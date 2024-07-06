Texas coast braces for potential hit by Beryl. Storm is expected to regain hurricane strength

ANALYSIS Why are Trudeau and Singh avoiding Stampede this year?
This year, only Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre will be saddling up for the event, while both Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and NDP leader Jagmeet Singh will stay away.
Texas officials Saturday were urging coastal residents to brace for a potential hit by Beryl as the storm is expected to regain hurricane strength in the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico.
"We're expecting the storm to make landfall somewhere on the Texas coast sometime Monday, if the current forecast is correct," said Jack Beven, a senior hurricane specialist at the National Hurricane Center in Miami. "Should that happen, it'll most likely be a category one hurricane."
The earliest storm to develop into a Category 5 hurricane in the Atlantic, Beryl caused at least 11 deaths as it passed through the Caribbean islands earlier in the week. It then battered Mexico as a Category 2 hurricane, toppling trees but causing no injuries or deaths before weakening to a tropical storm as it moved across the Yucatan Peninsula.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center predicts that Beryl will intensify before making landfall, prompting expanded hurricane and storm surge watches. Beven said a hurricane warning is expected to be issued Sunday.
The storm will bring a dangerous storm surge -- flooding portions of the Texas coast -- along with high winds and heavy rains in areas, he said.
"There is an increasing risk of damaging hurricane-force winds and life-threatening storm surge along portions of the lower and middle Texas coast late Sunday into Monday," the center said in an advisory, also warning that flash and urban flooding is likely in the eastern part of the state through the middle of next week.
Texas officials warned the state's entire coastline to brace for possible flooding, heavy rain and wind as they wait for a more defined path of the storm. The hurricane center has issued hurricane and storm surge watches for the Texas coast from the mouth of the Rio Grande north to San Luis Pass, less than 80 miles (130 kilometres) south of Houston.
On Saturday, Beryl was about 415 miles (670 kilometres) southeast of Corpus Christi and had top sustained winds of 60 m.p.h. (95 km/h), according to the National Hurricane Center. It was moving west-northwest at 12 mph (19 km/h).
Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, the acting governor while Gov. Greg Abbott is travelling in Taiwan, issued a pre-emptive disaster declaration for 40 counties.
Some Texas coastal cities called for voluntary evacuations in low-lying areas prone to flooding, banned beach camping and urged tourists travelling on the July 4 holiday weekend to move recreational vehicles from coastal parks.
Mitch Thames, a spokesman for Matagorda County, said Saturday that officials issued a voluntary evacuation request for the coastal areas of the county about 100 miles (160 kilometres) southwest of Houston to inform the large number of visitors in the area for the holiday weekend.
"You always plan for the worst and hope for the best. I certainly don't want to ruin the holiday weekend for our visitors. But at the same time, our No. 1 goal is the health and safety of all our visitors and of course our residents. I'm not so much worried about our residents. Those folks that live down there, they're used to this, they get it," Thames said.
In Corpus Christi, officials asked visitors to cut their trips short and return home early if possible. Officials asked residents to secure their homes by boarding up windows if necessary and using sandbags to guard against possible flooding.
"We're taking the storm very serious and we're asking the community to take the storm very serious as well," Corpus Christi Fire Chief Brandon Wade said during a Friday evening news conference.
Beryl already spread destruction in Jamaica, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and Barbados this week. Three people have been reported dead in Grenada, three in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, three in Venezuela and two in Jamaica, officials said.
Mexican authorities had moved some tourists and residents out of low-lying areas around the Yucatan Peninsula before landfall, but tens of thousands remained to tough out the strong winds and storm surge. Much of the area around Tulum is just a few yards (metres) above sea level.
The city was plunged into darkness when the storm knocked out power as it came ashore. Screeching winds set off car alarms across the town. Wind and rain continued to whip the seaside city and surrounding areas Friday morning. Army brigades roved the streets of the tourist city, clearing fallen trees and power lines.
After seeing Beryl tear through the Caribbean, 37-year-old Luciaa Nagera Balcaza was among those who stocked up on food and hid away in their homes.
"Thank god, we woke up this morning and everything was all right," she said. "The streets are a disaster, but we're out here cleaning up."
Although no dead or wounded have been reported, nearly half of Tulum continued to be without electricity, said Laura Velazquez, national coordinator of Mexican Civil Protection.
Vertuno reported from Austin, Texas. Associated Press writer Martin Silva in Tulum, Mexico, contributed to this report.
The man who left hate comments on a murder victim’s online obituary has been sentenced.
Four people were killed and three others were wounded in an early Saturday shooting during a party at a home in northern Kentucky, police said.
Decomposing human remains have been found wrapped in a sleeping bag and left out on the sidewalk for trash collection in Manhattan, New York City police said Saturday.
Nearly three years after cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was shot and killed on the New Mexico set of the film "Rust," Alec Baldwin is going on trial over her death. Here are the essential things to know.
A convict who escaped an Edmonton correctional service more than a month ago has been caught.
Saskatoon police say the man accused of causing a crash that killed one woman and injured three others last month, did not have a valid driver’s license.
What seemed to be a minor passport issue turned into a major problem for a New Brunswick man who was denied a boarding pass from Air Canada.
More than two dozen regions in British Columbia are under warnings this morning as a heatwave expected to push temperatures into the low 40s in the coming days settles over much of the province.
More than a hundred workers with Ontario's main liquor retailer are in downtown Toronto today to raise awareness of their historic strike as it enters its second day.
At Beaumont-Hamel and at the Canadian National Vimy Memorial, Canadian students work as interpreters — about 16 at any time — as part of a work exchange program organized by the Department of Veterans Affairs.
One of the jurors hearing evidence in the murder-conspiracy trial surrounding the border blockade at Coutts, Alta., has been dismissed for falling asleep in the courtroom.
French President Emmanuel Macron's expected political failure in decisive parliamentary elections Sunday could paralyze the country, weaken him abroad and overshadow his legacy, just as France prepares to step into the global spotlight as host of the Paris Olympics.
Reformist candidate Masoud Pezeshkian won Iran’s runoff presidential election Saturday, besting hard-liner Saeed Jalili by promising to reach out to the West and ease enforcement on the country’s mandatory headscarf law after years of sanctions and protests squeezing the Islamic Republic.
Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele, famous for his heavy-handed crackdown on street gangs, threatened to use similar tactics against price gougers.
A 13-year-old boy shot to death by police in upstate New York after he pointed what turned out to be a BB gun at officers was laid to rest Saturday.
To a defiant President Joe Biden, the 2024 election is up to the public — not the Democrats on Capitol Hill. But the chorus of Democratic voices calling for him to step aside is growing, from donors, strategists, lawmakers and their constituents who say he should bow out.
While Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took a measured tone when talking about Donald Trump during his first presidency, the Canadian leader has been a little more direct since. As we head closer to a U.S. election this fall, CTVNews.ca takes a look at everything Trudeau has said publicly about the presumptive Republican nominee.
The Labour Party’s landslide win in the United Kingdom election Thursday is renewing hope that trade talks between Ottawa and London could re-start according to Canada’s High Commissioner in the U.K.
Oncologists say radioligand therapy, or RLT, is poised to become a new "pillar" of cancer care, alongside surgery, chemotherapy and radiation.
Hogweed is harmful to humans and, experts say, the invasive species has become a growing problem in southern Ontario.
Plague, one of the deadliest bacterial infections in human history, caused an estimated 50 million deaths in Europe during the Middle Ages when it was known as the Black Death.
Discovering your phone was lost or stolen can be a stressful experience. Here are steps to help recover your device and protect your data.
Deep inside Earth is a solid metal ball that rotates independently of our spinning planet, like a top whirling around inside a bigger top, shrouded in mystery.
Bulgarian archeologists stumbled upon unexpected treasure this week during a dig in an ancient Roman sewer - a well-preserved, marble statue depicting the Greek god Hermes.
An injunction standing between the Revue Cinema and possible eviction has been extended to the fall, the group that operates the historic theatre in Toronto’s west end announced Friday.
In March, Asia’s richest man Mukesh Ambani threw a three-day prenuptial bash for his son that included a 1,200-person guest list, including former world leaders, tech tycoons and Bollywood's megastars, and a performance by renowned singer Rihanna.
The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) may face some hurdles in collecting the money loaned through COVID-19 pandemic relief programs, like the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB), according to a tax lawyer.
Statistics Canada’s latest jobs report shows youth unemployment reached a near decade high.
An Ontario judge has authorized a sale process which could see The Body Shop Canada land new owners.
Though traveling by yourself can be scary and intimidating, there are some ways to make sure you’re safe and have a good time, says a solo travel and content creator from Ottawa.
An Ottawa woman, who has survived cancer and has overcome addiction, has won $70 million with Lotto Max.
Across France and especially in Paris, hospitality is one of the industries that is most heavily reliant on immigrant workers.
Canada claimed a 4-3 penalty shootout win over Venezuela on Friday to reach the Copa America semifinals for the first time after an absorbing contest finished 1-1.
Substitute Mikel Merino headed Spain into the semifinals of the European Championship as they snatched a 2-1 win over Germany in extra time on Friday.
Jessica Campbell is making history in the National Hockey League (NHL) by recently being hired as the first female full-time coach for the Seattle Krakens.
Part of the experience of a NASCAR race is hearing the engine roar, the rumble of each car’s approach and the zip when it whizzes past at more than 150 mph.
For the first time ever, Tesla cars have been placed on a Chinese government purchase list, according a to state-owned media outlet.
CDK Global said 'substantially all' of the nearly 15,000 car dealerships that use its software across North America are back online to its core management system, almost two weeks since a cyber incident caused a software blackout.
Calgary is easing outdoor water restrictions as the city continues work to help its water infrastructure recover following a major feeder main break.
Adam finds out how a giant tortoise walking along a sidewalk is inspiring a woman visiting from Australia.
A wrestling fan from Guelph, Ont. thought he was down for the count after winning tickets to a “once-in-a-lifetime” WWE event in Toronto.
Lacey may look like just another pet chicken on Emily Carrington’s B.C. property. But she has a title her coop mates don’t: Guinness World Record holder.
Philip Kim, who competes as "B-Boy Phil Wizard," is set to make Canadian sports history this summer as the country's first-ever Olympic breaking athlete.
A new documentary filmed in Nova Scotia by marine biologist and veterinarian Dr. Chris Harvey Clark explores the increased number of white shark observations in Canadian waters.
A never-before-lived-in mansion in Whistler is on the market for $17.9 million – with the listing describing it as a 'steal for the international buyer' due to the current exchange rate, which puts the price in U.S. dollars at $13.1 million.
Mounties in Kelowna say they're investigating a drowning in Okanagan Lake that occurred near the downtown marina early Saturday morning.
A single-vehicle crash left a driver with "possible life-threatening injuries" and closed a road for several hours in South Surrey Saturday.
Police believe that the majority of gold stolen from Toronto Pearson International Airport in 2023 has been smuggled, sold and melted overseas.
A motorcyclist has been critically injured in a collision in Mississauga.
Calgary is renaming a popular park in the west end of downtown with the goal of revitalizing the area as an event space, to host an annual Stampede music festival and more.
The Calgary Stampede has arrived, with 10 days of western festivities and fun planned throughout the city.
Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Ottawa starting Saturday afternoon into the evening.
The Ottawa Police Service is investigating following a shooting that left one man dead Friday in Westboro.
Ottawa Fire Services says firefighters quickly stopped the spread of a fire that started in a vacant house in Barrhaven in the early hours of Saturday morning.
One person was arrested Friday evening after police deployed tear gas to disperse a crowd of pro-Palestinian protesters at McGill University.
The City of Montreal says the owner of a more than 100-year-old home has violated city rules by allowing it to be painted in neon colours as an ad for telecom company Koodo.
With festival season in full swing, festivalgoers are advised to stay hydrated and consume responsibly, as heatstroke and intoxication are among the most frequent paramedic interventions.
Two insurance providers in Alberta have announced plans to stop offering automobile insurance to customers in the province.
The City of Edmonton's extreme heat response will come into effect Monday as high temperatures are expected to last several days.
He was graduating from high school this summer, ready for life's next chapter, when he opened his yearbook to see that he and other transgender students at Foothills Composite High School in Okotoks, Alta., had been deadnamed.
It's an orchestra of lawn trimmers, mowers and golf carts at Mactaquac Provincial Park as organizers prepare to welcome over 150 professional golfers to their greens for the PGA Tour Americas.
Despite the rainy weather on Saturday, the East Coast Kite Festival still opened with kites of all sizes hitting the skies.
An environmental agency is urging Fisheries and Oceans Canada to release its whale safety gear strategy in the wake of another North Atlantic right whale getting entangled in the Gulf of St. Lawrence – the second such occurrence in the area so far this year.
If you’re ever visiting Brandon, Man., you might want to pay a visit to Talia. She’s beautiful, delicate, and a true work of art.
A Winnipeg man is facing more than 20 charges after an off-duty RCMP officer discovered a stolen vehicle parked in front of a home in the city’s Brooklands neighbourhood.
A 16-year-old girl was arrested in Brandon, Man., Friday night in connection with a stolen vehicle.
A White City, Sask. family is raising awareness for youth mental health following their son’s death last month.
It has been 20 years since the disappearance of Tamra Keepness but the community continues to keep hope alive.
Locally-owned alcohol businesses are making adjustments to attract more customers while LCBO workers across the province are on strike.
Waterloo regional police have arrested a 15-year-old they say pointed a firearm at someone before threatening them with a knife.
An arrest has been made in the suspicious death of a 40-year-old woman in Brantford.
Environment Canada has issued air quality warnings for parts of northern Saskatchewan as wildfire smoke blankets the areas.
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after a pile of dead lobster was found on the shoulder of Highway 17 this week in northern Ontario.
An independent report into the 2022 Rogers outage says the company lacked several protections and redundancies that could have either prevented the outage or ended it sooner.
After threats by Western University to dismantle before the end of the weekend, the pro-Palestine encampment on campus has come down.
A fire has caused extensive damage to at least three businesses in Kincardine Saturday morning.
WaterWheels, floating wheelchairs, are now available to use through the day at certain beaches in Saugeen Shores.
The Bracebridge Library celebrated its 115th anniversary on Saturday as it prepares to move to the brand-new Muskoka Lumber Community Centre.
An early-morning fire closed the Cookstown Foodland grocery store on Friday.
Barrie's GO train service will be on hold this weekend during track repairs.
In the last 15 months, the stretch of road in front of Devonshire Mall leading to the E.C Row Expressway ramps has become the most collision-prone area for drivers in Windsor.
Windsor Police are searching for a missing man.
A multi-day food and dance festival, which debuted last year at Windsor’s riverfront, is returning next weekend with extended nighttime hours.
A union representing ship and dock foremen in British Columbia has issued 72-hour strike notice against their employer.
A man has been fined $70,000 for excavation work he ordered on the Sunshine Coast in November 2021 that led to the death of dozens of salmon eggs.
Mounties in Kelowna say they're investigating a drowning in Okanagan Lake that occurred near the downtown marina early Saturday morning.
Mounties in Kelowna are warning the public after a local resident fell victim to an "elaborate" fraud last week.
Mounties are urging the public to be vigilant following a suspected gang shooting in B.C.'s southern Interior that left a 40-year-old man injured this week.
Nearly 2,000 athletes will compete in 20 events over four days during the 2024 Southern Alberta Sumer Games. After months of planning, organizers are thrilled to welcome families from all over southern Alberta to Coaldale, Alta.
One of two men accused of conspiring to kill Mounties at the border blockade at Coutts, Alta., characterized the protest as a last stand and told his mother there “will be a war” if police moved in.
With the recent moisture and cooler temperatures, fire bans and restrictions in the Lethbridge area are no longer in effect.
A 62-year-old man from Elliot Lake, Ont., is facing multiple charges – including assault with a weapon – following an altercation with provincial police earlier this week.
Two Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., residents are facing impaired driving charges in two separate incidents on the 4th of July.
A 78-year-old from Elliot Lake, Ont., has been charged following an incident July 2 second at a local hardware store.
The Roman Catholic Church has been ordered to pay settlements totalling $104 million to 292 survivors of historical abuse in Newfoundland and Labrador, including those at the now infamous Mount Cashel orphanage in St. John's.
Opposition parties in Newfoundland and Labrador say they’re growing frustrated at the decision by health officials to move freezers of unclaimed human remains into an underground hospital parking garage.
Newfoundland and Labrador's Liberal premier is once again opposing a decision made by the federal Liberals — this time about the reopening of the province's commercial northern cod fishery.
