Defence minister insists budget cuts won't affect military members
Defence Minister Bill Blair says he is "absolutely committed" to ensuring budget cuts to his department don't affect Armed Forces members, despite a recent report warning the military is not meeting its objectives because of a lack of trained soldiers and viable equipment.
"We believe that there are savings to be had," Blair told the House of Commons defence committee Thursday.
Blair and the chief of defence staff, Gen. Wayne Eyre, were invited to speak about the rising number of domestic military operations and the challenges that poses for the Canadian Armed Forces.
A recent Defence Department report said the response to this year's record wildfires and other natural disasters put a strain on the military's operational readiness, as did the government's continued support of Ukraine in its bid to repel Russia's invasion.
The department's annual results report noted the military is not ready to conduct concurrent operations and is not meeting the requirements of Canada's defence policy, the 2017 document "Strong, Secure, Engaged."
"Readiness of CAF force elements have continued to decrease over the course of the last year, aggravated by decreasing number of personnel and issues with equipment and vehicles," the report said.
Blair told the committee that recruitment is still a problem. The Armed Forces has said it is short about 16,000 troops in the regular and reserve forces and that another 10,000 soldiers do not have the training they need to be deployed.
Eyre has often said the federal government needs to call in the troops less often in its response to natural disasters, and return to the practice of making them a last resort.
In the last several years, the number of calls for emergency assistance from provincial, territorial and Indigenous governments has hit new highs.
Blair told the committee the military has responded to eight calls for help so far in 2023, up from an average of just two per year before the COVID-19 pandemic.
About 2,100 members of the Armed Forces fought wildfires this summer for more than 130 consecutive days, Blair said, adding he expects demand for help will increase.
"This support doesn't come without a cost," Blair said.
He noted that responding to natural disasters puts added stress on the troops and equipment, and on overall readiness. "I want to assure you all that I hear that very clearly, I see that impact and I'm committed to help."
Blair has said he believes the military's mandate includes responding to natural disasters in Canada.
The House defence committee was also expected hear from Emergency Preparedness Minister Harjit Sajjan, as the government explores the creation of a national emergency response agency.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 23, 2023.
-
