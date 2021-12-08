Canada’s foreign affairs minister says Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor are doing well.

“They’re doing well, of course it has been very difficult for them,” Mélanie Joly told CTV’s Power Play on Wednesday. “You and I and people watching us don’t necessarily truly understand what they’ve gone through.”

Joly told Evan Solomon she met with Kovrig and Spavor earlier Wednesday.

Kovrig and Spavor returned to Canada in September after being detained in China in 2018. Their detentions were widely seen as retaliation for Canada’s arrest of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou.

Joly also told Power Play she is working on an Indo-Pacific strategy.

“There’s a growing influence of China in the Indo-Pacific and also the Arctic. That will be my priority for sure,” Joly said.

Joly talks about her meeting with Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor in the video at the top of this article.