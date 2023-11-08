'Canadians are hurting': Trudeau on rising tide of hate at home, need for Israel-Hamas humanitarian pause
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called out the "unacceptable" rise in hate surfacing in Canada amid the Israel-Hamas war, and called for Canadians to remember "this is not who we are," while pushing Wednesday for a humanitarian pause long enough to get "back on track" towards a two-state solution.
"We're seeing right now a rise in antisemitism that is terrifying. Molotov cocktails thrown at synagogues, horrific threats of violence, targeting Jewish businesses, targeting Jewish daycares with hate. This needs to stop. This is something that is not acceptable in Canada, period," Trudeau said on his way in to a Liberal caucus meeting.
"And period, the rise of Islamophobia we're seeing across this country and around the world, is also unacceptable. The expressions of hate against Muslims, against Palestinians, against anyone waving a Palestinian flag. This is unacceptable. This is not who we are as Canadians."
The war began Oct. 7 when Hamas, a Canadian-designated terrorist organization, launched a deadly offensive in Israel, killing 1,400 people and taking more than 200 hostages. Israel retaliated and in the weeks since has deepened its attacks in Gaza, killing more than 10,000 and displacing numerous others, in a stated effort to eradicate Hamas.
The hostilities quickly sparked emotionally-charged protests in Canada, and condemnation for some of the expressions of hate on display. Abroad, federal diplomatic officials have been seized with evacuating Canadians stranded in the region.
"Canadians are scared in our own streets right now. We need to make sure that Canadians are doing what we do best, which is listening to our neighbors, understanding and acknowledging our neighbours' pain, even though it may be diametrically opposed in its cause, to the same pain that we are feeling," Trudeau said.
The prime minister questioned if Canada can't "figure this out" what other country in the world could.
"There are people across this country hurting… scared for their loved ones on the other side of the world, and no sign of it getting better anytime soon," he said.
"Forget about leading on the world stage here at home, we need to model how we get through this. That's the responsibility of every single Canadian, to see how we are recognizing each other's pain and fear and move forward."
PUSH FOR PAUSE, CALLS FOR CEASEFIRE
Trudeau made these remarks as MPs came to Parliament Hill Wednesday morning expressing concerns about the rising tide of antisemitism and Islamophobia in this country, as the war in the Middle East passes the one-month mark.
Outside, pro-Palestinian protesters sought to block access to buildings on the Hill in an effort to garner the attention of federal politicians and staff in their call "for an end to the violence and the growing humanitarian disaster."
"A month ago yesterday, Hamas launched a horrific attack against innocent lives in Israel. And every day since then, we have seen violence and horrific images of families, elderly, mothers, children, killed," Trudeau said.
"We're watching it on TV every night, seeing it all over our social media, and Canadians are hurting and crying out that it needs to stop."
In his remarks, the prime minister also restated the Canadian government's calls for humanitarian pauses, amid continuing pushes from pro-Palestinian and labour groups, as well as the federal NDP and now the Bloc Quebecois caucuses, for Canada to call for an immediate ceasefire.
On Wednesday, Bloc Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet, backed by his MPs, held a press conference he said he wished he didn't have to, joining the calls for Canada to press for a ceasefire, accusing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's regime of being indifferent to the loss of civilian life.
"Therefore, the Bloc Quebecois is repeating and echoing the requests many have made, in calling for a ceasefire, an urgent ceasefire in Gaza… The ceasefire must include all parties," Blanchet said, in French.
This move was swiftly applauded by advocacy group Canadians for Justice and Peace in the Middle East (CJPME), which noted the Bloc now joins other progressive parties and some Liberal MPs, in this push.
"Yesterday, two public polls… showed that a majority of Canadians support the idea of a ceasefire, either full or temporary," CJPME said in a statement.
Amid repeated questions and a caution from the United Nations, Trudeau has yet to say whether he thinks Israel is respecting international humanitarian law.
Currently, the most-signed active e-petition on the House of Commons website, is one stating Canadians are calling on Parliament to "require the prime minister to take the necessary measures" to address the conflict, including calling for a ceasefire and asking for more measures to protect civilians.
As of Wednesday evening, the petition, which also pushes for Canada to "help foster a climate conducive to building a lasting peace," had garnered more than 180,000 signatures.
"We understand this is a heightened time… Everyone's concerned right now," said Mental Health and Addictions Minister Ya’ara Saks on her way in to the meeting with Trudeau.
Wednesday, Trudeau spoke about holding a pause long enough to allow all hostages to be released, and for significant amounts of aid and medical resources to get in. He said this is needed so the work can begin to de-escalate the situation in Gaza, where Canadian evacuation efforts stalled Wednesday, as well as the West Bank, and Lebanon where tensions are spilling over.
"And where we actually start doing the work of the real heavy lifting that's going to be required to get back on track to a two-state solution, to start imagining what the long-term future of a viable Palestinian state looks like: safe, secure. And, beside a safe, secure, viable and successful Israeli state," Trudeau said.
"This is what we need to get to, and every day that we continue to see suffering of, of thousands, of millions of people, makes it harder to get to that end state."
Conservative MP Marty Morantz, on his way into his party's caucus meeting Wednesday, said every time the government makes a statement about the situation in the Middle East, "it should be prefaced with a statement that they demand that the hostages be released, now."
"That should be the number one priority of this government in terms of its foreign policy position, as it relates to the situation in Gaza," he said. Throughout the latest hostilities, the Conservatives' position has been to resist the calls to press for a ceasefire, citing Israel's right to defend itself.
Following question period, the House of Commons passed a pair of unanimous consent motions concerning the war. One from Liberal MP Anthony Housefather saw all MPs reject and condemn "the heinous terrorist attacks against Israel" and demand "that Hamas unconditionally and immediately release all hostages, regardless of nationality."
The other from Liberal MP Sameer Zuberi saw the House unite in calling for "unimpeded humanitarian aid be allowed into Gaza," and that "every measure be taken to protect civilian life in Gaza," including allowing all foreign nationals to leave.
"And that the House reiterate its firm and unwavering commitment to a two-state solution with a viable Palestinian state living side by side in peace and security with Israel," as his motion was being read aloud in the House, someone could be heard off-camera, calling on him to "say ceasefire."
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
Canada doubling carbon price rebate rural top-up, pausing charge on heating oil: Trudeau
The Canadian government is doubling the pollution price rebate rural top-up rate, and implementing a three-year pause to the federal carbon price on deliveries of heating oil in all jurisdictions where the federal fuel charge is in effect, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Thursday.
As it happened: Zelenskyy visits Canada, addresses Parliament as PM pledges $650M in Ukraine aid
During his historic visit, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy offered repeated thanks to Canada for its continued support for his country as it continues to defend itself from Russia's invasion. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Canada will be making a $650 million 'multi-year commitment' for further Ukraine aid. Recap CTVNews.ca's minute-by-minute updates.
ANALYSIS What do the policies Poilievre's party passed say about the Conservatives' future?
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre spent the summer speaking about housing affordability, a core focus that attendees at the party's Quebec City convention were quick to praise him for. But by the end of the weekend, delegates opted to instead pass policies on contentious social issues. What does that say about the Conservatives' future?
Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau separating, after 18 years of marriage
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife are separating after 18 years of marriage, and while they plan to co-parent their children, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau will no longer be considered the prime minister's spouse in any official capacity.
'A very retro, family-oriented message': New ads aim to reframe Poilievre
With a steady lead in the polls and a healthy war chest of political donations, the Conservative Party is rolling out a trio of new advertisements that are being viewed as aiming to redefine and soften Pierre Poilievre's image and messaging.
Opinion
OPINION Don Martin: As much as Poilievre wants it, he will not get his election wish for 2023
It’s been 100+ hours of brutal aftermath since Prime Minister Justin Trudeau turned carbon pricing from a national principle into regional graft by lifting the tax on home heating oil and using free heat pumps to buy back the Liberal loyalty of Atlantic Canada voters.
OPINION Don Martin: It's flip-flop or die as Trudeau retreats on universal carbon pricing
With this week’s flip-flop lifting on carbon pricing for heating oil until 2027 (pushing increases beyond the next election) and a doubling of the rural tax rebate, the severely rattled Liberals are chipping away at the load-bearing wall beneath their environmental platform, Don Martin writes.
Opinion Don Martin: Trudeau frolics with unicorns amid the pounding drums of war
There's a parallel Canadian universe that exists only on Justin Trudeau's social media feed, writes political columnist Don Martin in his latest column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion Don Martin: What will change if Poilievre's Conservatives win a majority in the next election?
In his column for CTVNews.ca, political columnist Don Martin contemplates a future with Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre as prime minister, and what will change should his party win a majority government in the next federal election.
OPINION Don Martin: Poilievre picking wrong fights as Liberals struggle under low morale, support
As morale with Justin Trudeau's Liberals goes down the drain with the party's re-election hopes, all Pierre Poilievre needs to do to win is make sure the drain doesn’t get plugged up with doubts about his leadership, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
No Canadians, foreign nationals crossed from Gaza to Egypt on Wednesday: Global Affairs
The Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt closed Wednesday, the federal government has confirmed, meaning no foreign nationals or Canadians were able to pass through.
NDP's Singh calls out 'climate delay Liberals, and climate deny Conservatives' as home heating motion defeated
A motion calling for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to permanently remove the GST from all forms of home heating was defeated Wednesday after the NDP failed to find support among any major party in the House of Commons.
Members of Shania Twain's stage crew injured in Saskatchewan bus crash
A crew bus and one truck involved with the Shania Twain “Queen of Me” tour were involved in a rollover near Wolseley, Saskatchewan.
'I feel that I'm born again': Canadian describes journey out of Gaza through Rafah border crossing
Hany Elbatnigi, one of the 75 Canadians who have successfully left Gaza through the Rafah border into Egypt, was in tears as he shared his story with CTV News Channel.
'Canadians are hurting': Trudeau on rising tide of hate at home, need for Israel-Hamas humanitarian pause
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called out the 'unacceptable' rise in hate surfacing in Canada amid the Israel-Hamas war, while pushing Wednesday for a humanitarian pause long enough to get 'back on track' towards a two-state solution. Trudeau also restated the Canadian government's calls for humanitarian pauses, amid continuing pushes for Canada to call for an immediate ceasefire.
BoC's governing council split on whether interest rates need to rise further
Further interest rate hikes from the Bank of Canada are very much still on the table as its governing council remains split on whether rates may need to rise further.
3 charged with running sex ring that catered to elected officials, other wealthy clients
Three people have been charged with running a sophisticated commercial sex ring in Massachusetts and eastern Virginia that catered to well-connected clients such as elected officials and military officers, federal prosecutors said on Wednesday.
Colorado funeral home owner, wife arrested on charges linked to handling of at least 189 bodies: FBI
The owner of a Colorado funeral home and his wife have been arrested after the decaying remains of at least 189 people were recently found at his facility.
Alberta announces new health delivery system, promises to try to protect jobs
The Alberta government says protecting jobs will be a priority as it embarks on a massive restructuring of its health system.
Canada
-
Trudeau to travel to San Francisco Nov. 15-17 to attend meeting of APEC leaders
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to travel to San Francisco next week for the annual Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.
-
'I feel that I'm born again': Canadian describes journey out of Gaza through Rafah border crossing
Hany Elbatnigi, one of the 75 Canadians who have successfully left Gaza through the Rafah border into Egypt, was in tears as he shared his story with CTV News Channel.
-
Alberta announces new health delivery system, promises to try to protect jobs
The Alberta government says protecting jobs will be a priority as it embarks on a massive restructuring of its health system.
-
Explosion at west Ottawa fire station under construction injures 3
Firefighters are on scene following an explosion at a fire station construction site at 1075 March Road in Kanata.
-
Members of Shania Twain's stage crew injured in Saskatchewan bus crash
A crew bus and one truck involved with the Shania Twain “Queen of Me” tour were involved in a rollover near Wolseley, Saskatchewan.
-
'Only a last resort': Inclusion Alberta calls on parents to help close seclusion rooms
A family advocacy group is calling on all Alberta parents to have a conversation with their children's schools about the practice of seclusion rooms, something it says can cause serious emotional and psychological damage.
World
-
U.S. launches airstrike on site in Syria in response to attacks by Iranian-backed militias
The U.S. launched an airstrike on a facility in eastern Syria linked to Iranian-backed militias, in retaliation for what has been a growing number of attacks on bases housing U.S. troops in the region for the past several weeks, the Pentagon said.
-
3 charged with running sex ring that catered to elected officials, other wealthy clients
Three people have been charged with running a sophisticated commercial sex ring in Massachusetts and eastern Virginia that catered to well-connected clients such as elected officials and military officers, federal prosecutors said on Wednesday.
-
Caravan of 3,000 migrants blocks highway in southern Mexico
About 3,000 migrants from Central America, Venezuela, Cuba and Haiti on Wednesday blocked traffic on one of Mexico's main southern highways to demand transit or exit visas to reach the U.S. border.
-
House nears vote on censuring Rashida Tlaib over her rhetoric about the Israel-Hamas war
The House was nearing a showdown vote late Tuesday on whether to punish Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan -- the only Palestinian American in Congress -- for her rhetoric about the Israel-Hamas war.
-
Suspect in custody in recent fatal stabbing of Detroit synagogue leader
Police said a suspect was in custody Wednesday in the fatal stabbing of a Detroit synagogue leader whose recent death had raised questions about whether it was motivated by antisemitism.
-
Mexican president wants to force private freight rail companies to schedule passenger service
Mexico's president announced Wednesday that he will require private rail companies that mostly carry freight to offer passenger service or else have the government schedule its own trains on their tracks.
Politics
-
NDP's Singh calls out 'climate delay Liberals, and climate deny Conservatives' as home heating motion defeated
A motion calling for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to permanently remove the GST from all forms of home heating was defeated Wednesday after the NDP failed to find support among any major party in the House of Commons.
-
'Canadians are hurting': Trudeau on rising tide of hate at home, need for Israel-Hamas humanitarian pause
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called out the 'unacceptable' rise in hate surfacing in Canada amid the Israel-Hamas war, while pushing Wednesday for a humanitarian pause long enough to get 'back on track' towards a two-state solution. Trudeau also restated the Canadian government's calls for humanitarian pauses, amid continuing pushes for Canada to call for an immediate ceasefire.
-
Trudeau to travel to San Francisco Nov. 15-17 to attend meeting of APEC leaders
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to travel to San Francisco next week for the annual Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.
Health
-
'Blow it up and sell pieces off': Stakeholders react to UCP plan to revamp Alberta health-care system
If Alberta politicians are going to revamp administration of health care in the province, Alberta physicians want a seat at the table when the changes are being discussed and designed.
-
Alberta announces new health delivery system, promises to try to protect jobs
The Alberta government says protecting jobs will be a priority as it embarks on a massive restructuring of its health system.
-
Syphilis cases in newborns in the U.S. skyrocketed in 2022. Health officials suggest more testing
Alarmed by yet another jump in syphilis cases in newborns, U.S. health officials are calling for stepped-up prevention measures, including encouraging millions of women of childbearing age and their partners to get tested for the sexually transmitted disease.
Sci-Tech
-
To help 2024 voters, Meta says it will begin labeling political ads that use AI-generated imagery
Facebook and Instagram will require political ads running on their platforms to disclose if they were created using artificial intelligence, their parent company announced on Wednesday.
-
The last primate in North America: New fossil analysis reveals a story 30 million years in the making
Today, the only primates that make North America their home are humans. But 30 million years ago, a tiny, scrappy primate represented the last bastion of non-Homo sapiens primates on this continent—and researchers are finally able to piece together its story of survival.
-
Here's how a Canadian photographer took these astronomical photos of the northern lights
On Sunday, some Canadians were able to see a light show like no other, one that photographer Matt Melnyk was able to capture. Here's what it looked like.
Entertainment
-
It's a Hallmark moment in St. John's with three local movies hitting TV screens
Three locally-produced films are hitting the Hallmark channel this month. It’s a promising sign in Newfoundland and Labrador’s growing film industry.
-
'The Legend of Zelda' will be made into a live-action film
Nintendo is developing a live-action film based on its hit video game 'The Legend of Zelda,' the Japanese company behind the Super Mario franchise said Wednesday. The film, with financing from Sony Pictures Entertainment as well as its own investment, will be directed by Wes Ball.
-
'Grey's Anatomy' star Patrick Dempsey named Sexiest Man Alive
He's not just 'McDreamy' anymore -- Patrick Dempsey is now also People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive.
Business
-
BoC's governing council split on whether interest rates need to rise further
Further interest rate hikes from the Bank of Canada are very much still on the table as its governing council remains split on whether rates may need to rise further.
-
Hydro One reports $357M Q3 profit, up from $307M a year earlier
Hydro One Ltd. reported a third-quarter profit of $357 million, up from $307 million a year ago.
-
Judging from the level of U.S. consumer complaints, air travel is getting worse
Air travel is getting worse, judging from the number of U.S. consumer complaints.
Lifestyle
-
Toe-to-toe beds and free cocktails: Inside Banff's redesigned Voyager Inn
A mainstay of Banff is preparing to reopen after undergoing a $30 million makeover.
-
FDA approves new version of diabetes drug Mounjaro for weight loss
A new version of the popular diabetes treatment Mounjaro can be sold as a weight-loss drug, U.S. regulators announced Wednesday.
-
Adidas says it may write off remaining unsold Yeezy shoes after breakup with Ye
Adidas believes it may have to write off the remaining 300 million euros (US $320 million) worth of Yeezy shoes left unsold after it cut ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West.
Sports
-
Quebec girl invited by Real Madrid to play soccer in Spain
Eva Labrie Fabricio is about to live the dream of her lifetime after being invited to the Real Madrid international soccer camp.
-
Here's why Canadian non-binary youth avoid team sports, according to a B.C. study
A new study is shedding light on the barriers non-binary youth in Canada face when it comes to participating in team sports.
-
Netanyahu and Orban's close ties bring Israel's Euro 2024 qualifying matches to Hungary
Even before last month's Hamas attacks in Israel, the leader of Hungary had long promoted his country as the safest in Europe for Jews. Now the Israeli men's soccer team is taking his word and heading to a tiny Hungarian village as it prepares to play its remaining home games in the Euro 2024 qualifying tournament.
Autos
-
More Canadians are buying EVs but is there enough infrastructure to support the industry?
Electric vehicle sales in Canada has been increasing over the last several years but charging infrastructure and repair shops are adapting slower.
-
Car dealerships are price gouging customers: survey
When you buy a car, you'll be pitched warranties, rust protection and other options you can usually accept or decline. But, a new survey finds that some dealers are forcing customers to buy adds-ons, and if they don't, they won't sell them the car.
-
General Motors' autonomous vehicle unit recalls cars for software update after dragging a pedestrian
General Motors' Cruise autonomous vehicle unit is recalling all 950 of its cars to update software after it dragged a pedestrian to the side of a San Francisco street in early October.