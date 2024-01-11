Politics

    • Former NDP leader Ed Broadbent dies

    Former NDP leader and founder of the Broadbent Institute Ed Broadbent has died.

    "Our country has lost a fierce champion for ordinary Canadians, an intellectual who strongly believed in building a good society," said the Broadbent Institute in a statement announcing his death.

    This is a breaking news story, more to come… 

