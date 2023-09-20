From Centre Ice Conservatives to Canadian Future, a new federal party takes shape

OTTAWA -

The interim leader of Canada's newest federal party says he wants it to be an option for people who are tired of both the governing Liberals and the "rage farming" coming from the Conservatives.

New Brunswick Independent MLA Dominic Cardy made the comment as the group Centre Ice Canadians announced its plans today to form a new party called Canadian Future.

Cardy says the group, which had first been called Centre Ice Conservatives, decided to change its name after months of consultation on the idea of launching a new party.

A group of moderate Tories used the group as a vehicle to push for change during last year's Conservative leadership race, arguing their party should focus on topics such as affordability rather than issues arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Poilievre won a resounding first-ballot victory in that contest, in part by appealing directly to those who opposed mask and vaccine mandates, as well as people who supported the "Freedom Convoy" protest in Ottawa.

Cardy says the new party plans to hold a convention next year and hopes to run a slate of candidates whenever the next federal election rolls around.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 20, 2023.