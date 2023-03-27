Federal budget to include grocery rebate for lower income Canadians: sources

The 2023 federal budget includes a 'grocery rebate' that will be offered to Canadians with lower incomes who may be struggling with the rising cost of food, CTV News has confirmed.

According to sources, the new measure will be unveiled in Tuesday's federal budget and will help nearly 11 million lower-income Canadians.

Here is how it would work: a couple with two children could get a one-time payment of up to $467. A senior would get a one-time payment of $225, while a single person would get a payment of $234 dollars.

The benefit will be part of a GST credit once the budget implementation bill passes in the House of Commons, according to sources.

Both Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland had signalled that the 2023 budget would include targeted affordability measures to help those feeling the pinch of inflation the most.

More to come…

With files from CTV News' Chief Political Correspondent Vassy Kapelos