Politics

    • Freeland introduces bill to remove GST off rental developments, amend competition law

    OTTAWA -

    Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland introduced legislation this morning that would remove GST charges from new rental developments and update the country's competition law.

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promised the new legislation earlier this month to address the housing crisis and affordability crunch.

    Experts have called on the federal government to remove GST charges off new purpose-built rentals to help spur construction of these kinds of homes.

    The bill is also supposed to strengthen the Competition Bureau by giving it the power to compel information from companies to conduct studies, tighten up merger laws and go after collaborations that stifle competition.

    The changes to the Competition Act follow a promise from the Liberals to review the law.

    Freeland, along with several other cabinet ministers, are to hold a news conference this afternoon about the new legislation.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 21, 2023.

    MORE POLITICS NEWS

    IN DEPTH

    ANALYSIS

    ANALYSIS What do the policies Poilievre's party passed say about the Conservatives' future?

    Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre spent the summer speaking about housing affordability, a core focus that attendees at the party's Quebec City convention were quick to praise him for. But by the end of the weekend, delegates opted to instead pass policies on contentious social issues. What does that say about the Conservatives' future?

    Opinion

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: Poilievre doesn't feel your pain, but he's sure good at communicating it

    Probably no other leader, including Justin Trudeau, has landed in a party leadership with less real-world work experience than Pierre Poilievre, says Don Martin in a column for CTVNews.ca. But Poilievre's an able communicator, and this weekend's Conservative convention is a golden opportunity for him to sell himself as PM-in-waiting.

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: Who will step up to have 'The Talk' with Trudeau?

    Ego and vanity are a potent combination in leadership politics, and in his exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin writes this condition is infecting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's mindset as he seems deadly serious about seeking re-election in 2025.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    ICC war crimes tribunal hobbles on despite hacking

    The Netherlands-based International Criminal Court was operating on Thursday with disruptions to email, streaming and document-sharing after a hacking incident earlier in the week, sources and lawyers at the tribunal said.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News