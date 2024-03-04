Freeland promises to 'unlock pathways' to middle-class life in April 16 federal budget
The 2024 federal budget will be presented on Tuesday, April 16, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland announced Monday.
The 2024 federal budget will provide Canadians a full picture of the state of the country's finances and an overall economic outlook, as well as further Liberal spending plans amid an ongoing affordability crisis.
According to the finance minister, the massive fiscal document will "unlock pathways to a good middle class life for the next generation."
"Our economic plan is about building more homes, faster, making life more affordable, and creating more good jobs… because Canada is stronger when everyone has an equal chance to succeed," Freeland said in a statement announcing the date of the next budget.
Freeland broke with the tradition of rising in the House of Commons to confirm the date of the annual economic presentation, as MPs are not in Ottawa this week.
For months the Liberals have been holding weekly press conferences to provide often incremental updates on various affordability measures, from grocery competition to homebuilding initiatives.
Noting Canadians continue to feel the squeeze of inflation and high interest rates in their everyday lives, while increasingly becoming preoccupied about looming mortgage renewals, Freeland's last fiscal update in November 2023 focused on housing affordability, while trying to maintain a degree of fiscal restraint.
As the minority Liberals continue to scale back new spending and try to find billions in savings, that economic check-in was not a major spending package, with the more sizeable financial commitments earmarked to roll out the door in 2025, the year of the next scheduled federal election.
As of the fall economic update, the federal deficit was projected to be $40 billion in 2023-24, and $38.4 billion in 2024-25. In the revised look at the books, Freeland also stopped forecasting federal coffers will get back to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's stated goal of balance, at any point in the next six years.
At the same time, the finance minister pledged to maintain a declining deficit-to-GDP ratio in 2024-25 and keep deficits below one per cent of GDP in 2026-27 and future years.
With this upcoming federal budget, Freeland will be seeking to balance the federal government's stated goal of fiscal prudence, with the more than 300 recommendations of what to include, as presented by the House of Commons Finance Committee in its pre-budget consultation report last week.
The next budget will also be a key political document. While the federal New Democrats continue to back the Liberals on confidence matters—a two-party deal recently strengthened by the introduction of pharmacare legislation— Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has maintained a double-digit lead over the Liberals with his largely economy-focused partisan attacks.
Further, international pressure on Canada to meet its NATO two per cent target for defence spending has ramped up in recent weeks.
Reacting to the news of the budget date, and noting the decline in GDP per-capita for six straight quarters, the Business Council of Canada is calling for the federal government to prioritize economic growth.
"The government has an opportunity to implement growth policies, including many of its own previous commitments, without putting an unfair financial burden on future generations," said Business Council of Canada CEO Goldy Hyder in a statement. "This approach will ensure the long-term viability of our cherished social programs and living standards, while allowing Canada to compete and succeed on the world stage."
Former prime minister Brian Mulroney dies at 84
Former Canadian prime minister and Conservative stalwart Brian Mulroney has died at age 84. Over his impressive career, the passionate and ambitious politician, businessman, husband, father, and grandfather left an unmistakable mark on the country.
Who is supporting, opposing new online harms bill?
Now that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's sweeping online harms legislation is before Parliament, allowing key stakeholders, major platforms, and Canadians with direct personal experience with abuse to dig in and see what's being proposed, reaction is streaming in. CTVNews.ca has rounded up reaction, and here's how Bill C-63 is going over.
As Poilievre sides with Smith on trans restrictions, former Conservative candidate says he's 'playing with fire'
Siding with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith on her proposed restrictions on transgender youth, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre confirmed Wednesday that he is against trans and non-binary minors using puberty blockers.
The first public hearings on foreign interference in Canada have begun. What you need to know
The public hearings portion of the federal inquiry into foreign interference in Canadian elections and democratic institutions got underway this week. Heading into this process, here's what you need to know.
TREND LINE What Nanos' tracking tells us about Canadians' mood, party preference heading into 2024
Heading into a new year, Canadians aren't feeling overly optimistic about the direction the country is heading, with the number of voters indicating negative views about the federal government's performance at the highest in a decade, national tracking from Nanos Research shows.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: The Trudeau lessons from Brian Mulroney's legacy start with walking away
Justin Trudeau should pay very close attention to the legacy treatment afforded former prime minister Brian Mulroney, who died on Thursday at age 84, writes columnist Don Martin.
opinion Don Martin: ArriveCan debacle may be even worse than we know from auditor's report
It's been 22 years since a former auditor general blasted the Chretien government after it 'broke just about every rule in the book' in handing out private sector contracts in the sponsorship scandal. In his column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin says the book has been broken anew with everything that went on behind the scenes of the 'dreaded' ArriveCan app.
opinion Don Martin: Despite his horrible year, Trudeau's determined to roll the dice again
In his column for CTVNews.ca, political commentator Don Martin says you can't help but admire Justin Trudeau's defiance and audacity of hope despite his 'horrible' 2023, as it appears Trudeau is insisting on leading the Liberals into the next federal election.
opinion Don Martin: Why Danielle Smith is my political newsmaker of the year
In his column for CTVNews.ca, political commentator Don Martin argues why Alberta Premier Danielle Smith deserves to be Canada's political newsmaker for 2023.
opinion Don Martin: Greg Fergus risks becoming the shortest serving Speaker in our history
House Speaker Greg Fergus could face a parliamentary committee inquisition where his fate might hang on a few supportive NDP votes. But political columnist Don Martin says this NDP support might be shaky, given how one possible replacement is herself a New Democrat.
-
