Facing calls to act, Canadian lawmakers note 'rising tide' of hate and violence against LGBTQ2S+ community
Marking the International Day against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia, federal lawmakers are drawing attention to an increase in hate and violence being directed at members of the LGBTQ2S+ community in Canada, while facing calls from advocates to act.
In a series of statements noting the harsh reality many queer people face globally, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, a few cabinet ministers and Conservative MPs also made note of the targeted violence and hate, particularly directed in recent months at members of the trans community and towards drag performers in this country.
Hate crimes against the LGBTQ2S+ community, particularly trans people, are on the rise, according to Canadians United Against Hate. In a statement issued Wednesday calling on governments to do more than pay "lip service" to the issue, the group pointed to the latest hate crimes report from Statistics Canada that noted a 64 per cent increase in hate crimes targeting individuals over their sexual orientation.
LGBTQ2S+ advocacy group Momentum issued a call out on Wednesday, imploring the federal government to act on what they called a "staggering rise" in hate that the "federal government has failed to take decisive action."
The group has published a list of ways it wants to see the government take leadership, including by appointing a special representative to address and prevent anti-LGBTQ2S+ hate, funding grants to address misinformation targeting queer and trans communities, and ensuring anti-LGBTQ2S+ attacks are addressed in the upcoming national action plan on combatting hate.
In just the last few months, protests at drag brunches and drag story time events across Canada have resulted in clashes between participants and protesters, some requiring police intervention, while other events have had to be cancelled or postponed due to security concerns sparked by violent threats made.
"Everyone should be able to be who they are and love who they love, free from discrimination and hate… But people from the 2SLGBTQI+ community, particularly transgender people, are still facing a crisis of targeted violence in Canada and across the globe," said Trudeau.
Singh pointed to gaps in access to gender-affirming care in some provinces, the banning of books and protests and violent threats against drag story time events.
"New Democrats recommit to standing up to hatred and discrimination wherever it occurs. Together, we can work towards ending bigotry against 2SLGBTQI+ people and create a world where everyone can be who they are and love who they love in safety and dignity," Singh said.
Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth Marci Ien called the attacks seen at home and across the world "unprecedented."
"We see this through the increase in anti-2SLGBTQI+ legislation in other countries, and the rising tide of targeted hate and violence against these communities. Here in Canada, we have seen protests aimed at shutting down drag events and queer spaces. These events, including drag queen storytimes, are an opportunity for the community and allies to come together in a safe and inclusive space. Nothing more, nothing less," Ien said.
"We also know that homophobia, transphobia, and biphobia have devastating impacts, creating higher risks of mental health issues, unemployment, homelessness and harassment. We must come together as a society to move beyond tolerance and towards acceptance."
Focusing in on the international reality for LGBTQ2S+ people, in a joint statement, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly, International Development Minister Harjit Sajjan and International Trade Minister Mary Ng said that there are still more than 60 countries that criminalize people for their sexual orientation or gender identity, and 11 still impose the death penalty for same-sex relationships.
"Never before has the global landscape for 2SLGBTQI+ persons been so fluid and rapidly changing," read the statement issued by Global Affairs Canada. "Several countries have made meaningful progress in decriminalizing same-sex relations, prohibiting discrimination, penalizing hate crimes and recognizing transgender persons. However, legislative and policy setbacks have occurred in all regions of the world, and hatred and violence against 2SLGBTQI+ people occur far too often."
Voicing concern that ongoing attacks "threaten to reverse decades of progress," the ministers pointed to a 2019 commitment to spend $30 million in funding over five years to support Canadian LGBTQ2 and intersex organizations in their efforts to collaborate with partners in developing countries.
While noting other policy steps taken since 2015 to improve protections— including the unveiling of Canada's first ever LGBTQ2S+ "action plan" last year and to criminalize conversion therapy— none of the statements from federal government officials included announcements of new supports to address the uptick in targeted attacks.
Further, inequalities continue to be faced as a result of outstanding federal policies such as restrictions on gay and bisexual men hoping to donate sperm or organs.
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, who in other contexts has sounded alarms about a rise in violent attacks in Canada, has yet to release a statement marking the occasion. Though, Conservative MPs Michelle Rempel Garner and Scott Aitchison did issue tweets.
"Even in Canada, LGBTQI+ persons still experience higher levels of violence than others," posted Rempel Garner. "On this International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia, let's recommit to eliminating hate, violence and discrimination."
"You belong. You matter. No matter who you are. No matter who you love," said Aitchison.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | NATO chief not denying Trudeau said Canada won't ever meet defence spending target
-
IN DEPTH
As it happened: Deal reached between feds, union for 120,000 striking public servants
Monday morning, the Public Service Alliance of Canada announced it had reached a 'tentative' agreement with the federal government for the 120,000 picketing Treasury Board workers who, since April 19, had been engaged in one of the largest strikes in Canadian history. Here's a rundown of the developments from Parliament Hill as they happened.
MPs need to plug legislative 'holes' to address foreign interference before next election: party reps
The House committee studying foreign election interference heard from top 2019 and 2021 Liberal and Conservative campaign directors on Tuesday, with party officials from both camps speaking about the need for politicians to come together to address any "legislative gaps" ahead of the next vote.
Budget 2023 prioritizes pocketbook help and clean economy, deficit projected at $40.1B
In the 2023 federal budget, the government is unveiling continued deficit spending targeted at Canadians' pocketbooks, public health care and the clean economy.
'Everything is interwoven': Trudeau and Biden vow continued Canada-U.S. collaboration during historic visit
U.S President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have announced updates on a number of cross-border issues, after a day of meetings on Parliament Hill.
FACT CHECK | Popular e-petition calling for Canada to allow trans people to claim asylum, but that right is 'already established'
More than 130,000 people have signed an e-petition calling on Canada to give transgender and non-binary people fleeing harmful laws in their home countries the right to claim asylum, but that's already possible in this country. Advocates say the popularity of the proposal shows politicians that Canadians want the government to affirm its welcoming position.
Opinion
opinion | Don Martin: Passport furor foreshadows a dirty-tricks campaign where perceptions will be reality
To frame a few new illustrations on pages tucked inside a passport as proof of a Liberal plot to purge the Canadian historical record seems like a severe stretch, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: The stunning fall of the once-promising Marco Mendicino
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino is a bright former federal prosecutor, who was destined to be a star in Justin Trudeau's cabinet. But in an opinion column on CTVNews.ca, Don Martin argues Mendicino has taken a stunning fall from grace, stumbling badly on important issues just 18 months into the job.
opinion | Don Martin: In the battle for Alberta, it's Smith versus her mouth
It's the most peculiar of elections with the frontrunner and her main opponent being the same person, writes columnist Don Martin. 'In the looming Alberta showdown, it's Premier Danielle Smith versus her mouth.'
opinion | Don Martin: Trudeau government takes a chainsaw to its tree-planting promise
Two billion carbon-absorbing trees to be planted by 2030 was the eye-catching Trudeau government promise from four years ago. But according to a new environment commissioner’s report, a mind-reeling list of failures makes it 'unlikely that the program will meet its objectives.'
opinion | Don Martin: Too much smoke not to have a fire somewhere inside the PMO or Liberal Party
After Liberal MPs wasted days to save her from a Commons committee appearance, Justin Trudeau’s office brain finally showed up Friday for a much-anticipated inquisition over foreign interference in Canadian elections.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Prince Harry and Meghan pursued in their car by photographers in New York
Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, were pursued in their car by photographers after a charity event in New York, an incident that the mayor and the couple's office described Wednesday as potentially dangerous and stirred memories of the 1997 car crash that killed Harry's mother, Princess Diana.
Daughter-in-law of Montreal mobster shot dead outside salon in broad daylight
A 39-year-old woman is dead after she was shot while driving her car in a parking lot Tuesday afternoon in the city's Cote-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grace borough.
Facing calls to act, Canadian lawmakers note 'rising tide' of hate and violence against LGBTQ2S+ community
Marking the International Day against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia, federal lawmakers are drawing attention to an increase in hate and violence being directed at members of the LGBTQ2S+ community in Canada, while facing calls from advocates to act.
Canadian killed in southern Mexico, 2nd tourist slain in Oaxaca in less than a week
A Canadian man has been shot to death in Mexico's Pacific coast beach town of Puerto Escondido. He was the second foreign tourist killed in the southern state of Oaxaca in less than a week.
'Very concerning': Respirologist advises Western Canadians to stay indoors amid wildfire smoke, especially kids
As air quality worsens in Western Canada amid the wildfire smoke from Alberta, a respirologist is urging Canadians in the region to keep their children indoors.
Dramatic images as wildfires rage, smoke blankets parts of Canada
Photos show smoke stretching across Canada, creating hazy skies and a bright red sun.
WATCH | 'Silly Goose': Watch police car run speeding driver off the road after 225 km/h chase
A teenage driver is facing charges after he was caught speeding by police in northeast Georgia.
WATCH | Turtle crossing busy highway in Florida causes multi-vehicle crash
A driver's split-second decision to make a stop on a Florida highway, to allow a turtle to cross the road, led to a chain-reaction crash involving multiple vehicles, including a semi-truck.
The likelihood that Earth briefly hits key warming threshold grows bigger and closer, UN forecasts
There's a two-out-of-three chance that the world will temporarily hit a key warming limit within the next five years, the United Nations weather agency said Wednesday.
Canada
-
Canadian killed in southern Mexico, 2nd tourist slain in Oaxaca in less than a week
A Canadian man has been shot to death in Mexico's Pacific coast beach town of Puerto Escondido. He was the second foreign tourist killed in the southern state of Oaxaca in less than a week.
-
Human remains in Lake Ontario identified as prison guard missing for 40 years
Ontario Provincial Police say the human remains they recovered from Lake Ontario west of Kingston have been identified as a prison guard who disappeared more than 40 years ago.
-
Police arrest escapee from Kingston, Ont. prison
Police have apprehended a 42-year-old convicted murderer who escaped from a Kingston, Ont. prison.
-
'Massive gap' between WestJet, pilots' union as strike looms and bookings fall: CEO
WestJet CEO Alexis von Hoensbroech says a massive gap remains between the airline's offer to pilots and the union's counter-proposal for a new contract as job action looms.
-
Students in Alberta outperformed several other Canadian provinces in reading scores during pandemic
According to an assessment of the reading level of 400,000 students from more than 55 countries, most students, including those in several Canadian provinces, reached international benchmarks despite the COVID-19 pandemic — but some declining trends show that there was an impact.
-
Extremely poor air quality expected as wildfire smoke sweeps across Manitoba
Wildfire smoke sweeping across the prairies is expected to cause 'extremely poor' air quality in parts of central and southern Manitoba including Winnipeg Wednesday.
World
-
Pope takes cellphone call during general audience, meets with clergy abuse survivors
The Vatican's Wednesday general audiences are often chances for ordinary people to get rare access to Pope Francis, and this week's gathering was no different: A group of LGBTQ2S+ Catholics got a papal photo, and clergy abuse survivors from Germany who biked to Rome handed Francis a letter demanding a better response from the church to the crisis.
-
Escaped inmate captured after breaking out of Philadelphia prison
A federal marshals fugitive task force has recaptured the second of two inmates who escaped from a Philadelphia prison earlier this month, a man who had been held on charges in four slayings, authorities said.
-
Prince Harry and Meghan pursued in their car by photographers in New York
Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, were pursued in their car by photographers after a charity event in New York, an incident that the mayor and the couple's office described Wednesday as potentially dangerous and stirred memories of the 1997 car crash that killed Harry's mother, Princess Diana.
-
WATCH
WATCH | 'Silly Goose': Watch police car run speeding driver off the road after 225 km/h chase
A teenage driver is facing charges after he was caught speeding by police in northeast Georgia.
-
WATCH
WATCH | Turtle crossing busy highway in Florida causes multi-vehicle crash
A driver's split-second decision to make a stop on a Florida highway, to allow a turtle to cross the road, led to a chain-reaction crash involving multiple vehicles, including a semi-truck.
-
Dozens of Serbia schools receive bomb threats following mass shootings in early May
Dozens of Serbian schools on Wednesday received bomb threats, the education ministry said, amid security concerns following two mass shootings early this month, including one in an elementary school.
Politics
-
Former senior judges to have last word on disclosure of sensitive laboratory records
Three former senior judges will have the final say on the public disclosure of documents related to the firing of two scientists from Canada's highest-security laboratory.
-
Facing calls to act, Canadian lawmakers note 'rising tide' of hate and violence against LGBTQ2S+ community
Marking the International Day against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia, federal lawmakers are drawing attention to an increase in hate and violence being directed at members of the LGBTQ2S+ community in Canada, while facing calls from advocates to act.
-
MP Michael Chong decries 'systemic failure' to notify him of China's alleged threats
Canada's spy agency has now been formally directed to investigate and disclose any foreign threats against parliamentarians or their families, Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino said Tuesday, while the Conservative MP targeted by Beijing urged his colleagues to go further.
Health
-
Health Canada issue public advisory for abortion, morning after pills sold on 'Dr. Pooja' websites
Health Canada put out an advisory on Tuesday warning against purchasing unauthorized prescription drugs from the website 'Dr. Pooja,' which sells abortion and 'morning after' pills.
-
'Totally unacceptable': Sask. says there have been 587 instances where an ambulance wasn't immediately available in 2023
There have been 587 instances in 2023 so far where an ambulance hasn’t been immediately available for someone in need, according to the province.
-
Tuberculosis outbreak declared in third Nunavut hamlet
Nunavut's Department of Health has declared a tuberculosis outbreak in a third community.
Sci-Tech
-
Jurassic sea giants were twice the size of a killer whale, study finds
The chance discovery of large fossil specimens in a museum drawer have led researchers to conclude there was a gigantic marine reptile called a pliosaur swimming the seas 152 million years ago, according to a recent study.
-
Skeletons found in Pompeii ruins reveal deaths by earthquake, not just Vesuvius' ancient eruption
The discovery of two skeletons buried beneath a collapsed wall in the Pompeii archaeological site point to deaths by powerful earthquakes that accompanied the devastating eruption of Mount Vesuvius in the first century, experts said Tuesday, in addition to the victims of volcanic ash and gas.
-
ChatGPT chief says artificial intelligence should be regulated by a U.S. or global agency
The head of the artificial intelligence company that makes ChatGPT told Congress on Tuesday that government intervention will be critical to mitigating the risks of increasingly powerful AI systems.
Entertainment
-
Naomi Klein has new, more personal book out in September, 'Doppelganger'
Activist and best-selling author Naomi Klein has a book coming out in September that will combine personal reflections with political reporting and cultural commentary.
-
Jury begins deliberations in Danny Masterson rape retrial
Jurors in Danny Masterson's rape retrial began deliberations Wednesday morning in the case against the former 'That '70s Show' star.
-
At Cannes Film Festival, Johnny Depp says 'I have no further need for Hollywood'
Appearing at the Cannes Film Festival the day after premiering his first film in three years, Johnny Depp said Wednesday that he has 'no further need' for Hollywood.
Business
-
Court rejects Elizabeth Holmes' motion to stay out of prison while on appeal
Disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes has once again lost her bid to stay out of prison while she appeals her fraud conviction tied to a blood-testing hoax that bilked investors.
-
S&P/TSX composite down in late-morning trading, U.S. stock markets higher
Canada's main stock index was down in late-morning trading, dragged lower by losses in the utility, industrial and telecommunication sectors, while U.S. stock markets were higher.
-
Canadian trucking groups sound alarm over 'tax scam,' call on CRA to step in
Several groups representing Canadian truckers are calling on the CRA to help end what they call a 'tax scam' impacting their industry, saying that it has reached the 'crisis' level.
Lifestyle
-
How to prepare for a hike in Canada this summer
One outdoor enthusiast shares the simple steps to prepare for a hike, even if you live in the city.
-
Students for hire: Montreal school prepares neurodivergent students for the workforce with real-world experience
A cafe in the Montreal area is giving students with autism valuable workplace skills, preparing them for jobs in the food services industry.
-
He fought for Native Americans to be recognized as people under U.S. law. Now, he’s memorialized on a Forever stamp
The U.S. Postal Service is honouring Chief Standing Bear, the celebrated Ponca leader who successfully argued for Native Americans to be recognized as people in the eyes of the law, on a Forever stamp.
Sports
-
Novak Djokovic loses to Holger Rune, again, this time at Italian Open
Twenty-year-old Danish player Holger Rune recorded his second victory over Novak Djokovic in little more than six months, beating the 22-time Grand Slam champion 6-2, 4-6, 6-2 Wednesday to reach the Italian Open semifinals.
-
Star-studded crowd watches Victor Wembanyama turn it on late, hours before NBA draft lottery
Hours before finding out his likely destination in the NBA, Victor Wembanyama drew a star-studded crowd in his last regular-season game in France and delivered another game-winning performance in the fourth quarter.
-
Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou strikes deal with PFL
Francis Ngannou's reign as one of the top heavyweights in MMA will continue in the Professional Fighters League following the former champion's contentious split with UFC.
Autos
-
Formula One's Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix cancelled because of deadly floods in Italy
This weekend's Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix in northern Italy was cancelled Wednesday because of deadly floods in the region.
-
Ford recalls 310,000 trucks to fix problem with driver's front air bag
Ford is recalling more than 310,000 trucks in the U.S. because the driver's front air bag may not inflate in a crash.
-
Musk says he's not stepping down as Tesla CEO, tells shareholders the company will advertise
Elon Musk on Tuesday dismissed speculation that he might step down as Tesla's CEO and told the company's annual shareholders meeting that the electric car and solar panel company would start doing some advertising.