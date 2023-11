Gaza situation 'heartbreaking,' says Freeland when asked about Netanyahu's rebuke

OTTAWA -

The situation in the Gaza Strip is "heartbreaking," Canada's deputy prime minister said Wednesday, the day after Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rebuked Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for urging Israel to show the highest level of restraint in the besieged Palestinian territory.

"I think everyone would agree that the humanitarian situation in Gaza is heartbreaking. It's really difficult to see the images of what's happening," Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland told reporters Wednesday in Mascouche, Que.

Freeland, who is also the federal finance minister, had been asked to respond to Netanyahu calling out Trudeau on Tuesday evening, hours after he had urged Israel's government to "exercise maximum restraint" in its war against Hamas, which has included regular airstrikes in Gaza.

"I have been clear that the price of justice cannot be the continued suffering of all Palestinian civilians. Even wars have rules," Trudeau said Tuesday in Vancouver.

"We're hearing the testimonies of doctors, family members, survivors, kids who have lost their parents," said Trudeau. "The world is witnessing this. The killing of women and children, of babies."

Israel began its latest war against Hamas, which Canada has listed as a terrorist entity since 2002, after its militants killed 1,200 people in Israel on Oct. 7, including hundreds of civilians in agricultural collective communities known as kibbutzim, and took

240 others hostage.

Israel's retaliation has included airstrikes and a ground offensive in the Gaza Strip, as well as cutting off access to supplies in the territory, which had already been under a years-long blockade by both Israel and Egypt. Palestinians trapped in Gaza are struggling to survive without electricity or running water and are rationing food. The health ministry in the Hamas-controlled territory says the war has now killed more than 11,200 Palestinians, with two-thirds of them being women and children.

The comments by Trudeau prompted a strong response from Netanyahu on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, on Tuesday.

"While Israel is doing everything to keep civilians out of harm's way, Hamas is doing everything to keep them in harm's way," he wrote.

"It is Hamas, not Israel, that should be held accountable for committing a double war crime -- targeting civilians while hiding behind civilians."

On Wednesday, Yair Lapid, the opposition leader in Israel, also criticized Trudeau for his remarks.

"Prime Minister Trudeau, Israel is defending itself in difficult conditions against a brutal terrorist organization while trying to rescue babies, children, women and men who are being held hostage," Lapid wrote on X.

"If Canada ever found itself under a sustained and brutal attack like the one we face now, you would find Israel by your side," he added.

"We expect the same support."

Trudeau had referred specifically to the Shifa Hospital, the largest in Gaza, where doctors have said patients were beginning to die as the facility, surrounded by Israeli ground troops, ran out of fuel. Israel views the hospital as a key target, alleging that Hamas has set up its main command centre in and beneath the hospital without providing visual evidence. Both Hamas and hospital staff deny the Israeli allegations.

In his remarks on Tuesday, Trudeau had also said Hamas needs to stop using Palestinians as human shields and release all hostages "immediately and unconditionally."

He pushed for the violence to end "so that Palestinians can get access to life-saving medical services, food, fuel and water, so that all hostages can be released, so that all Canadians and other nationals can leave Gaza."

On Wednesday, New Democrat Leader Jagmeet Singh said Trudeau was being fair in what he said about Israel.

"There should obviously be a full respect for international law and there are deep concerns about that not being followed, and so that's a fair criticism," he told reporters in Toronto on Wednesday.

Singh also repeated his demands that Trudeau call for a ceasefire, arguing that would boost Canada's credibility on the world stage.

Trudeau has faced increased pressure domestically from the National Council of Canadian Muslims, refugee settlement agencies and MPs -- including some Liberals -- to call for a ceasefire, in a bid to safely evacuate civilians and deliver humanitarian aid.

Instead, Trudeau has called for "a sustained humanitarian pause" in the bombardments. Israeli officials say a ceasefire would only allow Hamas to prepare more attacks.

Meanwhile, no more Canadians were approved to exit Gaza on Wednesday via the Rafah border crossing into Egypt, as hundreds of people connected to Canada continue to wait for help to leave.

A total of 356 Canadians, permanent residents and family members have been able to leave the besieged Palestinian territory so far.

No one connected to Canada had been cleared to leave on Tuesday, and the last group of 10 people made it across on Monday.

Global Affairs Canada said in a statement to media late Tuesday afternoon that the Canadian government is in touch with 390 people who are still in Gaza.

People who cross over are allowed to stay in Egypt for a maximum of three days, and Canadian officials are waiting on the Egyptian side of the border to help with travel, accommodation, food and basic necessities.

Global Affairs said the Canadian government is helping with onward travel at the travellers' own expense, and it is connecting people with organizations who may be able to provide financial help.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 15, 2023.

-- With files from The Associated Press.