre in Merritt is once again closed due to limited physician availability.
-
Man charged with mischief for allegedly starting several fires Vernon, B.C.
A 33-year-old man is facing multiple charges for allegedly setting several fires in Vernon on Monday.
Lethbridge
-
First glasses raised at Cardston, Alta., restaurant after prohibition lifted
After well over a century of prohibition, people can finally raise a glass of cheer in a Cardston, Alta., restaurant.
-
Water users dealing with a dry Milk River following siphon burst
It's been just over two months since a siphon burst in Montana led to the Milk River drying up.
-
Lethbridge police seek suspect in armed break-and-enter
Lethbridge police are looking for the public's help to find a man wanted in connection with an armed break-and-enter earlier this summer.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Boil water advisory issued for parts of Elliot Lake
In consultation with the Algoma Public Health, the City of Elliot Lake has issued a boil water advisory for parts of the city for any activity where water may be ingested.
-
Parts of northeastern Ont. got 100 millimetres of rain Tuesday: Environment Canada
Environment Canada estimates up to 100 millimetres of rain fell very quickly in parts of the region Tuesday afternoon.
-
Ontario helps fund Makwa Waakaa’igan Cultural Centre at Algoma University
The Ontario government is providing $2 million through the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation to Algoma University for the construction of the Makwa Waakaa’igan Cultural Centre.
N.L.
-
Newly reinstated Newfoundland cod fishery temporarily paused as landings hit limit
The federal government has temporarily paused parts of the newly reinstated commercial northern cod fishery off the east coast of Newfoundland as landings approach the seasonal limit.
-
As Newfoundlanders say goodbye to a daily print paper, some worry culture will suffer
The final edition of The Telegram newspaper’s daily print hit the stands in St. John's, N.L., on Saturday, marking the end of a 145-year run and a move to weekly print version with daily stories online.
-
Judge dismisses charge for N.L. officer accused of assaulting volatile air passenger
A Newfoundland and Labrador judge has dismissed an assault charge against an RCMP officer accused of using excessive force against a man whose volatile behaviour grounded an international flight last year.