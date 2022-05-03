Conservatives told not to comment on U.S. Supreme Court abortion rights leak

Conservative members of Parliament were told not to comment on a stunning leak of a U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion to strike down the landmark Roe v. Wade decision on abortion rights, CTV News has confirmed.

As first reported by The Globe and Mail and the Toronto Star, a note to caucus from the Opposition leader’s office sent early Tuesday morning says “Conservatives will not be commenting on draft rulings leaked from the Supreme Court of the United States.”

It arrived in inboxes following the breaking news report published by Politico Monday evening highlighting details of the draft opinion that would overturn a woman’s constitutional right to abortion.

The U.S. high court's votes are not final until the formal opinions are released. Drafts are often changed based on the input of the other justices.

Nevertheless, the leak has re-energized pro-rights activists both within the U.S. and internationally and has sparked questions about what could happen in Canada should the 1973 decision be overturned.

More details to come…