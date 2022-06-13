Crown probing ex-MP Raj Grewal's guest list for India receptions with Justin Trudeau
A list of people former Liberal MP Raj Grewal invited to an intimate meet and greet with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in India four years ago is the focus today of Grewal's ongoing criminal trial.
Grewal is facing charges for breach of trust following a lengthy RCMP investigation related to loans the ex-MP received to fund a gambling addiction.
The RCMP alleged when they arrested Grewal in September 2020 that he had used his political office to solicit loans for personal gain.
Grewal publicly acknowledged his gambling problem in 2018 when he left the Liberal caucus but denies any criminal wrongdoing.
In court today, Crown attorney Tim Wightman is questioning a former political staffer who helped organize the India trip about the process by which Liberal MPs were allowed to invite people to various events.
MPs were allowed to invite people to many events during the 10-day trip but were limited to five invitations for a small reception with Trudeau in Delhi, where participants could meet the prime minister and have their photo taken with him.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 13, 2022.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
'Anger that I haven't seen before': Singh harassment incident puts renewed spotlight on politicians' security
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh's recent encounter with protesters at an Ontario election campaign stop, where he was verbally harassed, is casting a renewed spotlight on politicians' security, with Singh telling CTV News that he's witnessing a level of anger he hasn't seen before.
Settled debate or not? Canadian politicians weigh in on U.S. Supreme Court abortion rights leak
The stunning leak of a U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion to strike down the landmark Roe v. Wade decision on abortion rights seized political attention in Ottawa on Tuesday. In the House of Commons, MPs' persisting differing views were on display after a symbolic push to affirm abortion rights failed, and the Conservative caucus were told not to comment on the leak.
Where the six Conservative leadership candidates stand on key policy issues
Six candidates are on the ballot to become the Conservative Party's next leader. In holding rallies, doing media interviews, and participating in debates, each contender has been releasing details of their policy platforms. Here's a snapshot of where the candidates stand on the economy, housing, climate, defence and social issues.
Liberals' deal with NDP will keep Trudeau minority in power for 3 more years
The federal Liberals and New Democrats have finalized an agreement that, if maintained, would keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government in power until June 2025, in exchange for progress on longstanding NDP priorities. Trudeau announced Tuesday morning that the confidence-and-supply agreement has been brokered, and is effective immediately.
Meet the six candidates on the ballot to be the next Conservative leader
Conservative Party members will be electing their new leader in September. Six candidates have secured their place on the ballot, after meeting all of the party's eligibility requirements. Here's a snapshot of who each candidate is, their political histories, and what kind of campaign they're running.
Opinion
OPINION | Don Martin: It's time for the whiners to win and the government to unclog the airports
It's time for the whiners to win and the government to reopen the skies, a return to those glory times of flying when the biggest complaints were expensive parking, a middle seat and stale pretzels, commentator Don Martin writes in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION | Don Martin: A basic Doug Ford takes a middle-of-the-road victory lap in Ontario election
In an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin says Doug Ford coasted to majority re-election victory in Ontario by sticking to the middle of the road: 'Not too progressive. Not too conservative.'
OPINION | Don Martin: Premier Jason Kenney deserved a better death
There's a lesson for Canada's political leaders in the short life and quick death of Jason Kenney as premier of Alberta, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION | Don Martin: Ford on cruise control to victory in Ontario while Alberta votes on killing Kenney as UCP leader
It's becoming a make-or-break week for two Conservative premiers as their futures pivot on a pair of defining moments, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION | Don Martin: This is the candidate who stole the show in my view
In an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin weighs in on the Conservative leadership debate highlights and fumbles in Edmonton on Wednesday night.
ANALYSIS & INSIGHTS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Prime Minister Trudeau tests positive for COVID-19, for second time
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he has tested positive for COVID-19, for the second time. In a tweet, Trudeau said he'll be 'following public health guidelines and isolating.'
'Unacceptable': Canada says it was wrong to send official to reception at Russian Embassy
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says it was 'unacceptable' that a Canadian representative attended an event hosted at the Russian Embassy, and has vowed it won't happen again.
Nearly 1 in 4 homeowners would have to sell if interest rates rise more, survey finds
Nearly one in four homeowners say they will have to sell their home if interest rates go up further, according to a new debt survey from Manulife Bank of Canada.
Jan. 6 witness: Trump 'detached from reality' over election
Donald Trump's closest campaign advisers, top government officials and even his family were dismantling his false claims of 2020 election fraud ahead of Jan. 6, but the defeated president was becoming 'detached from reality' and clinging to outlandish theories to stay in power, the committee investigating the Capitol attack was told Monday.
Canada's COVID Alert app will be discontinued as PCR testing becomes rare
Canada's COVID Alert app will be discontinued in the coming days, a federal government source tells The Canadian Press.
Father of missing Ontario boy saying 11-year-old 'could be hiding anywhere' as search intensifies
The father of an 11-year-old Ontario boy who disappeared on Sunday said his son 'could be hiding anywhere' as police intensify their search efforts.
'Unacceptable': Yearbooks at Montreal-area school recalled after racist entry
A West Island high school confiscated over 900 yearbooks after a student snuck racist language into his biography.
These provinces had the highest life satisfaction in early 2022: survey
Canadians generally reported a higher level of life satisfaction in early 2022 compared to the previous year, as shown in recent survey data from Statistics Canada.
Belongings of missing men found tied underwater in Amazon
The search for an Indigenous expert and a journalist who disappeared in a remote area of Brazil's Amazon continued on Monday following the discovery of a backpack, laptop and other personal belongings submerged in a river.
Canada
-
Nearly 1 in 4 homeowners would have to sell if interest rates rise more, survey finds
Nearly one in four homeowners say they will have to sell their home if interest rates go up further, according to a new debt survey from Manulife Bank of Canada.
-
'Unacceptable': Canada says it was wrong to send official to reception at Russian Embassy
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says it was 'unacceptable' that a Canadian representative attended an event hosted at the Russian Embassy, and has vowed it won't happen again.
-
Father of missing Ontario boy saying 11-year-old 'could be hiding anywhere' as search intensifies
The father of an 11-year-old Ontario boy who disappeared on Sunday said his son 'could be hiding anywhere' as police intensify their search efforts.
-
These provinces had the highest life satisfaction in early 2022: survey
Canadians generally reported a higher level of life satisfaction in early 2022 compared to the previous year, as shown in recent survey data from Statistics Canada.
-
Sailors, kayakers rescued after capsizing south of Victoria
The U.S. Coast Guard says that four people were rescued from the waters southeast of Victoria on Monday morning.
-
Sentencing hearing underway for Toronto's van attacker, victims describe pain, anger
Grief and anger filled a Toronto courtroom on Monday as those deeply affected by the city's deadly van attack presented victim impact statements at a sentencing hearing for the man behind the rampage.
World
-
Royal Family to keep Queen Elizabeth's son Andrew out of spotlight
Prince Andrew will not attend some parts of a royal ceremony later on Monday after a 'family decision' was taken, effectively keeping the Queen's son out of the public eye after he was stripped of his royal titles earlier this year.
-
2 members of Iran's Revolutionary Guard die amid tensions
Two members of the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard's aerospace division died as 'martyrs' in Iran in separate incidents over the weekend, Iranian media reported on Monday. The term is typically a designation given to those on important assignments.
-
Body of 6-year-old Mas Dechhat found in Merrimack river after days of searching
A kayaker found the body of Mas Dechhat, a 6-year-old boy who fell into the Merrimack River in Newburyport on Thursday.
-
North Korea plans crackdown as Kim pushes for internal unity
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his top deputies have pushed for a crackdown on officials who abuse their power and commit other 'unsound and non-revolutionary acts,' state media reported Monday, as Kim seeks greater internal unity to overcome a COVID-19 outbreak and economic difficulties.
-
'How to Murder Your Husband' author sentenced to life in prison
A self-published romance novelist who once wrote an online essay called 'How to Murder Your Husband' was sentenced Monday to life in prison with the possibility of parole for murdering her husband at his workplace in Portland for years ago.
-
Patriot Front leader among those arrested near Idaho Pride
After the arrest of more than two dozen members of a white supremacist group near a northern Idaho pride event, including one identified as its founder, LGBTQ2S+ advocates said Sunday that polarization and a fraught political climate are putting their community increasingly at risk.
Politics
-
'Unacceptable': Canada says it was wrong to send official to reception at Russian Embassy
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says it was 'unacceptable' that a Canadian representative attended an event hosted at the Russian Embassy, and has vowed it won't happen again.
-
Prime Minister Trudeau tests positive for COVID-19, for second time
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he has tested positive for COVID-19, for the second time. In a tweet, Trudeau said he'll be 'following public health guidelines and isolating.'
-
Feds curbing debate of online streaming bill condemned as draconian by Conservatives
The federal government is cutting short debate by MPs of its online streaming bill, a move Tory MPs have condemned as 'draconian' and 'disturbing.'
Health
-
Amylyx gets first approval for ALS drug from Canada
Canada has approved Amylyx Pharmaceuticals' treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a neurodegenerative disease, the drugmaker said on Monday, the first such approval for the oral drug.
-
Canadian heading World Health Organization's fight against monkeypox
The Canadian heading the World Health Organization's fight against monkeypox says it's crucial to act before the virus begin spreading in the general population.
-
What is Ramsay Hunt syndrome? Justin Bieber's diagnosis explained
Justin Bieber announced Friday he has been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a type of facial paralysis caused by the varicella zoster virus.
Sci-Tech
-
Astra's NASA mission suffers failure, loss of weather satellites
Rocket firm Astra Space's mission to send tiny weather-monitoring NASA satellites to orbit on Sunday failed after a second-stage booster engine shut down early in space, according to the company's livestream of the mission.
-
Plastic pollution now combining with tar to form ocean-threatening 'plastitar'
Scientists have identified a new type of coastal pollution composed mainly of tar and plastic, material so unique in its combination that researchers are suggesting it receive its own name: 'plastitar.'
-
Sharing a bed with a partner may give you a better night's sleep than those who sleep alone: study
According to a new study, having a sweetheart to cuddle you in bed isn’t just pleasant — it can help you get a better sleep.
Entertainment
-
Amber Heard says she doesn't blame jury in Depp libel case
Amber Heard says she doesn't blame the jury that awarded Johnny Depp more than US$10 million after a contentious six-week libel trial in her first post-verdict interview.
-
Jennifer Hudson is an EGOT winner
Jennifer Hudson made history Sunday night. The 'Respect' star joined the elite EGOT club. An EGOT is an artist who has won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and a Tony Award in their career.
-
Pixar's 'Lightyear' banned in United Arab Emirates
The United Arab Emirates on Monday banned the upcoming Pixar animated feature “Lightyear" from showing in movie theatres amid reports that the film includes a kiss between two female characters.
Business
-
Markets tumble worldwide, bear market growls on Wall Street
Fears about a possible recession are pounding markets Monday, and Wall Street's S&P 500 tumbled into the maw of what's known as a bear market after sinking more than 20% below its record set early this year.
-
WTO chief sees 'bumpy' road as ministers work to reach deals
The head of the World Trade Organization predicted a 'bumpy and rocky' road as the trade body opened its highest-level meeting in 4.5 years Sunday, with issues like pandemic preparedness, food insecurity against the backdrop of Russia's war in Ukraine and overfishing of the world's seas on the agenda.
-
Stock declines signal a bear market; here's what that means
Wall Street is opening the week with more losses, and the S&P 500 has fallen to a level that market observers consider to be a bear market.
Lifestyle
-
N.B. town takes celebration of world's oldest basketball court to new heights
An iconic Heritage Minute about basketball and peach baskets may be seared into the minds of Canadians, but a New Brunswick town is looking to cement its own status within one of the biggest sports on Earth.
-
'Take the pressure off': Recent B.C. lottery winners say prizes bring relief
Three B.C. residents won Maxmillions prizes in a recent Lotto Max draw, and the two that have been publicly identified by the B.C. Lottery Corporation so far have reacted to their big wins with a similar emotion: relief.
-
War veteran reunites with lost love after 70 years thanks, in part, to Vancouver woman
After a lifetime of searching and heartache, American war veteran Duane Mann has finally reunited with his lost love Peggy Yamaguchi, partly thanks to Vancouver researcher Theresa Wong.
Sports
-
Rory McIlroy wins back-to-back Canadian Opens
Rory McIlroy fired an 8-under 62 to win his second Canadian Open with a two-stroke victory over Tony Finau of the United States to finish at 19-under overall. McIlroy was beloved by Canadian fans all week, with fans chanting his name at all 72 holes.
-
Canada's Brooke Henderson wins ShopRite LPGA Classic, her 11th career pro title
Canada's Brooke Henderson has won the ShopRite LPGA Classic, marking her 11th win on the LPGA Tour.
-
PGA chief slams Saudi-funded league as series of exhibitions
PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan described the Saudi-funded league that has signed up Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau as a 'series of exhibition matches' that spends billions of dollars on players without getting a return on its investment.
Autos
-
ANALYSIS
ANALYSIS | Apple's latest frontier is to power the dashboard of your next car
Apple Inc wants to power the dashboard of your next car, but first it must convince automakers they will not end up surrendering future profits to the iPhone company like the makers of flip-phone handsets.
-
$5 per gallon gas is here: AAA says U.S. average hits new high
The U.S. average price for a gallon of gasoline has hit $5 for the first time ever. Auto club AAA said the average price on Saturday was a fraction of a penny over $5.00. Motorists in some parts of the country, especially California, are paying far above that.
-
GM and Lockheed are expanding their moon buggy into a whole lunar lineup
General Motors and Lockheed announced last year they were teaming up to work on a new lunar rover that would carry astronauts and their gear on the moon. Now the companies say they could develop a whole lineup of vehicles for work on the moon and that these could be available to commercial space companies, not just NASA.