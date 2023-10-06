Politics

    • Emergency resolution on pharmacare expected at NDP convention

    OTTAWA -

    A group of grassroots NDP activists is planning to push for pharmacare to be a make-or-break element of the federal party's supply-and-confidence deal with the Liberals at a policy convention next week.

    The agreement has the NDP supporting the minority Liberals on key votes in exchange for progress on shared priorities, including pharmacare.

    The activists are submitting an emergency resolution to declare that the future of the deal is contingent on legislation that commits to a universal and entirely public pharmacare program.

    The resolution comes after NDP health critic Don Davies revealed that the party rejected the Liberal government's first draft of a pharmacare bill that is expected to be tabled this fall.

    Health Minister Mark Holland says conversations with the NDP continue, and the situation is still fluid.

    The resolution will likely be discussed on the last day of the NDP convention, if it makes to the debate floor.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 6, 2023.

    MORE POLITICS NEWS

    IN DEPTH

    ANALYSIS

    ANALYSIS What do the policies Poilievre's party passed say about the Conservatives' future?

    Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre spent the summer speaking about housing affordability, a core focus that attendees at the party's Quebec City convention were quick to praise him for. But by the end of the weekend, delegates opted to instead pass policies on contentious social issues. What does that say about the Conservatives' future?

    Opinion

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: Poilievre doesn't feel your pain, but he's sure good at communicating it

    Probably no other leader, including Justin Trudeau, has landed in a party leadership with less real-world work experience than Pierre Poilievre, says Don Martin in a column for CTVNews.ca. But Poilievre's an able communicator, and this weekend's Conservative convention is a golden opportunity for him to sell himself as PM-in-waiting.

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: Who will step up to have 'The Talk' with Trudeau?

    Ego and vanity are a potent combination in leadership politics, and in his exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin writes this condition is infecting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's mindset as he seems deadly serious about seeking re-election in 2025.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    W5 Exclusive

    W5 Exclusive Canadian grandmother released from Hong Kong prison

    A Canadian woman has been released from a Hong Kong prison after spending 270 days behind bars on cocaine smuggling charges. Suzana Thayer, 65, from Barrie, Ont., was arrested at the Hong Kong airport last year after being found with cocaine hidden inside her suitcase.

    Here's what El Nino means for Canada's winter

    After seven years of La Nina conditions, the surface temperature of the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean has warmed again, signalling the switch to a global El Nino event. Here is what Canadians can expect this El Nino winter.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News