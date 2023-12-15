Politics

    • Canada will send helicopters to Latvia next year, defence minister says

    Canadian Forces Griffon helicopters fly over the floods in Princeton, B.C., Friday, December 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward Canadian Forces Griffon helicopters fly over the floods in Princeton, B.C., Friday, December 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

    Four Canadian Griffon helicopters will be sent to Latvia next year as part of a NATO deterrence mission.

    Defence Minister Bill Blair made the announcement this morning with defence chief Gen. Wayne Eyre.

    The pair are visiting Canadian troops at Camp Adazi, just outside Riga, where Canada leads a NATO battle group.

    The number of Canadian troops in the Baltic country is set to double to around 2,200 by 2026 as NATO scales up its battle groups in the region to brigades.

    As part of that plan, Canada has sent 15 Leopard tanks to Latvia and is urgently procuring anti-tank missile systems.

    The Griffon helicopters are set to arrive next summer and Canada also plans to send Chinook helicopters in the fall of 2025.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 15, 2023.

