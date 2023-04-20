Families minister says Canada will offer access to abortion pill if U.S. ban upheld
Canada's families minister says the federal government is prepared to offer Americans access to a widely used abortion pill that could be restricted in the United States.
The U.S. Supreme Court is considering whether to restrict access to mifepristone in response to a legal challenge filed in Texas.
Speaking to the host of CTV's Power Play, Vassy Kapelos, on Thursday, Families Minister Karina Gould said the federal government "would work to provide that for American women" should the drug be banned in the U.S.
"What concerns me, Vassy, is where you see laws in states where they're actually criminalizing women (who) cross state borders to access reproductive health care," Gould said.
"And so, you know, we need to be very thoughtful about how we do this to make sure that we don't further endanger, you know, American women who are seeking access to reproductive health care and services, as well as health-care providers."
Asked whether Canada has enough supply of mifepristone, Gould said while "we're not there yet," it is something that the federal government is "thinking about and actively ... engaged on."
"I know that this is an active conversation in the United States," she said. "Let's hope it doesn't get to that point."
Earlier in April, a U.S. federal judge issued a ruling that would revoke U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of mifepristone. The FDA approved mifepristone in 2000.
After giving themselves a Wednesday deadline, U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito issued a one-sentence order giving the court more time to consider. A decision could come by Friday evening.
Speaking to Kapelos in May 2022, Gould confirmed American women would be able to obtain an abortion in Canada should the U.S. Supreme Court overturn the landmark decision Roe v. Wade.
"I don't see why we would not," Gould said at the time. "If they, people, come here and need access, certainly, you know, that's a service that would be provided."
In June 2022, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, leaving states to decide whether to restrict abortion access.
With files from The Associated Press
