Federal Court of Appeal: Canada not constitutionally obligated to bring home suspected ISIS fighters

The Government of Canada has won its appeal and will not be legally forced to repatriate four Canadian men from prisons in Northeast Syria.

A Federal Court of Appeal decision has ruled that "the Government of Canada is not constitutionally obligated or otherwise obligated at law to repatriate the respondents. However these reasons should not be taken to discourage the Government of Canada from making efforts on its own to bring about that result."

The federal government suspects the men of joining ISIS. But none of the men have been charged nor was evidence of terrorist activities presented in court.

The decision of a federal court of appeal overturns an earlier decision by Federal Court Justice Henry Brown in January of this year.

Canadian Jack Letts is among the four.

The Canadian men have been held in prisons since at least 2019, when the Islamic State fell.

Earlier this year, the government repatriated 14 Canadian women and children from the Al Roj detention camp. But two women and three children at the Al-Hol Camp were unable to get on the plane.

A handful of the women who have returned to Canada are facing charges or being subjected to a terrorism peace bond.

This is a developing news story. More information to come.