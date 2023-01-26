Defence minister expected to announce Canada is sending tanks to Ukraine

Defence Minister Anita Anand is expected to announce Thursday that Canada will be following other countries in sending battle tanks to Ukraine, according to government sources.

Anand has a news conference scheduled for 12:30 p.m. ET where she's set to "announce next steps of Canadian military aid to Ukraine."

This comes after days of dodging questions about whether Canada would be joining other allied nations in responding to Ukraine's request for tanks.

With files from CTV News' Annie Bergeron-Oliver and Mike Le Couteur

This is a breaking news story, more coming.