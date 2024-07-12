Climate and Environment

    • 'Extreme fire behaviour': Labrador City ordered evacuated as wildfire approaches

    Share
    LABRADOR CITY, N.L. -

    Forestry officials have asked everyone in Labrador City to leave as a nearby wildfire creeps closer.

    In a news release, Newfoundland and Labrador's Forestry Department says officials observed "extreme fire behaviour" today.

    The department says there's a danger that over 24 to 48 hours the wildfire will hurtle toward the Labrador West area, which includes Labrador City and the neighbouring community of Wabush.

    Labrador City is home to about 7,450 people, and the municipality has asked everyone to head east to Happy Valley-Goose Bay, a six-hour drive away.

    In a video on social media Mayor Belinda Adams asked people to gather their essentials as quickly as possible and leave.

    Labrador City is the second Labrador community to be evacuated because of forest fires in as many months; residents of Churchill Falls were ordered to leave their homes on June 19.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 12, 2024.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News