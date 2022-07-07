Feds urged to crack down on fake Indigenous art, copyright breaches

Feds urged to crack down on fake Indigenous art, copyright breaches

First Nations artist Richard Hunt began carving at the age of 13. Now at 71, he continues to hone his skills as he works on his latest piece, the Sun Mask, using red cedar to create his one of a kind artwork at his studio in Victoria, B.C., June 30, 2022 THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito First Nations artist Richard Hunt began carving at the age of 13. Now at 71, he continues to hone his skills as he works on his latest piece, the Sun Mask, using red cedar to create his one of a kind artwork at his studio in Victoria, B.C., June 30, 2022 THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

First Nations art, from hand-carved masks to totem poles, draws on generations of tradition and skill and can take months to craft. But a flood of fakes and commercial knock-offs produced in Asia and eastern Europe are exploiting Indigenous culture, the artists say, and robbing them of revenue.

