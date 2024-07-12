World

    • Meta is lifting restrictions on Trump's accounts

    Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally on June 22, in Philadelphia, Penn. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images via CNN Newsource) Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally on June 22, in Philadelphia, Penn. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)
    Share

    Meta announced Friday that it would remove restrictions placed on former President Donald Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts ahead of the Republican National Convention next week.

    The company said the decision was made to ensure that Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee for president, would have equal standing with Democrat President Joe Biden.

    “In assessing our responsibility to allow political expression, we believe that the American people should be able to hear from the nominees for President on the same basis,” a statement from Meta said. “As a result, former President Trump, as the nominee of the Republican Party, will no longer be subject to the heightened suspension penalties.”

    Trump’s accounts on both Facebook and Instagram were reinstated in early 2023, following a two-year ban in the wake of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. At the time, Meta said it would place additional guardrails on Trump’s accounts to “deter repeat offences.”

    “In the event that Mr. Trump posts further violating content, the content will be removed and he will be suspended for between one month and two years, depending on the severity of the violation,” a blog post from Meta in January 2023 said.

    On Friday, Meta said the penalties placed on Trump’s accounts have not had to be deployed.

    Trump launched his own social media site, Truth Social, in 2022, in the wake of his suspension from Facebook and Instagram, along with social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News