Federal court rules Emergencies Act invocation 'not justified'
The Federal Court says that the government’s use of the Emergencies Act to shut down the so-called Freedom Convoy protests in Ottawa two years ago was “not justified.”
Representatives of both the Canadian Constitution Foundation and the Canadian Civil Liberties Association — the two groups who brought the case to the Federal Court — posted about the ruling on X, formerly known as Twitter.
The protests gridlocked downtown Ottawa for three weeks in early 2022 in opposition to COVID-19 vaccine mandates.
“I have concluded that the decision to issue the Proclamation does not bear the hallmarks of reasonableness – justification, transparency and intelligibility – and was not justified in relation to the relevant factual and legal constraints that were required to be taken into consideration,” stated Federal Court Justice Richard Mosley.
Mosley added that “there can be only one reasonable interpretation” of the Emergencies Act and CSIS Act, and that he believes “the legal constraints on the discretion of the GIC to declare a public order emergency were not satisfied.”
The public inquiry led by Commissioner Paul Rouleau last year found Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met the threshold to invoke the act.
This is a breaking news story. More details to come.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
IN DEPTH
TREND LINE What Nanos' tracking tells us about Canadians' mood, party preference heading into 2024
Heading into a new year, Canadians aren't feeling overly optimistic about the direction the country is heading, with the number of voters indicating negative views about the federal government's performance at the highest in a decade, national tracking from Nanos Research shows.
Here's why Trudeau has a new House leader, temporarily
Liberal MP Steven MacKinnon was sworn in as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government House leader on Monday, taking on the position temporarily, as Karina Gould begins her maternity leave.
Supports for passengers, farmers, artists: 7 bills from MPs and Senators to watch in 2024
When parliamentarians return to Ottawa in a few weeks to kick off the 2024 sitting, there are a few bills from MPs and senators that will be worth keeping an eye on, from a 'gutted' proposal to offer a carbon tax break to farmers, to an initiative aimed at improving Canada's DNA data bank.
Billions for home building back-loaded, deficit projected at $40B in 2023-24: fall economic statement
The federal government's fiscal update presented by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland on Tuesday includes billions of dollars in new spending and targeted policy measures aimed at increasing Canada's housing supply in the years ahead.
As it happened: Zelenskyy visits Canada, addresses Parliament as PM pledges $650M in Ukraine aid
During his historic visit, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy offered repeated thanks to Canada for its continued support for his country as it continues to defend itself from Russia's invasion. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Canada will be making a $650 million 'multi-year commitment' for further Ukraine aid. Recap CTVNews.ca's minute-by-minute updates.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Despite his horrible year, Trudeau's determined to roll the dice again
In his column for CTVNews.ca, political commentator Don Martin says you can't help but admire Justin Trudeau's defiance and audacity of hope despite his 'horrible' 2023, as it appears Trudeau is insisting on leading the Liberals into the next federal election.
opinion Don Martin: Why Danielle Smith is my political newsmaker of the year
In his column for CTVNews.ca, political commentator Don Martin argues why Alberta Premier Danielle Smith deserves to be Canada's political newsmaker for 2023.
opinion Don Martin: Greg Fergus risks becoming the shortest serving Speaker in our history
House Speaker Greg Fergus could face a parliamentary committee inquisition where his fate might hang on a few supportive NDP votes. But political columnist Don Martin says this NDP support might be shaky, given how one possible replacement is herself a New Democrat.
opinion Don Martin: With Trudeau resignation fever rising, a Conservative nightmare appears
With speculation rising that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will follow his father's footsteps in the snow to a pre-election resignation, political columnist Don Martin focuses on one Liberal cabinet minister who's emerging as leadership material -- and who stands out as a fresh-faced contrast to the often 'angry and abrasive' leader of the Conservatives.
OPINION Don Martin: For squandering their hard-earned income tax, we owe our kids an apology
'Its bi-annual work of fiscal fiction rolled out Tuesday as the fall update staged a desperate bid to reverse the Liberals' downward spiral in the polls while trying to soften its drunken-sailor-spending image.'
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Federal court rules Emergencies Act invocation 'not justified'
The Federal Court says that the government's use of the Emergencies Act to shut down the so-called Freedom Convoy protests in Ottawa two years ago was 'not justified.'
Police, coroners will fly to site of B.C. helicopter crash that left 3 dead, 4 in critical condition
Police and coroners will fly to the scene of a deadly helicopter crash in northwestern British Columbia Tuesday to investigate the incident that left three people dead and four others in critical condition.
The Doomsday Clock reveals how close we are to 'total annihilation'
The Doomsday Clock that has been ticking for 77 years is no ordinary clock — it attempts to gauge how close humanity is to destroying the world. On Tuesday, the clock was again set at 90 seconds to midnight — the closest to the hour it has ever been.
Doctors caution holding in sneezes after man blows a hole in his windpipe: case study
A man tore a hole in his windpipe by pinching his nose and keeping his mouth shut during a sneezing episode, a case study says. Doctors in Dundee, Scotland are using this 'rare' situation as an example of what could happen if people hold in their sneezes under certain circumstances.
Japanese carmaker that faked safety tests sees long wait to reopen factories
A Japanese automaker that cheated on safety tests for decades said Monday it doesn't expect to resume shipping cars any time soon.
RCMP have draft response to N.S. mass shooting inquiry, but no deadline to release it
The head of the Nova Scotia RCMP says he's seen a draft plan on how the Mounties will respond to the inquiry into the 2020 mass shooting, but Dennis Daley couldn't say today when it will be released.
Number of Canadians with dementia to grow 187% by 2050: study
A new study finds that more services and supports should be tailored to the unique needs of diverse communities, predicting that the number of people living with dementia in Canada will rise 187 per cent by 2050.
Trump seeks control of the primary in New Hampshire against Nikki Haley
Donald Trump is aiming for a commanding victory Tuesday in New Hampshire, securing a sweep of the first two Republican primary races that would make a November rematch with President Joe Biden look more likely than ever.
Ban 'parental alienation' arguments in family law cases, feminist coalition urges federal government
A coalition of more than 250 feminist organizations from across Canada are calling on the government to reform the Divorce Act and ban the concept of 'parental alienation' in family law cases, calling it a 'sexist and unscientific theory' that undermines survivors of domestic violence and puts children at risk.
Canada
-
Police, coroners will fly to site of B.C. helicopter crash that left 3 dead, 4 in critical condition
Police and coroners will fly to the scene of a deadly helicopter crash in northwestern British Columbia Tuesday to investigate the incident that left three people dead and four others in critical condition.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Edmonton city hall evacuated due to 'weapons complaint': police
Edmonton city hall has been evacuated after loud bangs were heard Tuesday morning.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Federal court rules Emergencies Act invocation 'not justified'
The Federal Court says that the government's use of the Emergencies Act to shut down the so-called Freedom Convoy protests in Ottawa two years ago was 'not justified.'
-
Number of Canadians with dementia to grow 187% by 2050: study
A new study finds that more services and supports should be tailored to the unique needs of diverse communities, predicting that the number of people living with dementia in Canada will rise 187 per cent by 2050.
-
Ban 'parental alienation' arguments in family law cases, feminist coalition urges federal government
A coalition of more than 250 feminist organizations from across Canada are calling on the government to reform the Divorce Act and ban the concept of 'parental alienation' in family law cases, calling it a 'sexist and unscientific theory' that undermines survivors of domestic violence and puts children at risk.
-
Sentencing hearing resumes for Veltman, guilty in London attack on Muslim family
Nathaniel Veltman, 23, was found guilty in November of four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder for hitting the Afzaal family with his truck while they were out for a walk on June 6, 2021.
World
-
The Doomsday Clock reveals how close we are to 'total annihilation'
The Doomsday Clock that has been ticking for 77 years is no ordinary clock — it attempts to gauge how close humanity is to destroying the world. On Tuesday, the clock was again set at 90 seconds to midnight — the closest to the hour it has ever been.
-
North Korea tears down monument symbolizing union with South, report finds
North Korea has demolished a major monument in its capital that symbolized the goal of reconciliation with South Korea on the orders of leader Kim Jong Un, who last week called South Korea a 'primary foe' and said unification was no longer possible.
-
Death on the Arabian Sea: How a U.S. Navy SEAL fell into rough waters and another died trying to save him
U.S. officials confirmed to the Associated Press that two Navy SEALs who went missing on Jan. 11 in the Arabian Sea have died.
-
Police arrest California woman for allegedly stealing 65 Stanley cups
Police responding to a retail theft call in a California city discovered what is likely the most 2024 thing ever: A Sacramento woman allegedly stole about five dozen Stanley cups valued at a whopping US$2,500.
-
Could Georgia's Fani Willis be removed from prosecuting Donald Trump?
Willis, an elected Democrat, has shown no signs of stepping down, but there are ways she could be removed. Here's a look at some options.
-
'Very strong' 7.1 magnitude quake in western China kills 3 as officials cite sparse population there
A magnitude 7.1 earthquake in a remote part of China's western Xinjiang region killed at least three people and caused extensive damage in freezing weather, officials said Tuesday while suggesting that the area's sparse population contributed to the "very strong" quake's low death toll.
Politics
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Federal court rules Emergencies Act invocation 'not justified'
The Federal Court says that the government's use of the Emergencies Act to shut down the so-called Freedom Convoy protests in Ottawa two years ago was 'not justified.'
-
Feds to launch Canada-U.S. engagement strategy as presidential election looms
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government will launch a renewed effort to promote Canada's interests in the United States as the spectre of another Trump presidency looms.
-
Jagmeet Singh convenes NDP caucus in 'target' Edmonton
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has convened his MPs to meet in 'target' Edmonton over the next few days to plot out their strategy for the return to Parliament. The federal New Democrats have descended on Alberta for a three-day caucus meeting, with electoral growth and policy goals top of mind.
Health
-
Doctors caution holding in sneezes after man blows a hole in his windpipe: case study
A man tore a hole in his windpipe by pinching his nose and keeping his mouth shut during a sneezing episode, a case study says. Doctors in Dundee, Scotland are using this 'rare' situation as an example of what could happen if people hold in their sneezes under certain circumstances.
-
Number of Canadians with dementia to grow 187% by 2050: study
A new study finds that more services and supports should be tailored to the unique needs of diverse communities, predicting that the number of people living with dementia in Canada will rise 187 per cent by 2050.
-
Do humans need to hibernate, too? What the research shows
Does the colder season have you dragging during the day, feeling like the amount of sleep you usually get in other parts of the year doesn’t seem to be enough now? 'If you feel like sleeping more in the winter, you're not alone,” said Dr. Raj Dasgupta.
Sci-Tech
-
Study warns that the number of air quality alerts in the U.S. will quadruple by 2100
A new study headed by researchers from the University of Waterloo found that by the year 2100, climate change will quadruple the number of air quality alerts in the U.S.
-
Dogs watching TV can give vets insight into their vision, study says
A new study attempts to understand canine vision using an unconventional method: encouraging dogs to watch television.
-
That tune coming from an old mine in B.C.? It's probably a bat, singing a love song
The high-pitched tweets, trills and chirps sound like the chorus of birds in the treetops. But the songs documented in new research emanate from sites including abandoned mines in British Columbia, and the voices belong to silver-haired bats.
Entertainment
-
BREAKING
BREAKING List of nominees for the 2024 Oscars
These are the nominees for the 96th Academy Awards.
-
'Oppenheimer' dominates Oscar nominees, Gerwig passed over for best director
After a tumultuous movie year marred by strikes and work stoppages, the Academy Awards showered nominations Tuesday on Christopher Nolan's blockbuster biopic, 'Oppenheimer,' which came away with a leading 13 nominations.
-
Ryan Gosling, the late Robbie Robertson among Canadians nominated for Oscars
Ryan Gosling, Robbie Robertson and Celine Song are among the Canadians who have been nominated for Oscars. The 96th Academy Awards are set to air on March 10.
Business
-
WestJet acquires 5 new Boeing 737 Max 8 planes for its fleet
WestJet's fleet is growing after the company announced Tuesday it would be leasing five brand new Boeing aircraft.
-
Canada's first standalone Pret A Manger just opened in Toronto
Pret A Manger's first standalone Canadian restaurant is opening today.
-
You might be eligible for a portion of a proposed $15.9 million TD Bank class-action settlement
If you're a TD Bank customer, you may be entitled to part of a $15.9 million settlement due to a recent class-action lawsuit.
Lifestyle
-
'Sometimes I want a nice greasy burger': New Odd Burger outlet at Western first vegan fast food franchise at a Canadian university
The grills have been fired up and the salad has been tossed at the first vegan fast food eatery at a Canadian university campus.
-
Do humans need to hibernate, too? What the research shows
Does the colder season have you dragging during the day, feeling like the amount of sleep you usually get in other parts of the year doesn’t seem to be enough now? 'If you feel like sleeping more in the winter, you're not alone,” said Dr. Raj Dasgupta.
-
Scotland’s oldest tartan, found in a peat bog, has been recreated and is now available to buy
Textile designers and tartan experts have banded together to recreate the oldest piece of Scottish tartan for modern production, allowing fans of the famed plaid to wear a piece of history.
Sports
-
Hall of Fame second baseman Ryne Sandberg says he has metastatic prostate cancer
Hall of Fame second baseman Ryne Sandberg has been diagnosed with metastatic prostate cancer.
-
NBA suspends Canadian Tristan Thompson 25 games on doping violation
Cleveland Cavaliers centre Tristan Thompson was suspended 25 games by the NBA for violating its anti-drug program on Tuesday.
-
Corey Perry signs 1-year deal with Oilers
Forward Corey Perry has agreed to a one-year contract with the Edmonton Oilers, the team announced Monday.
Autos
-
-
Liberals to hold auto-theft summit in February amid uptick in stolen cars sent abroad
The federal Liberals have announced a national summit on auto theft aimed at getting provinces and industry officials together to address the growing issue of cars being stolen and shipped abroad.
-
Japanese carmaker that faked safety tests sees long wait to reopen factories
A Japanese automaker that cheated on safety tests for decades said Monday it doesn't expect to resume shipping cars any time soon.