Feds offer additional money to disaster response groups as climate change worsens

OTTAWA -

Canadian humanitarian groups that need to deploy on a moment's notice when disasters strike will receive new funding from Ottawa to ensure they are ready when they are needed.

The Canadian Red Cross, St. John Ambulance, the Salvation Army and the Search and Rescue Volunteer Association will share $82 million over the next three years.

The money is topping up a fund for humanitarian groups created in 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair says the funds will help them recruit and maintain the skilled volunteer emergency responders they need to be able to respond when disasters hit communities.

The funds can also be used for equipment and supplies and to upgrade their management practices and policies.

Climate change is causing more extreme weather like wildfires and hurricanes, resulting in higher demand for the services of humanitarian aid groups in Canada.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 11, 2023.