Defence chief Gen. Wayne Eyre reviewing vaccine requirement for Canadian Armed Forces

OTTAWA -

Defence chief Gen. Wayne Eyre is reviewing the Canadian military's COVID-19 vaccine mandate after a similar requirement for most other federal employees was suspended on Monday.

The Department of National Defence says the requirement remains in effect for Canadian troops, even though it has been lifted for civilians working in the department.

Eyre first ordered all troops vaccinated against COVID-19 late last year, saying the order was required to protect the Forces, and warned hat those who did not comply could be disciplined.

More than 200 full-time members have since been ordered to leave the military after refusing to get inoculated, while another 100 voluntarily hung up their uniforms rather than get their jabs.

That stands in contrast to other federal employees, as those who refused to get vaccinated were allowed to go on leave without pay until the mandate was lifted.

Some Armed Forces members have turned to the courts for recourse, with the Federal Court scheduled to hear an injunction request next month.

