Champagne to announce initial commitments from grocers to stabilize prices today
Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne says he is ready to announce the initial commitments he has secured from grocers to stabilize food prices.
The Liberal government last month called on Canada's major grocers to present a plan to stabilize prices by Thanksgiving, or face consequences.
Champagne told a conference hosted by the Competition Bureau in Ottawa that the announcement is coming later today.
He is scheduled to hold a news conference alongside Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland and Housing Minister Sean Fraser this afternoon.
Grocery prices in August rose 6.9 per cent from a year ago, while the overall inflation rate was four per cent.
The Liberals are also pursuing changes to the Competition Act, which Champagne is calling a first step toward modernizing the law.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 5, 2023.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
As it happened: Zelenskyy visits Canada, addresses Parliament as PM pledges $650M in Ukraine aid
During his historic visit, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy offered repeated thanks to Canada for its continued support for his country as it continues to defend itself from Russia's invasion. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Canada will be making a $650 million 'multi-year commitment' for further Ukraine aid. Recap CTVNews.ca's minute-by-minute updates.
ANALYSIS What do the policies Poilievre's party passed say about the Conservatives' future?
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre spent the summer speaking about housing affordability, a core focus that attendees at the party's Quebec City convention were quick to praise him for. But by the end of the weekend, delegates opted to instead pass policies on contentious social issues. What does that say about the Conservatives' future?
Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau separating, after 18 years of marriage
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife are separating after 18 years of marriage, and while they plan to co-parent their children, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau will no longer be considered the prime minister's spouse in any official capacity.
'A very retro, family-oriented message': New ads aim to reframe Poilievre
With a steady lead in the polls and a healthy war chest of political donations, the Conservative Party is rolling out a trio of new advertisements that are being viewed as aiming to redefine and soften Pierre Poilievre's image and messaging.
Seven rookies promoted, most ministers reassigned in major Trudeau cabinet shuffle
In a major cabinet shuffle on Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promoted seven rookies to his front bench, dropped seven ministers, and reassigned the majority of cabinet roles. In a ceremony at Rideau Hall, Trudeau orchestrated one of, if not the most consequential reconfigurations to his cabinet since 2015.
Opinion
OPINION Don Martin: Poilievre picking wrong fights as Liberals struggle under low morale, support
As morale with Justin Trudeau's Liberals goes down the drain with the party's re-election hopes, all Pierre Poilievre needs to do to win is make sure the drain doesn’t get plugged up with doubts about his leadership, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION Don Martin: Canada is back on the world stage. And mostly alone.
Justin Trudeau got one promise right: Canada is back on the world stage. Sadly, it’s for all the wrong reasons, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion Don Martin: Nice try, Prime Minister Trudeau. But it's too little, too late
Nice try, prime minister. But likely too little, too late and too transparently desperate to serve as a realistic government-salvage strategy, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre doesn't feel your pain, but he's sure good at communicating it
Probably no other leader, including Justin Trudeau, has landed in a party leadership with less real-world work experience than Pierre Poilievre, says Don Martin in a column for CTVNews.ca. But Poilievre's an able communicator, and this weekend's Conservative convention is a golden opportunity for him to sell himself as PM-in-waiting.
opinion Don Martin: Who will step up to have 'The Talk' with Trudeau?
Ego and vanity are a potent combination in leadership politics, and in his exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin writes this condition is infecting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's mindset as he seems deadly serious about seeking re-election in 2025.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Former Toronto mayor John Tory's relationship with staffer violated city's code of conduct
Former Toronto mayor John Tory violated the city's code of conduct by engaging in a personal relationship with a staffer, Toronto's integrity commissioner has found.
BREAKING Ukrainian officials say a Russian attack on a village cafe killed 49 people
At least 49 civilians were killed Thursday in a Russian rocket strike on a village store in eastern Ukraine, one of the deadliest attacks in recent months that came as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attended a summit of around 50 European leaders in Spain to drum up support from the country's allies.
Champagne to announce initial commitments from grocers to stabilize prices today
Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne says he is ready to announce the initial commitments he has secured from grocers to stabilize food prices. The Liberal government last month called on Canada's major grocers to present a plan to stabilize prices by Thanksgiving, or face consequences.
Why a man in a wheelchair and a 70-year-old superhero rappelled down the side of a 17-storey building
A fundraiser for kids with physical disabilities had participants rappelling down the side of a 17-storey office building in Toronto on Wednesday.
Biden dog Commander ousted from White House after biting reports
U.S. President Joe Biden's two-year-old dog, Commander, has become the second 'first dog' to be removed from the White House compound after a series of reported biting incidents, a spokesperson said.
These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning
Calls for Deschenes Commission records to be unsealed, Canadians giving up on health care due to long wait times, and Manitoba's new premier vows to move ahead with landfill search. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
September broke a heat record by an 'extraordinary amount': report
New data shows this September was the hottest on record and scientists say this trend could make 2023 the hottest year yet. And climate researchers say, two months from COP28, 'the sense of urgency for ambitious climate action has never been more critical.'
Here's how much it costs to raise children in Canada, according to new statistics
A new report from Statistics Canada estimates how much parents will spend on children over the course of their lifetime.
Number of Canadians who give up and leave ERs over wait times has increased fivefold
The number of Canadians who visit emergency departments across the country only to give up and leave before they receive any care has increased more than fivefold, according to new data collected by CTV News.
Canada
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Former Toronto mayor John Tory's relationship with staffer violated city's code of conduct
Former Toronto mayor John Tory violated the city's code of conduct by engaging in a personal relationship with a staffer, Toronto's integrity commissioner has found.
-
Champagne to announce initial commitments from grocers to stabilize prices today
Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne says he is ready to announce the initial commitments he has secured from grocers to stabilize food prices. The Liberal government last month called on Canada's major grocers to present a plan to stabilize prices by Thanksgiving, or face consequences.
-
Nearly half of Canadians choosing cost over nutrition when buying food due to high prices: survey
Under pressure from high food prices, a new survey shows almost half of Canadians are prioritizing the cost of their groceries instead of nutrition.
-
Why a man in a wheelchair and a 70-year-old superhero rappelled down the side of a 17-storey building
A fundraiser for kids with physical disabilities had participants rappelling down the side of a 17-storey office building in Toronto on Wednesday.
-
Veterans' headstones vandalized in Fredericton cemetery
It’s been more than a week since a number of headstones in the veterans’ section of a Fredericton cemetery were vandalized and still no leads on who was behind it.
-
Canada-India tensions: How we got here and what's at stake
In the past month, Canada has accused the Indian government of being involved in a murder on Canadian soil and India has ordered Canada to remove most of its diplomats from the country. Here's how the two countries got to this point, as well as what's at stake if tensions don't ease.
World
-
Israeli arms quietly helped Azerbaijan retake Nagorno-Karabakh, to the dismay of region's Armenians
Israel has quietly helped fuel Azerbaijan's campaign to recapture Nagorno-Karabakh, supplying powerful weapons to Azerbaijan ahead of its lightening offensive last month that brought the ethnic Armenian enclave back under its control, officials and experts say.
-
Slovakia halts military aid for Ukraine as parties that oppose it negotiate to form a new government
Slovakia's president has refused a plan by her country's caretaker government to send further military aid to Ukraine, saying it doesn't have the authority and parties that oppose such support are in talks to form a government following last week's election.
-
Nearly 50 European leaders stress support for Ukraine at a summit in Spain. Zelenskyy seeks more aid
Almost 50 European leaders used a summit in the southern Spanish city of Granada on Thursday to stress they stand by Ukraine at a time when Western resolve appears somewhat weakened.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Ukrainian officials say a Russian attack on a village cafe killed 49 people
At least 49 civilians were killed Thursday in a Russian rocket strike on a village store in eastern Ukraine, one of the deadliest attacks in recent months that came as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attended a summit of around 50 European leaders in Spain to drum up support from the country's allies.
-
Biden administration waives 26 federal laws to allow border wall construction in South Texas
The Department of Homeland Security announced that the Biden administration leveraged sweeping executive power to waive 26 federal laws in South Texas. The waived laws will allow the construction of up to 20 miles of border barriers.
-
Biden dog Commander ousted from White House after biting reports
U.S. President Joe Biden's two-year-old dog, Commander, has become the second 'first dog' to be removed from the White House compound after a series of reported biting incidents, a spokesperson said.
Politics
-
Champagne to announce initial commitments from grocers to stabilize prices today
Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne says he is ready to announce the initial commitments he has secured from grocers to stabilize food prices. The Liberal government last month called on Canada's major grocers to present a plan to stabilize prices by Thanksgiving, or face consequences.
-
India says it's firm on Canada reducing diplomatic staff in the country but sets no deadline
India says it has set no deadline so far but remains determined to reduce Canada's diplomatic presence in the South Asian country amid a confrontation over Canadian accusations that India may have been involved in the killing of a Sikh separatist leader in suburban Vancouver.
-
NDP rejects first draft of Liberal pharmacare bill as negotiations continue
The federal New Democrats have rejected the first draft of the Liberals' pharmacare legislation, in what the health minister describes as 'extremely fluid' negotiations over the highly anticipated bill.
Health
-
Number of Canadians who give up and leave ERs over wait times has increased fivefold
The number of Canadians who visit emergency departments across the country only to give up and leave before they receive any care has increased more than fivefold, according to new data collected by CTV News.
-
Bedbugs are making France anxious ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympics
They creep, they crawl, they feast on your blood as you sleep. They may travel in your clothes or backpacks to find another person worth dining on -- on the subway, or at the cinema. Bedbugs go where you go, and they have become a nightmare haunting France for weeks.
-
Health-care workers picket outside U.S. hospitals in multiple states, kicking off 3-day strike
Tens of thousands of Kaiser Permanente workers took to picket lines in multiple states on Wednesday, launching a massive strike that the company warned could cause delays at its hospitals and clinics that serve nearly 13 million Americans.
Sci-Tech
-
U.S. in antitrust trial accuses Google of illegal methods to push up ad prices
A lawyer for the U.S. Justice Department pressed a Google executive on Wednesday about techniques the search and advertising giant used to push up online advertising prices in an allegedly unfair way.
-
Trio wins Nobel Prize in chemistry for quantum dots, tiny particles that power TVs and phones
Three scientists in the United States won the Nobel Prize in chemistry Wednesday for their work on quantum dots -- particles just a few atoms in diameter that can release very bright coloured light and whose applications in everyday life include electronics and medical imaging.
-
3 scientists win Nobel Prize in physics for looking at electrons in atoms during split seconds
Three scientists won the Nobel Prize in physics on Tuesday for their work on how electrons move around the atom during the tiniest fractions of seconds, a field that could one day lead to better electronics or disease diagnoses.
Entertainment
-
Too much Taylor? Travis Kelce says NFL TV coverage is 'overdoing it' with Swift during games
Maybe there's too much Taylor, not enough Travis. Travis Kelce agreed Wednesday with the idea that NFL TV coverage has been "overdoing it" with the amount of times Taylor Swift has been on screen while attending his Kansas City Chiefs' games the last two weeks.
-
SZA postpones Toronto concert minutes before doors open due to illness
SZA has cancelled her concert in Toronto at the last minute due to illness.
-
Prosecutors accuse rapper YNW Melly of witness tampering as his murder retrial looms
Florida prosecutors have charged rapper YNW Melly with witness tampering ahead of his retrial on double murder charges even as his attorneys accused them of conspiring to hide evidence that the lead detective may have lied in a related investigation.
Business
-
Google packs more artificial intelligence into new Pixel phones, raises prices for devices by US$100
Google on Wednesday unveiled a next-generation Pixel smartphones lineup that will be infused with more with more artificial intelligence tools capable of writing captions about photos that can be altered by the technology, too.
-
Stock market today: Wall Street steadies after selloff as reports suggest U.S. economy may be cooling
Wall Street is holding steadier in mixed trading Wednesday after reports suggested the U.S. economy may be cooling.
-
Opening statements set to begin at trial of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried
Opening statements were set to begin Wednesday after a jury was chosen to hear the fraud trial of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried in New York City.
Lifestyle
-
Nobel Prize in literature awarded to master of spare Nordic writing
Jon Fosse, a master of spare Nordic prose in a sprawling body of work ranging from plays to novels and children's books, won the Nobel Prize in literature on Thursday for writing that gives 'voice to the unsayable.'
-
This family bought a cheap house in Italy because the U.S. is too expensive
One U.S. family has become so frustrated by the rising cost of living that they've decided to pack up their lives and move to a town in the deep south of Italy.
-
Does your child have head lice? How to get rid of it for good
Head lice have unfortunately become a part of raising children today. Knowing how to identify and safely remove them as early as possible can minimize irritation to the scalp.
Sports
-
Toronto Blue Jays eliminated from playoffs
The Toronto Blue Jays have been eliminated from the MLB playoffs.
-
Too much Taylor? Travis Kelce says NFL TV coverage is 'overdoing it' with Swift during games
Maybe there's too much Taylor, not enough Travis. Travis Kelce agreed Wednesday with the idea that NFL TV coverage has been "overdoing it" with the amount of times Taylor Swift has been on screen while attending his Kansas City Chiefs' games the last two weeks.
-
Simone Biles leads U.S. women to record 7th straight team title at gymnastics world championships
Led by Simone Biles, the U.S. women won a record seventh consecutive team title at the gymnastics world championships on Wednesday night.
Autos
-
A woman was found trapped under a driverless car. It wasn't the first car to hit her
A pedestrian in downtown San Francisco was found critically injured and trapped underneath a driverless car Monday night. But it was not the first car to strike the victim.
-
Andretti Global clears first hurdle to join Formula One as an 11th team with FIA expansion approval
The FIA on Monday said Michael Andretti meets all required criteria to field a Formula One team, an important step toward expanding the F1 grid to 11 teams.
-
Unifor sets Oct. 9 deadline for contract talks with General Motors
Unifor has set a deadline for its contract talks with General Motors for 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 9.