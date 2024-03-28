Foreign interference inquiry slated to hear from chief electoral officer
Canada's chief electoral officer, Stephane Perrault, is slated to testify this morning at a commission of inquiry into foreign meddling allegations and how the government responded to them.
The hearings are delving into possible foreign interference by China, India, Russia and others in the last two general elections.
As head of Elections Canada, Perrault is responsible for ensuring Canadians can exercise their democratic rights to vote and be a candidate.
The inquiry, led by Quebec judge Marie-Josee Hogue, expects to hear evidence from more than 40 people, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, members of his cabinet and political party representatives.
An initial report of findings from the commission is due May 3.
The inquiry will then shift to broader policy issues, looking at the ability of the government to detect, deter and counter foreign interference, with a final report landing by the end of the year.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 28, 2024.
IN DEPTH
Trudeau, key election players to testify at foreign interference hearings. What you need to know
The public hearings portion of the federal inquiry into foreign interference in Canadian elections and democratic institutions are picking back up this week. Here's what you need to know.
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
Who is supporting, opposing new online harms bill?
Now that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's sweeping online harms legislation is before Parliament, allowing key stakeholders, major platforms, and Canadians with direct personal experience with abuse to dig in and see what's being proposed, reaction is streaming in. CTVNews.ca has rounded up reaction, and here's how Bill C-63 is going over.
As Poilievre sides with Smith on trans restrictions, former Conservative candidate says he's 'playing with fire'
Siding with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith on her proposed restrictions on transgender youth, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre confirmed Wednesday that he is against trans and non-binary minors using puberty blockers.
TREND LINE What Nanos' tracking tells us about Canadians' mood, party preference heading into 2024
Heading into a new year, Canadians aren't feeling overly optimistic about the direction the country is heading, with the number of voters indicating negative views about the federal government's performance at the highest in a decade, national tracking from Nanos Research shows.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
opinion Don Martin: Pierre Poilievre's road to apparent victory will soon start to get rougher
Pierre Poilievre and his Conservatives appear to be on cruise control to a rendezvous with the leader's prime ministerial ambition, but in his latest column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin questions whether the Conservative leader may be peaking too soon.
opinion Don Martin: The Trudeau lessons from Brian Mulroney's legacy start with walking away
Justin Trudeau should pay very close attention to the legacy treatment afforded former prime minister Brian Mulroney, who died on Thursday at age 84, writes columnist Don Martin.
opinion Don Martin: ArriveCan debacle may be even worse than we know from auditor's report
It's been 22 years since a former auditor general blasted the Chretien government after it 'broke just about every rule in the book' in handing out private sector contracts in the sponsorship scandal. In his column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin says the book has been broken anew with everything that went on behind the scenes of the 'dreaded' ArriveCan app.
Several flight attendants from Pakistan have gone missing after landing in Canada
Multiple flight attendants from Pakistan International Airlines have abandoned their jobs and are believed to have sought asylum in Canada in the past year and a half, a spokesperson for the government-owned airline says.
BREAKING Ottawa public school board, 3 Toronto-area school boards launch lawsuit against social media giants
The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board and three school boards in the Toronto-area have launched legal action against social media giants, accusing them of "disrupting students' fundamental right to education."
Rainfall warnings of up to 90 mm among weather alerts in effect for 7 provinces
Rainfall warnings of up to 90 millimetres, air quality advisories and other alerts have been issued for seven Canadian provinces, according to the latest forecasts.
Tipping is off the table at this Toronto restaurant
A Toronto restaurant introduced a surprising new rule that reduced the cost of a meal and raised the salaries of staff.
A Nigerian woman reviewed some tomato puree online. Now she faces jail
A Nigerian woman who wrote an online review of a can of tomato puree is facing imprisonment after its manufacturer accused her of making a “malicious allegation” that damaged its business.
Donald Trump assails judge and his daughter after gag order in N.Y. hush-money criminal case
Donald Trump lashed out Wednesday at the New York judge who put him under a gag order that bars him from commenting publicly about witnesses, prosecutors, court staff and jurors in his upcoming hush-money criminal trial.
A fight to protect the dignity of Michelangelo's David raises questions about freedom of expression
Michelangelo's David has been a towering figure in Italian culture since its completion in 1504. But in the current era of the quick buck, curators worry the marble statue's religious and political significance is being diminished.
Doctors visiting a Gaza hospital are stunned by the war's toll on Palestinian children
An international team of doctors visiting a hospital in central Gaza was prepared for the worst. But the gruesome impact Israel’s war against Hamas is having on Palestinian children still left them stunned.
What new auto insurance reforms will mean for Ontarians, if they get introduced
Ontario has among the highest rates for auto insurance premiums in Canada -- just below Alberta and Nova Scotia -- however, the introduction of an insurance reform in the provincial budget could soon lower prices.
Ottawa public school board, 3 Toronto-area school boards launch lawsuit against social media giants
The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board and three school boards in the Toronto-area have launched legal action against social media giants, accusing them of "disrupting students' fundamental right to education."
What happens after we die? Most Canadians say an afterlife does exist, survey shows
A new survey from the Angus Reid Institute has found that a majority of Canadians believe in some form of life after death, a proportion that has held steady for decades.
Why Canada's record population growth is helping – and hurting – the economy
Canada has recorded the fastest population growth in 66 years, increasing by 1.3 million people, or 3.2 per cent, in 2023, according to a new report from Statistics Canada.
A tiny critter who could: Elusive Newfoundland Marten makes improbable comeback
Newfoundland’s unique version of the Pine Marten has grown out of its threatened designation.
Tipping is off the table at this Toronto restaurant
A Toronto restaurant introduced a surprising new rule that reduced the cost of a meal and raised the salaries of staff.
Several flight attendants from Pakistan have gone missing after landing in Canada
Multiple flight attendants from Pakistan International Airlines have abandoned their jobs and are believed to have sought asylum in Canada in the past year and a half, a spokesperson for the government-owned airline says.
MyPillow, owned by U.S. election denier Mike Lindell, formally evicted from Minnesota warehouse
A court ordered the eviction Wednesday of MyPillow from a suburban Minneapolis warehouse that it formerly used.
Woman who stole diary of Joe Biden's daughter skips sentencing, threatened with arrest
The woman who admitted to stealing U.S. President Joe Biden's daughter Ashley's diary and helping sell it to conservative activists could face arrest as soon as Friday after skipping her sentencing, a federal judge said on Wednesday.
4 people killed and 7 wounded in stabbings in northern Illinois, with a suspect in custody
Four people were killed and seven were hurt when a man went on a stabbing rampage Wednesday across multiple locations in a northern Illinois community, authorities said.
Ex-Trump lawyer Eastman should lose state law license for efforts to overturn election, judge says
A judge has recommended that conservative attorney John Eastman lose his California law license over his efforts to keep former U.S. President Donald Trump in power after the 2020 election.
Russia perseveres with bombardments of Ukraine in an effort to wear down air defences
Russia fired salvoes of drones and missiles overnight at southern and eastern regions of Ukraine, authorities said Thursday, injuring more than a dozen people as the Kremlin’s forces persevered with attritional attacks designed to wear down Ukrainian defences.
Former U.S. Sen. Joe Lieberman, Democrats' VP pick in 2000, dead at 82
Former U.S. Sen. Joe Lieberman of Connecticut, who nearly won the vice presidency on the Democratic ticket with Al Gore in the disputed 2000 election and who almost became Republican John McCain's running mate eight years later, has died, according to a statement issued by his family.
Premiers not being truthful about carbon tax, Trudeau says while sparks fly in Ottawa
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Conservative premiers across the country are 'not telling the truth' when it comes to the carbon tax. Trudeau's comments came as fresh sparks were flying in Ottawa at a recalled House of Commons committee.
Here's what Trudeau says the upcoming federal budget will offer renters
The federal government will create a new 'Canadian Renters' Bill of Rights,' which would require landlords to disclose their properties' rental price history to prospective tenants.
Foreign interference inquiry slated to hear from chief electoral officer
Canada's chief electoral officer, Stephane Perrault, is slated to testify this morning at a commission of inquiry into foreign meddling allegations and how the government responded to them.
2,969 Waterloo Region elementary students suspended for out-of-date vaccination records
“We don’t want to suspend,” says Dr. David Aoki with Waterloo Region Public Health. “We want to get them up-to-date and also remind parents you need to get this shot. It’s important.”
Living with no visual memories: ‘I can’t relive any experience I see’
Visualizing a memory is a common occurrence for many people. A whiff of cinnamon and ginger may whisk you back to your childhood kitchen to relive eating freshly baked cookies, while hearing a particular tune may trigger images of dancing with a special someone.
Measles cases in Canada are increasing, Canada's chief public health officer warns
The number of confirmed measles cases in Canada so far this year is more than three times higher than all infections recorded in 2023, the country's chief public health officer said as she urged people to ensure their vaccinations are up to date.
This rare flower that smells like 'rotten flesh' will bloom soon inside a Michigan home
For over half their lives, twins Rainey and Evelyn Hauser have shared their dad's attention with a leafy sibling of sorts — an endangered tropical plant called an Amorphophallus titanum.
Ontario man loses $12K to deepfake scam involving Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
A Toronto man is out $12,000 after falling victim to a deepfake cryptocurrency scam that appeared to involve Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
How to 3D-print a school in a war zone
The NGO behind a new school building in Lviv, Ukraine, believes 3D printing could help reconstruct some of the thousands of buildings destroyed by Russian bombardment.
Crypt near Marilyn Monroe and Hugh Hefner could fetch US$400,000 at auction
A one-space mausoleum crypt in the vicinity of Marilyn Monroe and Hugh Hefner will go on auction Saturday, when it is expected to reach between US$200,000 and $400,000.
Eva Mendes opens up about her acting hiatus after having kids with Ryan Gosling
Eva Mendes has opened up about her transition from actress to full-time mom to her kids with actor partner Ryan Gosling.
'Ninja,' Twitch's biggest streamer, is diagnosed with skin cancer
American gamer and Twitch superstar, Tyler 'Ninja' Blevins, revealed he was diagnosed with melanoma, a form of skin cancer.
Dethroned crypto king Sam Bankman-Fried to be sentenced for defrauding FTX investors
Former crypto mogul Sam Bankman-Fried faces the potential of decades in prison when he is sentenced Thursday for his role in the 2022 collapse of FTX, once one of the world's most popular platforms for trading digital currency.
B.C. files unexplained wealth order after seizing gold, cash and jewelry from crypto co-founder
The British Columbia government has filed an unexplained wealth order in an effort to seize a quarter-million dollars in cash, as well as 45 gold bars and luxury jewelry from the operator of a fraudulent cryptocurrency exchange company.
MyPillow, owned by U.S. election denier Mike Lindell, formally evicted from Minnesota warehouse
A court ordered the eviction Wednesday of MyPillow from a suburban Minneapolis warehouse that it formerly used.
A fight to protect the dignity of Michelangelo's David raises questions about freedom of expression
Michelangelo's David has been a towering figure in Italian culture since its completion in 1504. But in the current era of the quick buck, curators worry the marble statue's religious and political significance is being diminished.
Tipping is off the table at this Toronto restaurant
A Toronto restaurant introduced a surprising new rule that reduced the cost of a meal and raised the salaries of staff.
This controversial 'Titanic' prop sold for more than US$700,000 at a memorabilia auction
The floating wood panel that spared Kate Winslet's 'Titanic' character Rose DeWitt Bukater from icy North Atlantic waters after the titular ocean liner's sinking, but not Leonardo DiCaprio's Jack Dawson. And it's now been sold at auction for more than US$700,000.
Berrios takes the mound as Blue Jays open 2024 MLB season against Rays
The Toronto Blue Jays open their 2024 Major League Baseball season this afternoon with a road game against the Tampa Bay Rays.
Canucks place all-star goalie Thatcher Demko on long-term injured list
The Vancouver Canucks have placed all-star goalie Thatcher Demko on the long-term injured reserve list retroactively.
Caitlin Clark and Iowa draw nearly 5 million viewers for second-round NCAA win
Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes' 64-54 victory over West Virginia averaged 4.90 million viewers on ESPN, according to Nielsen, making it the most-viewed women’s tournament game ever — excluding Final Four contests and title games.
What new auto insurance reforms will mean for Ontarians, if they get introduced
Ontario has among the highest rates for auto insurance premiums in Canada -- just below Alberta and Nova Scotia -- however, the introduction of an insurance reform in the provincial budget could soon lower prices.
48 stolen vehicles seized, 150 charges laid in Toronto police investigations
Officers say 48 vehicles with a combined value of just under $4 million were recently seized as part of a Toronto police investigation focused on the trafficking, shipping, and re-vinning of stolen vehicles.
Ontario promises auto insurance changes in 2024 budget
The Ontario government will move forward with 'auto insurance reforms' as part of its 2024 provincial budget.
Newfoundland’s unique version of the Pine Marten has grown out of its threatened designation.
A Toronto restaurant introduced a surprising new rule that reduced the cost of a meal and raised the salaries of staff.
A Toronto man is out $12,000 after falling victim to a deepfake cryptocurrency scam that appeared to involve Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Record-setting pop tab collection for Ontario boy
It started small with a little pop tab collection to simply raise some money for charity and help someone — but it didn’t take long for word to get out that 10-year-old Jace Weber from Mildmay, Ont. was quickly building up a large supply of aluminum pop tabs.
'I was just like, holy cow!': Saskatoon dumpster divers reclaim wasted valuables
There’s a group of people in Saskatoon that proudly call themselves dumpster divers, and they’re turning the city’s trash into treasure.
Ontario to balance budget ahead of 2026 election, citing delay due to 'economic uncertainty'
Ontario is facing a larger than anticipated deficit but the Doug Ford government still plans to balance its books before the next provincial election.
Business owner disappointed in police efforts to locate $500K worth of stolen e-bikes
The owner of an e-bike business says he has doubts police will find the roughly $500,000 worth of product that was stolen from a shipping container last week, while police say he “complicated” their investigation by posting video of the theft.
Costco begins using verification scanners at some Ottawa stores
At least one Costco store in Ottawa has implemented a digital card scanner for member entry, a departure from the traditional in-person card check, in an effort to crack-down on shoppers who have not paid a membership fee.
How to safely view the solar eclipse using household materials
With the solar eclipse just a week away, it’s time to think about how to safely view the celestial show.
Influencers, promises, and populism: Prime minister woos renters in East Vancouver
The prime minister chose an East Vancouver community centre to woo Millennials and renters with an announcement Wednesday that was big on populist rhetoric but apparently light on impact.
'They took it all': Video shows break-in at Surrey, B.C., jewelry store
A jewelry store owner in South Surrey is devastated after his business was broken into and robbed for the third time.
B.C. rescuers face 'high likelihood' of failure to reunite orphaned orca with pod
The race to reunite an orphaned orca calf that’s stuck in a shallow lagoon with a neighbouring pod has entered its fifth day, and a marine scientist says the clock is ticking.
Four Ontario school boards suing Snapchat, TikTok, and Meta for $4.5 billion
Four Ontario school boards, including three in the Greater Toronto Area, have launched lawsuits seeking $4.5 billion in damages against Snapchat, TikTok, and Meta for creating products that they allege negligently interfere with student learning and have caused “widespread disruption to the education system.”
Tipping is off the table at this Toronto restaurant
A Toronto restaurant introduced a surprising new rule that reduced the cost of a meal and raised the salaries of staff.
What new auto insurance reforms will mean for Ontarians, if they get introduced
Ontario has among the highest rates for auto insurance premiums in Canada -- just below Alberta and Nova Scotia -- however, the introduction of an insurance reform in the provincial budget could soon lower prices.
Multiple bridges in Calgary shut down for police incident
Calgary police have shut down a number of bridges into and out of the downtown core as officers deal with a distraught individual.
Shots fired at a home in Cityscape, police investigating
Calgary police are investigating after a home in the northeast community of Cityscape was hit by several bullets early Thursday.
Medicine Hat mayor pursuing judicial review after sanctions, wants to get back to work
The mayor of Medicine Hat, Alta., isn't backing down, after being stripped of her power and half of her pay by city council last week.
Ontario announces $543 million funding deal for city of Ottawa, including taking over Hwy. 174
The Ontario government and the City of Ottawa have reached a new deal to provide $543 million in operating and capital funding to Ottawa over 10 years, including uploading Highway 174 to the province.
The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board and three school boards in the Toronto-area have launched legal action against social media giants, accusing them of "disrupting students' fundamental right to education."
-
Insurance companies issue surcharge for 'high theft' vehicles
Vehicle thefts continue to explode and some insurance companies are looking at more direct ways to recoup their losses, issuing a surcharge for cars at greater risk of being stolen.
Two separate shootings leave 1 in the hospital in Montreal
A man was injured in Montreal on a violent Thursday morning where police reported two shootings.
1 killed, 1 in critical condition after vehicle crashes into tree: Urgences-sante
A young man was killed and another is in critical condition after the car they were in crashed into a tree in Montreal.
Kahnawake poker house ordered to close amid 'concerns' after investigation
The owners of the Magic Palace poker house in Kahnawake are planning to appeal the decision to order its doors closed on Monday. An investigation led to ' numerous concerns' about the establishment's operations.
Alberta premier says she's hearing Edmonton is in rocky financial patch, offers help
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says her government won’t intervene but — if asked — would help the City of Edmonton navigate a reported rocky patch of financial and staffing dysfunction.
Edmonton woman asks for action on problem intersection in south Edmonton
An Edmonton woman is calling attention to what she says is a dangerous intersection in her community.
Poilievre rallies thousands to 'axe the tax' in Edmonton
Pierre Poilievre was in Edmonton Wednesday night to criticize the carbon tax.
Slow moving weather front brings days of rain to the Maritimes
Environment Canada is warning of a “prolonged rainfall event” in the forecast this week, issuing special weather statements in Nova Scotia and rainfall warnings in New Brunswick.
'Things are going to change.' RCMP report on response to mass shooting inquiry
RCMP commissioner Mike Duheme released a strategy Wednesday outlining how the national police force will respond to the inquiry into the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia that claimed 22 lives.
New Glasgow man wanted on province-wide arrest warrant: N.S. RCMP
Pictou County District RCMP says a province-wide arrest warrant has been issued for a 42-year-old New Glasgow, N.S., man.
University of Winnipeg hoping to have some services restored next week following cyber attack
It's believed no personal information was leaked after the University of Winnipeg was hit by a cyber attack on the weekend, however, the school is still working to get all services back up and running.
'This is why we're here': A Winnipeg biotech company's role in a new treatment used in Canada
A Winnipeg biotech company is being celebrated for its role in a first-of-its-kind treatment in Canada.
3 beloved Winnipeg Beach businesses hit the real estate market
Three large pieces of Winnipeg Beach commercial real estate have hit the market ahead of the busy tourist season.
Regina's Cathedral neighbourhood could soon have a reduced speed limit
A mandatory 30 kilometre per hour (km/h) speed limit could soon be implemented in Regina’s Cathedral neighbourhood as part of a plan to reduce motor vehicle collisions, according to the city.
Recruitment of workers from other countries helped drive Sask. population to new high
Recruitment of workers from other countries have helped drive Saskatchewan’s population to a new high of 1,225,493 which is up by 30,624 in 2023. The vast majority were newcomers to Canada.
Inspiring Leadership Forum celebrates women of excellence
Hundreds gathered for the University of Regina’s 15th annual Inspiring Leadership Forum on Wednesday.
Evicted family given access to home, contemplating legal action
A Cambridge, Ont. family, evicted from their rental home after the landlord allegedly lost possession of the property, gives us an update on their living situation.
Three die of suspected drug poisonings in one week in Waterloo Region
The Waterloo Region Integrated Drug Strategy (WRIDS) says from March 19 to March 26, three people have died of suspected drug poisonings.
'Still get that pick up in the power': Electric go-kart track opens inside Cambridge Centre mall
A new go-kart track is offering the thrill of racing without the smell of gas.
Sask. man's lawsuit is thrown out after he misses a call from court
A Saskatoon man's lawsuit against his travel agent was dismissed because he missed a call from the courthouse.
Blind Sask. curlers say WestJet left them in the lurch after flight cancellation
A blind Saskatoon man is speaking out about a lack of accessibility services offered to him and a group of blind curlers by West Jet while at the Saskatoon airport.
Sask. singer belts her way to next stage of Canada’s Got Talent
Prince Albert’s Rebecca Strong wowed the judges on Canada’s Got Talent Tuesday night, earning the golden buzzer.
Ontario has among the highest rates for auto insurance premiums in Canada -- just below Alberta and Nova Scotia -- however, the introduction of an insurance reform in the provincial budget could soon lower prices.
-
After having the foresight to book their Niagara Falls hotel rooms more than a year in advance, several families planning to take in the solar eclipse next month were shocked to find out their reservations had been cancelled.
-
Police and local hunters in an Ontario Far North First Nation community have "dispatched" a polar that was showing abnormal behaviour and treating the area as a hunting ground.
Middlesex County is getting two new elementary schools. Here’s where they will be located
Nearly 1,000 new student spaces are coming to southwestern Ontario with the construction of two new elementary schools, the province announced on Wednesday.
'I noticed a car was coming at us really fast': Crash victim testifies about the night 8-year-old girl was run over and killed
A teenager who was injured by a speeding vehicle that killed a young Girl Guide testified at the trial of an elderly woman charged in connection with the collision on Wednesday.
MRI wait times among the longest in the province for London, Ont. area patients
Newly released provincial data shows London and area hospitals have some of the longest wait times in the province to receive an MRI scan.
Graffiti artist wannabe attacks Markdale neighbourhood
Five streets in Markdale bear the scars of spray paint after a random graffiti attack.
Royal Canadian Air Force jets soar into Collingwood airport
It's a scene reminiscent of Tom Cruise's film Top Gun, as several Royal Canadian Air Force jets soared through the sky and landed at the Collingwood airport, but it's not for a sequel; instead, the CT-155 Hawk aircraft are being retired.
Balaclava-clad man robs Huntsville store
Huntsville police were called after a brazen daytime robbery of a convenience store.
Two more youths arrested for attack on teen with autism
The Windsor Police Service has arrested two more youths alleged to have been involved in a group attack on a teenage boy who has autism.
'We’re committed to finding him': Kingsville family desperate for answers about missing man
Adam Payne, 38, has not been seen since August 2023 in the area of Cedar Creek.
'They don’t listen to us': Looming Loblaws boycott aims to bring food prices down
As high food prices continue to pack a punch in people’s wallets, there is a call to boycott Loblaws owned stores for the entire month of May.
The British Columbia government has filed an unexplained wealth order in an effort to seize a quarter-million dollars in cash, as well as 45 gold bars and luxury jewelry from the operator of a fraudulent cryptocurrency exchange company.
-
B.C.'s police watchdog is investigating the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a man's body on Vancouver Island this week – one day after RCMP officers were asked to search for him at the same location.
-
Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for Greater Victoria and the southern Gulf Islands as southeasterly gusts are expected to reach 90 km/h at times.
Security guard, bystander restrained suspect after Kelowna assault, RCMP say
A 49-year-old man has been charged with assault, uttering threats and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose after an incident in Kelowna Monday night.
B.C. court finds City of Vernon's arguments 'without merit' in case of 13-month licence delay
A B.C. judge has given the City of Vernon 14 days to make a decision on a business licence application it has left pending without explanation for more than a year.
Anti-vax protester's 'race-based tirade' against security guard wasn't criminal, B.C. judge rules
A protester who unleashed a "race-based tirade" outside a vaccination clinic in B.C.'s Okanagan at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic did not cause a criminal disturbance, a judge has ruled.
The mayor of Medicine Hat, Alta., isn't backing down, after being stripped of her power and half of her pay by city council last week.
-
A conservation group is calling on the Alberta government to put a stop to a solar farm being built near Medicine Hat.
-
The City of Lethbridge has renewed its master service agreement with Alberta Health Services to deliver emergency medical services through Lethbridge Fire and Emergency Services.
Here's what you need to know about Laurentian University's 5-year plan
The administration at Laurentian University is hoping to start a new chapter for the beleaguered institution as it releases its plan for the next five years after months of consultation.
Shingwauk Kinoomaage Gamig to offer bachelor of education degree
Shingwauk Kinoomaage Gamig in Sault Ste. Marie has taken another step toward the establishment of an Indigenous teachers’ college.
Far North police 'dispatch' polar bear stalking schoolyard
Police and local hunters in an Ontario Far North First Nation community have "dispatched" a polar that was showing abnormal behaviour and treating the area as a hunting ground.
Newfoundland's unique version of the Pine Marten has grown out of its threatened designation.
-
Harold Butler opened a kitchen drawer one night and found the instrument that would one day land him on national television.
-
Fish harvesters in Newfoundland and Labrador are declaring victory in their negotiations with the provincial government, and are heading home after a recent protest that brought out riot police in St. John's.