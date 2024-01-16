Politics

    • Day after Trump win in Iowa, Trudeau says U.S. faces choice between optimism, retreat

    Share
    MONTREAL -

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says voters in the United States will face a choice later this year between optimism for the future or nostalgia for a past that never existed.

    Trudeau made the comments in Montreal today to a business crowd in reference to Donald Trump's victory Monday in the Iowa Republican caucuses, which gives the former president an early lead for the Republican nomination ahead of the November election.

    The prime minister says a second Trump presidency would be difficult for the Canadian government, as there are many issues on which he and former president disagree.

    On Monday, a majority of Iowa Republican supporters said they back Trump's "Make America Great Again" movement.

    Though he didn't mention Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre by name, Trudeau said Canadians will face a similar choice to American voters when they head to the polls.

    Trudeau cast himself as a defender of optimism and stability, saying voters will have to chose between his approach or anger and fear.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 16, 2024.

    IN DEPTH

    Opinion

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: With Trudeau resignation fever rising, a Conservative nightmare appears

    With speculation rising that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will follow his father's footsteps in the snow to a pre-election resignation, political columnist Don Martin focuses on one Liberal cabinet minister who's emerging as leadership material -- and who stands out as a fresh-faced contrast to the often 'angry and abrasive' leader of the Conservatives.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News