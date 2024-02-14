Evolving 'Freedom' movement fighting perceptions of 'government overreach': CSIS
The loosely knit collective that vocally opposed COVID-19 health measures has morphed into a movement waging a broader fight against "perceived government overreach," says a newly released assessment from Canada's spy agency.
The Canadian Security Intelligence Service's analytical brief traces the evolution of the "Freedom" movement that began to emerge following the early 2022 protests that paralyzed downtown Ottawa and key Canada-U.S. border points.
In early February 2022, the streets around Parliament Hill were jammed with protesters, many in large trucks that rolled into the capital beginning in late January.
Initially promoted as a demonstration against COVID-19 health restrictions — including lockdowns and vaccine mandates — the gathering attracted people with various grievances against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his government.
Exactly two years ago, the federal government responded by invoking the Emergencies Act, which allowed for temporary measures including the prohibition of public assemblies, direction to banks to freeze assets and a ban on support for participants.
The Canadian Press used the Access to Information Act to obtain the April 2023 CSIS brief, "Defining the 'Freedom' Movement," and related assessments of what the spy service calls ideologically motivated violent extremism.
While a movement may collectively hold extreme views, only a small portion of those involved may be willing to engage in serious violence, CSIS says.
The intelligence service points to the constitutional protection of freedom of expression and stresses that it does not investigate lawful protest unless it is carried out in conjunction with threat-related activities.
As many public health measures began to be lifted by early spring 2022, CSIS observed individuals "broadening the scope of their grievances" and identifying as members of the "Freedom" movement.
The change was also evident to those who saw and heard flag-waving protesters who lingered around the Parliament Buildings and gathered on highway overpasses.
The "Freedom" movement builds on the fundamental narratives of the anti-public health measures movement, including opposition to globalization and suspicion of pharmaceutical companies, with a heavy focus on alleged government infringement of personal liberties, the CSIS analysis says.
"While this perceived tyranny is widespread across the movement, other narratives are becoming increasingly common among adherents," the brief says, citing opposition to:
- the LGBTQ2S+ community, specifically drag story times and inclusion of material in public school curriculums;
- perceived increase in global control over Canada by international institutions such as the United Nations and the World Economic Forum;
- communism;
- and the concept of "15-minute cities," on the basis that planning easily navigable communities is a plot to restrict mobility rights and create a mass-surveillance state.
CSIS is looking at the potential of such narratives to lead to disruption and violence, said Barbara Perry, director of the Centre on Hate, Bias and Extremism at Ontario Tech University.
"They're of the opinion that these are the kinds of grievances, if you will, that are likely to bring people to the brink of violence," Perry said in an interview.
CSIS defines an ideologically motivated violent extremist movement as a loosely organized collection of people, linked by virtual and offline networks, who share a distinct identity.
Such movements have adversarial relations with clearly identified opponents, and aim to carry out, resist or undo social change, the intelligence service's brief says.
A movement does not have a formal or legitimate leader, but rather is guided by the people who join it in more or less spontaneous fashion, CSIS says.
Perry said the move toward these looser, individual-based movements is "a worrying trend" in some respects because it's "much more difficult to identify which of those hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of people" is going to commit an act of extreme violence.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 14, 2024.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
As Poilievre sides with Smith on trans restrictions, former Conservative candidate says he's 'playing with fire'
Siding with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith on her proposed restrictions on transgender youth, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre confirmed Wednesday that he is against trans and non-binary minors using puberty blockers.
The first public hearings on foreign interference in Canada have begun. What you need to know
The public hearings portion of the federal inquiry into foreign interference in Canadian elections and democratic institutions got underway this week. Heading into this process, here's what you need to know.
TREND LINE What Nanos' tracking tells us about Canadians' mood, party preference heading into 2024
Heading into a new year, Canadians aren't feeling overly optimistic about the direction the country is heading, with the number of voters indicating negative views about the federal government's performance at the highest in a decade, national tracking from Nanos Research shows.
Here's why Trudeau has a new House leader, temporarily
Liberal MP Steven MacKinnon was sworn in as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government House leader on Monday, taking on the position temporarily, as Karina Gould begins her maternity leave.
Supports for passengers, farmers, artists: 7 bills from MPs and Senators to watch in 2024
When parliamentarians return to Ottawa in a few weeks to kick off the 2024 sitting, there are a few bills from MPs and senators that will be worth keeping an eye on, from a 'gutted' proposal to offer a carbon tax break to farmers, to an initiative aimed at improving Canada's DNA data bank.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: ArriveCan debacle may be even worse than we know from auditor's report
It's been 22 years since a former auditor general blasted the Chretien government after it 'broke just about every rule in the book' in handing out private sector contracts in the sponsorship scandal. In his column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin says the book has been broken anew with everything that went on behind the scenes of the 'dreaded' ArriveCan app.
opinion Don Martin: Despite his horrible year, Trudeau's determined to roll the dice again
In his column for CTVNews.ca, political commentator Don Martin says you can't help but admire Justin Trudeau's defiance and audacity of hope despite his 'horrible' 2023, as it appears Trudeau is insisting on leading the Liberals into the next federal election.
opinion Don Martin: Why Danielle Smith is my political newsmaker of the year
In his column for CTVNews.ca, political commentator Don Martin argues why Alberta Premier Danielle Smith deserves to be Canada's political newsmaker for 2023.
opinion Don Martin: Greg Fergus risks becoming the shortest serving Speaker in our history
House Speaker Greg Fergus could face a parliamentary committee inquisition where his fate might hang on a few supportive NDP votes. But political columnist Don Martin says this NDP support might be shaky, given how one possible replacement is herself a New Democrat.
opinion Don Martin: With Trudeau resignation fever rising, a Conservative nightmare appears
With speculation rising that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will follow his father's footsteps in the snow to a pre-election resignation, political columnist Don Martin focuses on one Liberal cabinet minister who's emerging as leadership material -- and who stands out as a fresh-faced contrast to the often 'angry and abrasive' leader of the Conservatives.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Evolving 'Freedom' movement fighting perceptions of 'government overreach': CSIS
The loosely knit collective that vocally opposed COVID-19 health measures has morphed into a movement waging a broader fight against 'perceived government overreach,' says a newly released assessment from Canada's spy agency.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Whistler, B.C., for Invictus Games training camp
Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, plan to spend Valentine's Day in Whistler, B.C., this year to attend a training camp one year ahead of the 2025 Invictus Games.
Missing Sudbury politician is dead, police confirm
Greater Sudbury police found the remains of Ward 2 Coun. Michael Vagnini on Tuesday.
opinion Tom Mulcair: Can Trudeau turn things around, or will he pack it in before the next election?
With sagging polling numbers plaguing his federal Liberals, Justin Trudeau is seeming less and less engaged as he struggles through his ninth year in power, writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in a column for CTVNews.ca. But can this proud leader turn things around for himself as the ramp-up to the next election begins in earnest?
Here's why Valentine's Day candy is so expensive
Don't be fooled by the smorgasbord of cutely packaged candy adorned with hearts and cupids in all shades of rosy hues. Those sweet treats might leave a bitter taste if you do some math on how much more you're paying for them.
Amid artificial intelligence boom, AI girlfriends and boyfriends are making their mark
Companion bots use vast amounts of training data to mimic human language, but they also come with features such as voice calls, picture exchanges and more emotional exchanges that allow them to form deeper connections with the humans on the other side of the screen.
Alberta family home emptied, trashed during Airbnb booking
An Airbnb owner west of Edmonton estimates she's out more than $200,000 after her property was ransacked during a booking.
Bell CEO, other execs called to committee to testify over recent job cuts
Members of Parliament have invited several top executives from BCE Inc. and Bell Canada to testify later this month about the company's decision to cut about nine per cent of its workforce this year.
An Oregon resident was diagnosed with the plague. Here are a few things to know about the illness
Officials in central Oregon this week reported a case of bubonic plague in a resident who likely got the disease from a sick pet cat.
Canada
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Whistler, B.C., for Invictus Games training camp
Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, plan to spend Valentine's Day in Whistler, B.C., this year to attend a training camp one year ahead of the 2025 Invictus Games.
-
Parents take legal action after Quebec teacher allegedly lists students' art for sale online
A pair of Quebec parents is taking legal action after their children's art teacher allegedly listed their children's art for sale online without their knowledge.
-
Manitoba man accused in killings of five family members had previous criminal record
Three years before Ryan Manoakeesick was charged in connection with allegedly killing five members of his family, he was warned by a Manitoba judge he was at risk of losing everything.
-
Alberta family home emptied, trashed during Airbnb booking
An Airbnb owner west of Edmonton estimates she's out more than $200,000 after her property was ransacked during a booking.
-
$220M class action lawsuit launched against Ottawa Catholic School Board over handling of teacher convicted of sexual assault
Two former St. Matthew Catholic High School students in Ottawa have launched a $220-million class action lawsuit against the Ottawa Catholic School Board (OCSB) and former teacher Rick Despatie, a.k.a. Rick Watkins, over the latter's sexual abuse of students and the former's handling of it.
-
Missing Sudbury politician is dead, police confirm
Greater Sudbury police found the remains of Ward 2 Coun. Michael Vagnini on Tuesday.
World
-
Ukrainian military says it sank a Russian landing ship in the Black Sea
Ukraine's military said Wednesday it sank a Russian landing ship in the Black Sea using naval drones, a report that has not been confirmed by Russian forces.
-
NATO chief hails record defence spending in Canada, Europe, warns Trump's remarks undermine security
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Wednesday that European allies and Canada have ramped up defense spending to record levels, as he warned that former U.S. President Donald Trump was undermining their security by calling into question the U.S. commitment to its allies.
-
Families of hostages visit international court to urge the arrest of Hamas leaders
Former captives and relatives of hostages held since the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas in southern Israel are visiting the International Criminal Court on Wednesday to urge prosecutors to charge and seek the arrest of leaders of the militant group.
-
1 person killed and 10 injured when vehicle crashes into emergency room in Austin, Texas
A car crashed into a Texas hospital's emergency room Tuesday, killing one person and injuring at least 10 others, authorities said.
-
Turkiye detains 4 people as part of probe into landslide at gold mine that left at least 9 missing
Authorities on Wednesday detained four people in connection with a massive landslide that engulfed a gold mine in eastern Turkiye, leaving at least nine workers missing, Turkish state media reported.
-
Blasts hit a natural gas pipeline in Iran and an official says it was an act of sabotage
Explosions struck a natural gas pipeline in Iran early on Wednesday, with an official blaming the blasts on a 'sabotage and terrorist action' in the country as tensions remain high in the Middle East amid Israel's war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip.
Politics
-
Evolving 'Freedom' movement fighting perceptions of 'government overreach': CSIS
The loosely knit collective that vocally opposed COVID-19 health measures has morphed into a movement waging a broader fight against 'perceived government overreach,' says a newly released assessment from Canada's spy agency.
-
As pharmacare deadline looms, Singh mulls a future without NDP's deal with Liberals
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is mulling what it would mean if the supply-and-confidence deal that ties his party to the Liberals should end prematurely.
-
Biden says Trump sowing doubts about U.S. commitment to NATO is 'un-American'
U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday said Donald Trump's comments calling into question the U.S. commitment to defend its NATO allies from attack were "dangerous" and "un-American," seizing on the former president's comments that sowed fresh fears among U.S. partners about its dependability on the global stage.
Health
-
Assisted death exclusively for mental illness: Poll asks what Canadians think
Fewer than half of Canadians feel medical assistance in dying should be available to people whose sole underlying condition is mental illness, the results of a new survey showed Wednesday.
-
What parents need to know about nicotine pouches that have drawn concerns in Canada
Nicotine pouches with candy-like flavours have captured the attention of health advocates and government officials who fear youth may become addicted to them in Canada.
-
An Oregon resident was diagnosed with the plague. Here are a few things to know about the illness
Officials in central Oregon this week reported a case of bubonic plague in a resident who likely got the disease from a sick pet cat.
Sci-Tech
-
UN tech envoy worries corporate profits will trump public interest on AI
The United Nations' top tech official fears that corporate interests may undermine the push to rein in artificial intelligence, exacerbating social divisions and encroaching on human rights.
-
Experimental drug trial hopes to develop medicine to extend a dog's life
A biotech startup called Loyal is developing new drugs to address the health and lifespan disparities between giant and small-breed dogs.
-
Just one month after failed mission, a second U.S. lunar lander is ready to make an attempt
After a failed lunar landing mission last month, NASA is pinning its hopes on a second spacecraft — developed by a separate company — to make the first touchdown on the moon for the United States in more than five decades.
Entertainment
-
How did live ammunition get on Alec Baldwin's 'Rust' set? The armourer's trial will focus on this
The scheduled trial next week of a movie weapons supervisor in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer by Alec Baldwin may hinge on an enduring mystery: How did live ammunition find its way onto the set of a film set where it was expressly prohibited?
-
Pearl Jam announces Vancouver concerts to kick off 2024 world tour
Pearl Jam will kick off its 2024 world tour in Vancouver, with two nights at Rogers Arena in May.
-
Neil Young announces North American tour, Toronto only Canadian stop
Canadian folk legend Neil Young is hitting the road this spring for a North American tour and the only date north of the border on the 16-show run is in Toronto.
Business
-
Bell CEO, other execs called to committee to testify over recent job cuts
Members of Parliament have invited several top executives from BCE Inc. and Bell Canada to testify later this month about the company's decision to cut about nine per cent of its workforce this year.
-
No ID, no entry: LCBO launching controlled entrances pilot at 6 stores
Select LCBO stores will soon require certain customers to present photo identification to security before entering as part of a pilot program that aims to combat retail theft.
-
Disneyland’s Mickey, Minnie, Donald and Goofy want to join a union
Disneyland employees who perform as various Disney characters at the theme park are seeking to join the Actor’s Equity Association, which represents everything from actors on Broadway to strippers in Los Angeles.
Lifestyle
-
Homeowners uncover trove of long-lost love letters during renovation project
Ahead of Valentine's Day comes a love story for the ages. It was lost for decades but unearthed when a young couple decided to give their Minneapolis home a facelift.
-
Amid artificial intelligence boom, AI girlfriends and boyfriends are making their mark
Companion bots use vast amounts of training data to mimic human language, but they also come with features such as voice calls, picture exchanges and more emotional exchanges that allow them to form deeper connections with the humans on the other side of the screen.
-
70-year-old love letter from army veteran found in Grand Rapids man's toolbox
A love letter standing the test of time was found in a Grand Rapids man’s toolbox. He shared with FOX 17 the story behind the notes written more than half a century ago. “It's almost like a true love story. People just don't write things like that nowadays; it's almost like poetry,” said Rick Trojanowski.
Sports
-
Leafs defenceman Rielly suspended five games for cross-checking Greig
The NHL has suspended Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly five games for his cross-check to the head of Ottawa Senators forward Ridly Greig.
-
San Francisco 49ers players admit they didn't know new Super Bowl overtime rules following loss to Chiefs
Hindsight is a wonderful thing, but the 49ers' decision to take first possession in overtime has come under scrutiny given San Francisco's defeat.
-
Jennifer Jones announces retirement from women's curling
Jennifer Jones took to social media on Tuesday to announce she will be retiring from women’s curling at the end of the 2023-24 season.
Autos
-
Ontario drivers won't need to renew their licence plates anymore, Ford announces
Premier Doug Ford says drivers in Ontario will soon be able to skip the annual registration of their licence plates as the province works to make this process automatic.
-
Toronto ride-hail drivers to strike in wake of making just $6.37 an hour, new report finds
Your ride-hailing driver could be getting paid just $6.37 an hour, a fraction of Ontario’s minimum wage, according to a new report
-
How a shift to electric vehicles is expected to impact your car insurance
A new report suggests drivers may see higher premiums for their electric vehicles as the insurance industry adjusts to the shift from gas-powered cars to electric alternatives.