Former Quebec premiers, citizens pay tribute to native son Brian Mulroney in Montreal
After two days of public tributes in Ottawa, it was Montrealers' turn on Thursday to pay respects to Brian Mulroney -- who was lauded by one citizen as "a little guy" from Quebec's North Shore who never forgot his roots, even as he rose to become prime minister.
Former premiers, old friends and members of the public gathered at St. Patrick's Basilica to remember Mulroney, who died Feb. 29 at age 84. Mourners who lined up in frigid cold remembered his achievements when it came to free trade, the fight against apartheid in South Africa and forging a strong relationship with the United States, but also his love for Quebec and his efforts to bring it closer to the rest of Canada.
Joan Gauthier, who hails from Sept-Iles, Que., near where Mulroney was born in Baie-Comeau, said Mulroney was a source of pride and inspiration for the region. "He's a little guy from the Cote-Nord who did a lot for our region, and I came to salute his departure," she said.
Lucien Bouchard, Quebec premier from 1996 to 2001 and a cabinet minister in Mulroney's Progressive Conservative government until a falling out over the Constitution, was one of the first to enter the basilica on Thursday morning and greet the Mulroney family.
"It's a page that is turning in history," Bouchard told reporters upon exiting the basilica. "It's not a happy moment, but we need to salute the life of a remarkable man."
Bouchard said he had reconciled with Mulroney after a long period of frosty relations, and it led to some cherished moments toward the end of Mulroney's life.
"Those were great times and sad at the same time because we lost so much time .... But we were young -- ego, strong convictions from a very legitimate question at stake. It's a lesson," he said. "Politics is necessary, but it's also necessary to deal with it in a human way."
"It's a page that is turning in history," Bouchard told reporters upon exiting the basilica. "It's not a happy moment but we need to salute the life of a remarkable man."
Mulroney's legacy includes the North American Free Trade Agreement, signed between Canada, the United States and Mexico during his time as prime minister, Bouchard said. He also lauded Mulroney's fight against South African apartheid and his support of Nelson Mandela, the jailed civil rights leader who would become president of the African country.
Bouchard said that he had reconciled with Mulroney after a long period of frosty relations. "A reopening did happen," he said.
"Those were great times and sad at the same time, because we lost so much time, and you can't help thinking that if we could go back, then maybe it would be a bit better to manage. But we were young -- ego, strong convictions from a very legitimate question at stake. It's a lesson. Politics is necessary but it's also necessary to deal with it in a human way."
Sentinels stand guard as former prime minister Brian Mulroney lies in repose at St. Patrick's Basilica in Montreal on Thursday, March 21, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Earlier, Montreal Archbishop Christian Lepine led a procession into the church, with Royal Canadian Mounted Police officers in dress uniform carrying the casket draped in a Canadian flag and Mulroney's family walking behind. Inside the church, the family greeting line included Mulroney's wife Mila and their children Caroline, Ben, Nick and Mark, along with Mark's wife Vanessa and Caroline's husband Andrew Lapham.
Many who came to pay their respects remembered him not only as a prime minister but as a friend.
Daniel Colson, who knew Mulroney for 40 years, said his old friend didn't hesitate when he asked him to become chairman of a charity he had started for people living with mental illnesses in Quebec's Eastern Townships. "He was extremely hands on, very generous. He was a great guy," Colson said.
Even in the last year of his life, "in spite of his deteriorating health and the problems he was having health-wise, he never lost his sense of humour, never."
Denis Scherrer recalled babysitting Mulroney's son Ben while his father campaigned near a hotel where he worked in eastern Quebec.
Years later, he worked at private clubs where Mulroney was a member and hosted dinners for him, including one recently when he accidentally dumped an entire shaker's worth of pepper onto the former prime minister's plate. Mulroney and his wife were gracious enough to laugh, he said.
"He was always a man who, when you were in his presence, you felt important," he said outside the church.
Gilles Gaudreau, who founded a Conservative association in Quebec's Richelieu region, said Mulroney had tried to bring Canada and Quebec together. As prime minister, Mulroney twice tried to secure the province's support for the Constitution with the Meech Lake and Charlottetown accords, though he was ultimately unsuccessful.
"At the federal level there was nobody who did half of what he did to try so that Quebec was accepted in Canada, but Canada refused at each time," he said.
Visitation will continue Friday at the Catholic basilica in downtown Montreal. A state funeral is set for Saturday at the nearby Notre-Dame Basilica, with eulogies from Caroline Mulroney, former Quebec premier Jean Charest and hockey great Wayne Gretzky.
Brian Mulroney's casket left Ottawa on Wednesday after two days of lying in state that included visits from Canada's prime minister, other political dignitaries and members of the public.
Charest, Quebec premier between 2003 and 2012 and a member of Mulroney's Progressive Conservative cabinet before that, told reporters this is a time for Canadians to reflect on what Mulroney gave to the country during his time as prime minister from 1984 to 1993.
"These moments in the life of Canada are important," he said, "and I sincerely hope that a lot of Canadians will take a moment to stop and reflect and think about what we've built together and the very important role that Brian Mulroney has played."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 21, 2024.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
Former prime minister Brian Mulroney dies at 84
Former Canadian prime minister and Conservative stalwart Brian Mulroney has died at age 84. Over his impressive career, the passionate and ambitious politician, businessman, husband, father, and grandfather left an unmistakable mark on the country.
Who is supporting, opposing new online harms bill?
Now that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's sweeping online harms legislation is before Parliament, allowing key stakeholders, major platforms, and Canadians with direct personal experience with abuse to dig in and see what's being proposed, reaction is streaming in. CTVNews.ca has rounded up reaction, and here's how Bill C-63 is going over.
As Poilievre sides with Smith on trans restrictions, former Conservative candidate says he's 'playing with fire'
Siding with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith on her proposed restrictions on transgender youth, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre confirmed Wednesday that he is against trans and non-binary minors using puberty blockers.
The first public hearings on foreign interference in Canada have begun. What you need to know
The public hearings portion of the federal inquiry into foreign interference in Canadian elections and democratic institutions got underway this week. Heading into this process, here's what you need to know.
TREND LINE What Nanos' tracking tells us about Canadians' mood, party preference heading into 2024
Heading into a new year, Canadians aren't feeling overly optimistic about the direction the country is heading, with the number of voters indicating negative views about the federal government's performance at the highest in a decade, national tracking from Nanos Research shows.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
opinion Don Martin: Pierre Poilievre's road to apparent victory will soon start to get rougher
Pierre Poilievre and his Conservatives appear to be on cruise control to a rendezvous with the leader's prime ministerial ambition, but in his latest column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin questions whether the Conservative leader may be peaking too soon.
opinion Don Martin: The Trudeau lessons from Brian Mulroney's legacy start with walking away
Justin Trudeau should pay very close attention to the legacy treatment afforded former prime minister Brian Mulroney, who died on Thursday at age 84, writes columnist Don Martin.
opinion Don Martin: ArriveCan debacle may be even worse than we know from auditor's report
It's been 22 years since a former auditor general blasted the Chretien government after it 'broke just about every rule in the book' in handing out private sector contracts in the sponsorship scandal. In his column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin says the book has been broken anew with everything that went on behind the scenes of the 'dreaded' ArriveCan app.
opinion Don Martin: Despite his horrible year, Trudeau's determined to roll the dice again
In his column for CTVNews.ca, political commentator Don Martin says you can't help but admire Justin Trudeau's defiance and audacity of hope despite his 'horrible' 2023, as it appears Trudeau is insisting on leading the Liberals into the next federal election.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Poilievre-led attempt to bring down Trudeau minority over carbon tax fails
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's attempt to pass a vote of non-confidence and bring down Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal minority government over the carbon tax failed Thursday.
'Processing issues' with home savings accounts causing tax refund delays: CRA
The Canada Revenue Agency is blaming 'processing issues' after tax refunds were delayed for holders of a First Home Savings Account.
Sports leagues must do more to protect players from brain injuries, says prominent doctor
A prominent doctor says sports leagues ought to do more to protect players from conditions that can lead to CTE, the brain disorder caused by repeated head injuries.
Canada to set temporary resident targets for the first time this fall
Immigration Minister Marc Miller says for the first time, Canada will set targets for the number of new temporary resident arrivals to the country.
Video shows 'high-speed' crash in Victoria, B.C., that left 3 injured
Police are investigating a 'high-speed' crash in a Victoria, B.C., intersection that sent a pickup truck careening into a city bus Wednesday night.
Canadian snowboarder Mark McMorris healing from kneeing himself in the face
Canadian snowboarder Mark McMorris is sporting a look these days courtesy of taking his knee to his face.
Sudbury, Ont., police receive a dozen calls about man wearing swastika
With the number of hate crimes on the rise, a man has been seen walking around Greater Sudbury, Ont., wearing a swastika, but is it illegal?
Halt defence counter-intelligence searches of workplace computers, spy watchdog urges
The national spy watchdog is calling on the military's counter-intelligence unit to suspend investigative searches of a workplace computer system over concerns about employee privacy.
'Long time coming:' Manitoba premier apologizes to two men switched at birth in 1955
Manitoba’s premier has officially apologized to two men who were switched at birth in a Manitoba hospital more than 60 years ago.
Canada
-
Medicine Hat mayor stripped of powers, pay following August incident at council
Medicine Hat's mayor is essentially mayor in title only following a meeting of the southern Alberta city's council on Thursday.
-
How Canada's family doctor shortage compares to other countries
Canada ranks last when it comes to access to family doctors in a just-released list of 10 high-income countries.
-
Video shows 'high-speed' crash in Victoria, B.C., that left 3 injured
Police are investigating a 'high-speed' crash in a Victoria, B.C., intersection that sent a pickup truck careening into a city bus Wednesday night.
-
'Long time coming:' Manitoba premier apologizes to two men switched at birth in 1955
Manitoba’s premier has officially apologized to two men who were switched at birth in a Manitoba hospital more than 60 years ago.
-
France's Senate rejects bill to ratify EU-Canada trade deal because of farmers' concerns
France's Senate voted overwhelmingly Thursday to reject legislation to ratify a 2017 trade deal between the European Union and Canada that has been criticized by farmers as bringing unfair competition from abroad.
-
Halt defence counter-intelligence searches of workplace computers, spy watchdog urges
The national spy watchdog is calling on the military's counter-intelligence unit to suspend investigative searches of a workplace computer system over concerns about employee privacy.
World
-
Man arrested after allegedly boarding Delta flight using photo of another passenger's ticket
A Texas man was arrested after boarding a Delta Air Lines flight in Salt Lake City on Sunday without a ticket by using a photo he took of another passenger's boarding pass while they were not looking, according to court documents.
-
Police track down escaped Idaho prison gang member and accomplice, say pair may have killed 2 on run
Police on Thursday arrested two white supremacist gang members — an Idaho prison inmate and the accomplice who helped him escape — following an attack on corrections officers at a Boise hospital, and investigators are looking into whether they killed two people while on the run.
-
UN Security Council to vote Friday on U.S. resolution on Gaza ceasefire
The United States will ask the UN Security Council on Friday to back a resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and an Israel-Hamas hostage deal, increasing pressure on its ally Israel to allow more humanitarian aid and better protect civilians.
-
Law enforcement officials in Texas wonder how they will enforce migrant arrest law
During the nine hours that Texas was allowed to arrest and deport people who illegally enter the U.S., Sheriff Thaddeus Cleveland never changed his tactics with migrants in his remote border county.
-
No charges to be filed in fight involving Oklahoma nonbinary teen Nex Benedict, prosecutor says
An Oklahoma district attorney said Thursday he doesn't plan to file any charges in the case of Nex Benedict, the nonbinary 16-year-old Owasso teenager whose death following a fight in a high school bathroom was ruled a suicide.
-
Grisly teen murder case shocks China and shines a light on 'left behind' children
The alleged murder of a 13-year-old boy by his classmates in rural northern China has shocked the nation, igniting heated debates about school bullying, juvenile crime and the plight of tens of millions of children raised in the absence of their migrant worker parents.
Politics
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Poilievre-led attempt to bring down Trudeau minority over carbon tax fails
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's attempt to pass a vote of non-confidence and bring down Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal minority government over the carbon tax failed Thursday.
-
Liberal MP decries 'political games' over criticism of Conservatives on Ukraine
One of the Liberals' point people on foreign policy says framing the Tories as soft on Ukraine isn't helping the country fend off Russia's invasion.
-
Canada to set temporary resident targets for the first time this fall
Immigration Minister Marc Miller says for the first time, Canada will set targets for the number of new temporary resident arrivals to the country.
Health
-
Smoking may lead to more belly fat, a new study suggests. Here’s why that’s concerning
A new study found that smoking can cause an increase in a type of body fat that's linked to serious disease.
-
U.S. doctors perform world's first genetically edited pig kidney transplant
Doctors in Boston announced Thursday they have transplanted a genetically modified pig kidney into a 62-year-old patient.
-
'Stay the hell away from our kids': Feds propose new restrictions on nicotine pouches
The federal Liberals are looking to introduce new restrictions on nicotine pouches, Health Minister Mark Holland announced Wednesday, saying it is part of an effort to keep addictive products out of the hands of young Canadians.
Sci-Tech
-
Apple sued in a landmark iPhone monopoly lawsuit
The U.S. Justice Department and more than a dozen states filed a blockbuster antitrust lawsuit against Apple on Thursday, accusing the giant company of illegally monopolizing the smartphone market.
-
Total eclipse promises celestial show with streamers, loops and a possible comet
A total solar eclipse is a rare celestial event that always generates excitement, but next month's version is expected to be unusually spectacular.
-
Canadian astronaut Joshua Kutryk visits Grade 6 students in Fredericton
Joshua Kutryk will be just the fourth Canadian take part in a long-duration mission on the International Space Station, and first to fly under NASA’s Commercial Crew Program.
Entertainment
-
Netflix's recent forays into live sports programming not expected to create any big waves soon
After being on the sidelines, Netflix has started dipping into live sports and while having another competitor for rights would certainly be welcomed, it is unlikely to happen soon.
-
Punjabi music is taking the world by storm and its new sound is based in Canada
Over the past few years, a new generation of Punjabi performers has emerged from Canada, taking the world by storm with a unique fusion of cross-cultural influences that could've only come from this country.
-
Tennessee just became the first state to protect musicians and other artists against AI
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee on Thursday signed off on legislation designed to protect songwriters, performers and other music industry professionals against the potential dangers of artificial intelligence.
Business
-
S&P/TSX composite ekes out new record closing high, U.S. markets also set new records
Canada's main stock index rose Thursday to scrape out a new all-time closing high, while U.S. markets continued to set their own records.
-
Wall Street debut of Trump's Truth Social network could net him stock worth billions on paper
The Wall Street debut of Donald Trump’s Truth Social network could give him stock worth billions of dollars on paper. But the former president probably will not be able to cash it out right away, unless some things change.
-
Wildfire worries already putting damper on B.C. tourism industry
Horses stood idle Wednesday in Victoria's inner harbour, where they normally would be busy transporting vacationers in horse-drawn carriages.
Lifestyle
-
Micro-apartments are back after nearly a century, as need for affordable housing soars
Every part of Barbara Peraza-Garcia and her family’s single-room apartment in Seattle has a double or even triple purpose.
-
The bright side of divorce, according to experts
Divorce doesn't have to only be heartbreak, custody battles and bitter ex-spouses. Experts explain how you can work toward building something new in the wake.
-
Man finds 'England's largest' gold nugget, despite metal detector failing
A treasure hunter struggling with faulty equipment has unearthed a gold nugget believed to be the largest ever found in England.
Sports
-
Who is Ippei Mizuhara, Ohtani's interpreter?
Japanese interpreter Ippei Mizuhara has been fired by the Los Angeles Dodgers after allegations he stole money from baseball star Shohei Ohtani to service illegal gambling debts. He and his alleged bookmaker are also under investigation by the IRS.
-
Jets ready to deal with the Devils
The Winnipeg Jets’ tour through the NHL’s Metro Division continues in New Jersey on Thursday night.
-
Calgary ski jumper Alexandria Loutitt wins World Cup silver in Slovenia
Canada's Alexandria Loutitt clinched World Cup silver in women's ski jumping Thursday, marking her seventh podium finish of the season in the year's final competition.
Autos
-
Police calling on federal government to consider car theft a 'national crisis'
Police are calling on the federal government to create a 'national action plan' to combat auto theft as it becomes increasingly violent, raising concerns at the Annual Auto Theft Summit in Peel Region.
-
Manitoba premier says he's considering extending tax holiday on fuel
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew said Tuesday he is considering extending his government's fuel-tax holiday, which is set to expire at the end of June.
-
Biden administration rolls out new tailpipe rules that will boost EVs and hybrids
The Biden administration on Wednesday finalized one of the most significant pieces of its ambitious climate agenda: the strongest new tailpipe rules for passenger cars and trucks that will decisively push the U.S. auto market toward electric vehicles and hybrids.