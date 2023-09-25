'Deeply hurtful': Polish ambassador condemns Nazi veteran’s invitation to Canada’s Parliament
Days after members of Parliament gave a standing ovation to a man who fought for a Nazi division in the Second World War, House Speaker Anthony Rota has issued a public apology – but it doesn’t go far enough to address atrocities this division performed on Polish citizens during the war, the Polish ambassador to Canada says.
Witold Dzielski told CTV National News on Monday that it was “deeply hurtful” to see a veteran who fought for the Nazis applauded in Canada’s House of Commons, and that statements by both Rota and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau don’t go far enough.
It’s “wrong” that Poland has been left out of these apologies considering the Nazi division in question committed mass killings of Polish citizens, he said.
“It’s important that allies working together need to have their facts right. In some of the commentary from the leaders, from the Canadian leaders, including the recent comment on the side of Prime Minister Trudeau, the Poles were omitted from the equation,” Dzielski said.
On Friday, during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s Friday address to Parliament, Rota called attention to 98-year-old Yaroslav Hunka and led the room in applause for him, identifying him as a “Ukrainian Canadian war veteran from the Second World War who fought for Ukrainian independence against the Russians.”
Hunka had fought for the First Ukrainian Division, also known as the Waffen-SS Galicia Division or the 14th Waffen Grenadier Division of the SS, which was a division made up of volunteers under the command of the Nazis.
“This is a person who participated in an organization that was targeting Poles, was committing mass murders of Poles, not only the military personnel but also civilians,” Dzielski said. “For me, such people should not be present in public life and probably should be prosecuted.”
Rota issued a statement earlier Monday apologizing to the Jewish community and explaining that neither the Ukrainian delegation nor the rest of the House of Commons were aware that he was planning to recognize Hunka on Sunday.
Trudeau has called it a “profoundly embarrassing” situation and said he is thinking about the impact on Jewish parliamentarians. The NDP and Bloc are calling for Rota to step down.
“The apology and the explanation of what happened is very important and this is something we very much appreciate. But again, the people that were targeted by SS Galicia were Poles – this word did not appear anywhere,” Dzielski said. “It’s very important and it’s appropriate … that the Jewish community was presented (in the apology), but again, these were also Polish citizens.
“Remember that during the Second World War, six million Poles were murdered. Six million Poles died. Half of that group, three million, were Polish Jews.”
Dzielski said he has met with Rota to discuss the incident, and received a personal apology from him.
“We’ve worked extensively with him, so I, (on a) personal level, I feel sorry about the whole situation,” he said. He believes that it was a mistake on Rota’s part, but said that doesn’t mean it can be excused.
“If you come from a society that not so long ago, six million people were killed, then this is an element of your identity. And again, any kind of distortion in that area is deeply hurtful. So ... it's my strong request to our very important ally, Canada, to have the facts right.”
Hunka should never have been invited to the House of Commons in the first place, he said.
“That person should not have appeared in any public place, to tell you the truth, due to his history in SS Galicia,” Dzielski said, adding that he should “face prosecution for what his unit was doing.”
The Galicia Division was originally created under Nazi command from Ukrainian volunteers from the Galicia region of Western Ukraine.
Ivan Katchanovski, a professor of political science at the University of Ottawa who researches conflicts in Ukraine, told CTVNews.ca on Sunday that the division fought the Soviet Union in Galacia region but also took part in suppressing uprisings against the Nazis in Yugoslavia and Slovakia.
“Members of this division were involved in mass murder of Jews, Poles and Ukranians during World War Two,” he said.
“This division, or members of this division, were involved in the massacre of almost 1000 Polish civilians in the village of Huta Pieniacka in Galicia region in Ukraine.”
Dzielski said that acknowledging the impact that this situation has had on the Polish community is important because we need to “get the facts right” when we condemn the fact that a man who fought for the Nazis was honoured in parliament.
“For the Polish communities in Poland and Canada, which is one million people, this is omitting Poles, omitting Poland, and that tragic history is deeply hurtful,” he said.
He is concerned about the way that Russia is already leveraging this incident as fuel to support their war efforts in Ukraine, as they’ve previously used the false claim that Ukraine is a Nazi state to justify their invasion.
“If you go on Twitter or any other social media, you have Russian trolls using it and politicians and many others using it to their benefit,” Dzielski said. “And this is something we will not be able to stop, but we can, again, get our facts right, stand together and continue the thing which is most important, which is support for Ukrainians fighting for freedom, for democracy.”
He said he “cannot imagine” that Zelenskyy understood who he was applauding on Friday.
“For me, this is not possible,” he said.
The incident in the House of Commons on Friday is one more complication in Poland’s relations with Ukraine. Poland, which has been a major supporter of Ukraine during the conflict with Russia, is currently in a trade dispute with Ukraine related to Ukrainian grain flooding the markets.
With files from CTV National News Ottawa Correspondent Judy Trinh and CTVNews.ca Digital Writer-Producer Tom Yun
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
ANALYSIS What do the policies Poilievre's party passed say about the Conservatives' future?
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre spent the summer speaking about housing affordability, a core focus that attendees at the party's Quebec City convention were quick to praise him for. But by the end of the weekend, delegates opted to instead pass policies on contentious social issues. What does that say about the Conservatives' future?
Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau separating, after 18 years of marriage
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife are separating after 18 years of marriage, and while they plan to co-parent their children, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau will no longer be considered the prime minister's spouse in any official capacity.
'A very retro, family-oriented message': New ads aim to reframe Poilievre
With a steady lead in the polls and a healthy war chest of political donations, the Conservative Party is rolling out a trio of new advertisements that are being viewed as aiming to redefine and soften Pierre Poilievre's image and messaging.
Trudeau's new House leader wants question period to become an hour Canadians watching can be proud of
If you've tuned in to question period and wondered if that is really how the elected member of Parliament representing you in Ottawa should be acting, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's new House leader is trying to change that.
Seven rookies promoted, most ministers reassigned in major Trudeau cabinet shuffle
In a major cabinet shuffle on Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promoted seven rookies to his front bench, dropped seven ministers, and reassigned the majority of cabinet roles. In a ceremony at Rideau Hall, Trudeau orchestrated one of, if not the most consequential reconfigurations to his cabinet since 2015.
Opinion
OPINION Don Martin: Canada is back on the world stage. And mostly alone.
Justin Trudeau got one promise right: Canada is back on the world stage. Sadly, it’s for all the wrong reasons, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion Don Martin: Nice try, Prime Minister Trudeau. But it's too little, too late
Nice try, prime minister. But likely too little, too late and too transparently desperate to serve as a realistic government-salvage strategy, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre doesn't feel your pain, but he's sure good at communicating it
Probably no other leader, including Justin Trudeau, has landed in a party leadership with less real-world work experience than Pierre Poilievre, says Don Martin in a column for CTVNews.ca. But Poilievre's an able communicator, and this weekend's Conservative convention is a golden opportunity for him to sell himself as PM-in-waiting.
opinion Don Martin: Who will step up to have 'The Talk' with Trudeau?
Ego and vanity are a potent combination in leadership politics, and in his exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin writes this condition is infecting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's mindset as he seems deadly serious about seeking re-election in 2025.
opinion Don Martin: I've never seen anything quite like the control-everything regime of Trudeau's government
Voters in four byelections delivered status quo results on Monday that show, if you squint hard enough, that the severely tainted Liberal brand has staying power while the Conservatives aren’t resurging enough to threaten as a majority-government-in-waiting, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Deeply hurtful': Polish ambassador condemns Nazi veteran’s invitation to Canada’s Parliament
Polish ambassador to Canada says House Speaker Anthony Rota's apology doesn’t go far enough after a Nazi veteran was honoured in the House of Commons last Friday.
Speaker's Nazi veteran invite 'profoundly embarrassing' Trudeau says, as Rota faces calls to resign
Tensions flared in the Commons on Monday over opposition calls for House Speaker Anthony Rota to resign after apologizing to Parliament for inviting, recognizing and leading the chamber in a standing ovation for a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War.
Poster advertising 'whites-only' children's playtime sparks outrage in B.C. community
Police have launched an investigation into a poster inviting "proud parents of European children" to participate in racially segregated playtime in B.C.'s Lower Mainland.
Canadian air force investigating 'inappropriate and unapproved' call sign broadcast on U.K. flight
The Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) is investigating an ‘inappropriate and unapproved’ call sign that was transmitted electronically from one of its aircraft on Monday.
Vaccination during pregnancy safe, effective and recommended, CMAJ says
The most up-to-date guidelines from the Canadian Medical Association Journal recommend the COVID-19 vaccine for anyone who is pregnant in order to reduce the risk of serious illness to themselves and the children they carry.
Canadian Sikhs stage protests against Indian government over murder
Canadian Sikhs staged small protests outside India's diplomatic missions on Monday, a week after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said there may be a link between New Delhi and the murder of a Sikh separatist advocate in British Columbia.
Canada approves Ebola virus vaccine for adults exposed to the deadly disease
Canada has approved a vaccine to prevent Ebola in non-pregnant and otherwise healthy adults aged 18 and older.
We carry DNA from extinct cousins like Neanderthals. Science is now revealing their genetic legacy
Using the new and rapidly improving ability to piece together fragments of ancient DNA, scientists are finding that traits inherited from Neanderthals are still with us now, affecting our fertility, our immune systems, even how our bodies handled the COVID-19 virus.
Toronto woman hospitalized overseas with botulism
A Toronto woman has been hospitalized in France with a severe case of botulism after eating improperly preserved sardines at a Bordeaux wine bar.
Canada
-
Canadian Sikhs stage protests against Indian government over murder
Canadian Sikhs staged small protests outside India's diplomatic missions on Monday, a week after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said there may be a link between New Delhi and the murder of a Sikh separatist advocate in British Columbia.
-
Poster advertising 'whites-only' children's playtime sparks outrage in B.C. community
Police have launched an investigation into a poster inviting "proud parents of European children" to participate in racially segregated playtime in B.C.'s Lower Mainland.
-
Charges dropped against construction company in Barrie, Ont. crash that killed 6 young adults
Charges against the company accused of criminal negligence in connection with an August 2022 collision that claimed the lives of six young adults in Barrie have been dropped.
-
'Deeply hurtful': Polish ambassador condemns Nazi veteran’s invitation to Canada’s Parliament
Polish ambassador to Canada says House Speaker Anthony Rota's apology doesn’t go far enough after a Nazi veteran was honoured in the House of Commons last Friday.
-
RCMP demolish last structure at Quebec's Roxham Road migrant crossing
The last RCMP building is coming down at Roxham Road, which became an unofficial border crossing used by more than 100,000 migrants crossing into Canada from Upstate New York to apply for asylum since 2017.
-
Canadian air force investigating 'inappropriate and unapproved' call sign broadcast on U.K. flight
The Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) is investigating an ‘inappropriate and unapproved’ call sign that was transmitted electronically from one of its aircraft on Monday.
World
-
Coast Guard searching for woman swept into ocean from popular Washington coast beach
The Coast Guard says teams are searching for a 26-year-old woman who was swept into the ocean from a popular beach on the Washington coast.
-
Former New Zealand prime minister and pandemic prep leader says we're unprepared for the next one
Former New Zealand prime minister Helen Clark, says that if another pandemic happens, the world will again be unprepared.
-
Trump campaigns in South Carolina after a weekend spent issuing threats and leveling treason claims
Former President Donald Trump ramped up his campaign schedule with a visit to South Carolina on Monday after a busy weekend online that included threats to the media, multiple accusations of treason and a claim he could design a better fighter jet than the military.
-
Firefighter's 3-year-old son struck and killed as memorial walk for slain firefighters was to begin
The 3-year-old son of a firefighter was struck and killed in Delaware over the weekend shortly before a memorial walk was to begin to honor three firefighters killed in an a blaze seven years ago, authorities said.
-
Driver pleads not guilty in Vermont crash that killed actor Treat Williams
A Vermont driver on Monday pleaded not guilty to a charge in the June crash that killed actor Treat Williams.
-
Texas Walmart shooter agrees to pay more than $5M to families over 2019 racist attack
A white Texas gunman who killed 23 people in a racist attack on Hispanic shoppers at a Walmart in 2019 agreed Monday to pay more than $5 million to families of the victims.
Politics
-
Speaker's Nazi veteran invite 'profoundly embarrassing' Trudeau says, as Rota faces calls to resign
Tensions flared in the Commons on Monday over opposition calls for House Speaker Anthony Rota to resign after apologizing to Parliament for inviting, recognizing and leading the chamber in a standing ovation for a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War.
-
Kremlin says Canadian recognition of veteran from Nazi unit is 'outrageous'
The Kremlin said on Monday it was 'outrageous' that a Ukrainian man who served in one of Adolf Hitler's Waffen SS units during the Second World War had been presented to Canada's parliament last week as a hero.
-
Cost of living: Pepsi and Coca-Cola absent in meeting with federal industry minister
Canada's industry minister made a point of calling out Pepsi and Coca-Cola for not sending representatives to a meeting he convened on Monday with manufacturing companies to discuss stabilizing grocery prices.
Health
-
Canada approves Ebola virus vaccine for adults exposed to the deadly disease
Canada has approved a vaccine to prevent Ebola in non-pregnant and otherwise healthy adults aged 18 and older.
-
Four in 10 child patients face unsafe spinal surgery wait times in Canada: report
Four out of ten child patients in Canada are facing unsafe spinal surgery wait times, which could cost the health-care system $44.6 million, according to a new report that was published Monday.
-
Vaccination during pregnancy safe, effective and recommended, CMAJ says
The most up-to-date guidelines from the Canadian Medical Association Journal recommend the COVID-19 vaccine for anyone who is pregnant in order to reduce the risk of serious illness to themselves and the children they carry.
Sci-Tech
-
We carry DNA from extinct cousins like Neanderthals. Science is now revealing their genetic legacy
Using the new and rapidly improving ability to piece together fragments of ancient DNA, scientists are finding that traits inherited from Neanderthals are still with us now, affecting our fertility, our immune systems, even how our bodies handled the COVID-19 virus.
-
Photo giant Getty took a leading AI image-maker to court. Now it's also embracing the technology
Seattle-based Getty Images is taking a two-pronged approach to the threat and opportunity that AI poses to its business. First, it sued a leading purveyor of AI-generated images earlier this year for what it alleged was 'brazen infringement' of Getty's image collection 'on a staggering scale.' Now, it's embracing the technology.
-
It's here! Rare asteroid sample lands on Earth after OSIRIS-REx drops cargo
Seven years after OSIRIS-REx was sent into space to retrieve a sample of an asteroid, the NASA-led spacecraft has delivered its cargo into Earth’s orbit, and Canada is set to receive a piece.
Entertainment
-
David McCallum, star of hit TV series 'The Man From U.N.C.L.E.' and 'NCIS,' dies at 90
Actor David McCallum, who became a teen heartthrob in the hit series 'The Man From U.N.C.L.E.' in the 1960s and was the eccentric medical examiner in the popular 'NCIS' 40 years later, has died. He was 90.
-
U.K. police open sexual offences investigation after allegations about Russell Brand
British police have opened a sex crimes investigation triggered by news reports about comedian Russell Brand.
-
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner agree to keep their children in New York temporarily as divorce proceeds
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are keeping their two young children in New York for now as part of a temporary court agreement filed Monday, according to documents.
Business
-
Cost of living: Pepsi and Coca-Cola absent in meeting with federal industry minister
Canada's industry minister made a point of calling out Pepsi and Coca-Cola for not sending representatives to a meeting he convened on Monday with manufacturing companies to discuss stabilizing grocery prices.
-
Regulator rules in favour of Trans Mountain route deviation
The Canada Energy Regulator has approved Trans Mountain Corp.'s application to modify the pipeline's route, a decision that could spare the government-owned pipeline project from an additional nine-month delay.
-
Thailand receives the first Chinese visitors under a new visa-free policy to boost tourism
Top Thai officials welcomed hundreds of Chinese tourists at Bangkok's international airport on Monday, the first day of a new visa-free entry program that officials say will boost the country's tourism industry that was badly damaged by the coronavirus pandemic.
Lifestyle
-
Toymaker Lego to stick to its quest to find sustainable materials despite failed recycle attempt
Denmark's Lego said on Monday that it remains committed to its quest to find sustainable materials to reduce carbon emissions, even after an experiment by the world's largest toymaker to use recycled bottles did not work.
-
'Milestone' OLG lottery jackpot to be drawn this week
A lucky lottery player will be the winner of a record-breaking multi-million dollar prize on Wednesday.
-
Sask. sisters' sanctuary gives ponies and donkeys with special needs a second chance at life
A sanctuary just outside of Estevan is giving some of Saskatchewan’s smallest equines with special needs the opportunity for a forever home.
Sports
-
Struggling Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson has arrest warrant issued in Massachusetts
An arrest warrant has been issued for Los Angeles Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson after he failed to appear for a court hearing on traffic charges in Massachusetts.
-
Zverev advances to Chengdu Open final. Khachanov downs Dimitrov to reach Zhuhai final
Top-seeded Alexander Zverev will play for a 21st career title after beating third-seeded Grigor Dimitrov 6-3, 7-6 (2) in the semifinals of the Chengdu Open on Monday.
-
Call for sanctions as homophobic chants again overshadow French soccer's biggest game
Homophobic chanting by sections of Paris Saint-Germain fans targeting Marseille players has again marred the biggest game in French soccer, prompting calls for sanctions.
Autos
-
Ford pausing construction of Michigan battery plant amid contract talks with auto workers union
Ford Motor Co. said Monday that it's pausing construction of a US$3.5 billion electric vehicle battery plant in Michigan until it is confident it can run the factory competitively.
-
Canada's largest private sector union sets sights on GM for next round of auto talks
Canada's largest private sector union says it will turn to negotiations with General Motors after members voted to accept its labour agreement with Ford Motor Co. of Canada.
-
Ford offers Unifor wage increases up to 25 per cent
Ford Motor has offered Canadian union Unifor wage increases of up to 25 per cent in its tentative agreement, the union said on Saturday. The agreement provides a 10 per cent wage increase for the first year followed by increases of two per cent and three per cent through the second and third year and a $10,000 productivity and quality bonus to all employees on the active roll of the company, Unifor said.