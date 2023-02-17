Final report from Emergencies Act inquiry being released today
Today, the Public Order Emergency Commission's final report into the "appropriateness and effectiveness" of the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act is being made public.
Sparked by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's decision last year to declare a national public order emergency granting unprecedented federal powers to bring an end to the "Freedom Convoy" anti-COVID-19 restriction and anti-government protests and blockades, the release of the report marks the end of a months-long national inquiry into the historic series of events.
The Public Order Emergency Commission (POEC), led by long-time judge Paul Rouleau, had a deadline of Feb. 20 to present the report to Parliament, but with the House and Senate not sitting next week, it is coming out a few days early.
Minister of Emergency Preparedness Bill Blair will be tabling the report in the House of Commons at noon, at which time it will become public.
"We invoked the Emergencies Act to help bring last year’s illegal blockades and occupations to an end, protect communities and jobs, while respecting Canadians’ right to peaceful protest," Blair said announcing the rollout plan.
The invocation allowed the federal government to enact wide-sweeping but temporary powers to help officials crack down on protesters' access to funds, grant the RCMP jurisdiction to enforce local laws, designate critical infrastructure and services, and impose fines and imprisonment on participants who refused to leave the protest zones.
On Feb. 23, once large-scale police operations took place resulting in numerous arrests, the laying of hundreds of charges, and the clearing of blockades and rows of transport trucks in the capital—Trudeau announced the revocation of the extraordinary national powers, saying that the situation was "no longer an emergency."
Commissioner Rouleau will be addressing media once the report is tabled. The commission has already confirmed that he will not be taking any questions, but his remarks will be streamed live CTVNews.ca.
Rouleau has previously noted the tight timelines he was provided for completing his work, noting that while other high-profile inquiries often take years to complete, the POEC had less than 365 days.
"I want to thank the commissioner and the all the staff of the inquiry for working extremely rapidly on an extremely difficult file with very tight timelines," said Trudeau during a press conference in the Bahamas on Thursday evening. The prime minister will be reviewing the report on Friday morning, and has scheduled a press conference at 1:30 p.m. ET on Parliament Hill, to speak to its findings.
Reporters attending an embargoed morning lockup will be able to view what is set to be a sizable report a few hours ahead of its release. CTV News is attending the lockup and will have breaking news on the report's findings once the embargo lifts.
A REPORT MONTHS IN THE MAKING
Launched in April 2022, resulting from Trudeau's declaration of a national public order emergency, the inquiry was struck with a mandate to examine the circumstances that led to the historic use of the Emergencies Act as well as the measures taken through it.
After an unanticipated delay and months of research and policy work behind the scenes, including collecting troves of sensitive documents including rarely released cabinet confidences and conducting pre-interviews with key witnesses, the public hearings portion of the inquiry began in October.
Over six weeks, testimony from more than 70 witnesses, including key convoy organizers as well as Trudeau and his top advisers, was heard, and thousands of documents were submitted into evidence.
Throughout the testimony and the revelations and insights it has offered, the federal government has stood by its decision to invoke the Emergencies Act, a move it has repeatedly described as a measure of "last resort."
From late November on, Rouleau and commission lawyers have been working largely behind closed doors to pull together what's set to be a consequential and likely sizable report with recommendations.
As the marathon hearings wrapped, Rouleau said he is satisfied that he was now "well positioned" to be able to answer the key questions he went into the process with: Why did the federal government declare the emergency? How did it use its powers? And, were those actions appropriate?
Rouleau has said that his focus in this work has been "squarely on the decision of the federal government," but based on how the commission was struck.
This included instructions to examine the "evolution and goals" of the protesters, the role domestic and foreign crowdfunding played, the use of social media and impact of disinformation, the economic and international impact of the blockades, and the efforts of police and other responders.
Broadly, the report is expected to cover these topics and include key findings and recommendations with the aim of preventing similar events from happening again.
FEDS VOW TO 'TAKE WHATEVER LESSONS THAT WE CAN'
While it remains to be seen what the commission's conclusions will be, the report is likely to generate further consideration over whether the Emergencies Act, as it was drafted and passed in 1988, and connected regulatory framework are due for updating.
While pushing for amendments to the majorly contentious law may pose challenges for the Liberals in the current minority Parliament, Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino has indicated that the federal government will be looking to work with parliamentarians to enact Rouleau's recommendations.
"We took a decision that we felt was necessary given the unique and unprecedented situation on the ground not only here in the nation's capital, but right across the country in different locations where our borders are located," Mendicino told reporters on Thursday.
"I testified along with many other colleagues before Judge Rouleau and we're very eager to receive the final report, take whatever lessons that we can from it, work with the public commission to implement them and strengthen the relationship between Canadians and their institutions so that we can keep everybody safe."
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said he remains steadfast in his decision to support the Liberals' invocation of the Act, but that it had to be invoked showed that all levels of government failed to adequately respond to the protests.
"I'm hoping the commission will highlight what needs to be done to prevent the invocation in the future. It should never have got to that point. Why did it get to that point? And how can we prevent that? Those are things I'm hoping that the commission will bring to light," Singh said.
Conservative MP Glen Motz, who voiced support for the protesters during the convoy and is a member of the special joint parliamentary committee that has also studied the matter, said he does not think the Liberals met the threshold to invoke the Emergencies Act.
"We'll have some more things to say once we get a chance to see it," he said of the incoming report.
