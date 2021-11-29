OTTAWA -- Defence Minister Anita Anand, deputy minister Jody Thomas, and Chief of the Defence Staff Gen. Wayne Eyre will issue a formal apology to victims of military sexual misconduct on Dec. 13.

A press released issued Monday evening states that the apology will take place virtually at 1 p.m. EST and will be livestreamed on the Canadian Armed Forces Facebook page.

“As part of our efforts to restore relationships with those harmed, we will offer a public apology to all current and former members of the Defence Team who have been affected by sexual assault and sexual misconduct, including harassment, and discrimination, “ the release states.

More details coming…