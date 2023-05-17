Facing calls to act, Canadian lawmakers note 'rising tide' of hate and violence against LGBTQ2S+ community

Marking the International Day against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia, federal lawmakers are drawing attention to an increase in hate and violence being directed at members of the LGBTQ2S+ community in Canada, while facing calls from advocates to act.

In a series of statements noting the harsh reality many queer people face globally, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, a few cabinet ministers and Conservative MPs also made note of the targeted violence and hate, particularly directed in recent months at members of the trans community and towards drag performers in this country.

Hate crimes against the LGBTQ2S+ community, particularly trans people, are on the rise, according to Canadians United Against Hate. In a statement issued Wednesday calling on governments to do more than pay "lip service" to the issue, the group pointed to the latest hate crimes report from Statistics Canada that noted a 64 per cent increase in hate crimes targeting individuals over their sexual orientation.

LGBTQ2S+ advocacy group Momentum issued a call out on Wednesday, imploring the federal government to act on what they called a "staggering rise" in hate that the "federal government has failed to take decisive action."

The group has published a list of ways it wants to see the government take leadership, including by appointing a special representative to address and prevent anti-LGBTQ2S+ hate, funding grants to address misinformation targeting queer and trans communities, and ensuring anti-LGBTQ2S+ attacks are addressed in the upcoming national action plan on combatting hate.

In just the last few months, protests at drag brunches and drag story time events across Canada have resulted in clashes between participants and protesters, some requiring police intervention, while other events have had to be cancelled or postponed due to security concerns sparked by violent threats made.

"Everyone should be able to be who they are and love who they love, free from discrimination and hate… But people from the 2SLGBTQI+ community, particularly transgender people, are still facing a crisis of targeted violence in Canada and across the globe," said Trudeau.

Singh pointed to gaps in access to gender-affirming care in some provinces, the banning of books and protests and violent threats against drag story time events.

"New Democrats recommit to standing up to hatred and discrimination wherever it occurs. Together, we can work towards ending bigotry against 2SLGBTQI+ people and create a world where everyone can be who they are and love who they love in safety and dignity," Singh said.

Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth Marci Ien called the attacks seen at home and across the world "unprecedented."

"We see this through the increase in anti-2SLGBTQI+ legislation in other countries, and the rising tide of targeted hate and violence against these communities. Here in Canada, we have seen protests aimed at shutting down drag events and queer spaces. These events, including drag queen storytimes, are an opportunity for the community and allies to come together in a safe and inclusive space. Nothing more, nothing less," Ien said.

"We also know that homophobia, transphobia, and biphobia have devastating impacts, creating higher risks of mental health issues, unemployment, homelessness and harassment. We must come together as a society to move beyond tolerance and towards acceptance."

Focusing in on the international reality for LGBTQ2S+ people, in a joint statement, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly, International Development Minister Harjit Sajjan and International Trade Minister Mary Ng said that there are still more than 60 countries that criminalize people for their sexual orientation or gender identity, and 11 still impose the death penalty for same-sex relationships.

"Never before has the global landscape for 2SLGBTQI+ persons been so fluid and rapidly changing," read the statement issued by Global Affairs Canada. "Several countries have made meaningful progress in decriminalizing same-sex relations, prohibiting discrimination, penalizing hate crimes and recognizing transgender persons. However, legislative and policy setbacks have occurred in all regions of the world, and hatred and violence against 2SLGBTQI+ people occur far too often."

Voicing concern that ongoing attacks "threaten to reverse decades of progress," the ministers pointed to a 2019 commitment to spend $30 million in funding over five years to support Canadian LGBTQ2 and intersex organizations in their efforts to collaborate with partners in developing countries.

While noting other policy steps taken since 2015 to improve protections— including the unveiling of Canada's first ever LGBTQ2S+ "action plan" last year and to criminalize conversion therapy— none of the statements from federal government officials included announcements of new supports to address the uptick in targeted attacks.

Further, inequalities continue to be faced as a result of outstanding federal policies such as restrictions on gay and bisexual men hoping to donate sperm or organs.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, who in other contexts has sounded alarms about a rise in violent attacks in Canada, has yet to release a statement marking the occasion. Though, Conservative MPs Michelle Rempel Garner and Scott Aitchison did issue tweets.

"Even in Canada, LGBTQI+ persons still experience higher levels of violence than others," posted Rempel Garner. "On this International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia, let's recommit to eliminating hate, violence and discrimination."

"You belong. You matter. No matter who you are. No matter who you love," said Aitchison.