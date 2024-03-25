Politics

    • Canada welcomes Gaza ceasefire vote at United Nations Security Council: Joly

    Share

    Canada welcomes the United Nations Security Council's call for a ceasefire in the war between Israel and Hamas during Muslim holy month of Ramadan, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said Monday. 

    Canada has been asking for a sustainable ceasefire since December, she said at a press conference in Ottawa.

    "We've clearly stated that the violence must stop and this ceasefire must be linked to hostages being released, Hamas laying down its weapons and also making sure that humanitarian aid can reach Gaza," Joly said. 

    "We hope that this (resolution) will be sending a clear message to all parties involved."

    The resolution approved Monday demands the release of hostages but does not make it a condition for the ceasefire for the month of Ramadan, which ends April 9.

    That means such a pause would only last for two weeks. The draft resolution notes that such a break in the fighting should lead "to a permanent sustainable ceasefire."

    The United States abstained from the vote on the resolution, which drew immediate protest from the Israeli prime minister.

    Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu cancelled a planned visit to Washington by a high-level delegation and accused the U.S. of "retreating" from what he calls a "principled position." 

    The Israeli delegation was expected to present White House officials with its plans for a possible ground invasion of Rafah, a city on the Egyptian border in southern Gaza where over 1 million Palestinian civilians have sought shelter from the war.

    The resolution passed 14-0 after the U.S. decided not to use its veto power.

    White House national security spokesman John Kirby said the U.S. had been "consistent" in its support for a ceasefire as part of a hostage deal. "The reason we abstained is because this resolution text did not condemn Hamas," Kirby said.

    Hamas said it welcomed the Security Council's vote but said the ceasefire needs to be permanent.

    More than 32,000 Palestinians in Gaza have been killed during the fighting, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. The agency does not differentiate between civilians and combatants in its count, but says women and children make up two-thirds of the dead.

    Gaza also faces a dire humanitarian emergency. A report from an international authority on hunger warned on March 18 that "famine is imminent" in northern Gaza and that escalation of the war could push half of the territory’s 2.3 million people to the brink of starvation.

    Joly has already raised concerns with Israel and other countries in the region about a potential military operation in Rafah, she said. 

    "We know that Gaza is one of the most catastrophic place to live on Earth right now," Joly said. 

    "A military operation would be devastating because these people have nowhere else to go."

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 25, 2024.

    With files from The Associated Press

    IN DEPTH

    Former prime minister Brian Mulroney dies at 84

    Former Canadian prime minister and Conservative stalwart Brian Mulroney has died at age 84. Over his impressive career, the passionate and ambitious politician, businessman, husband, father, and grandfather left an unmistakable mark on the country.

    Who is supporting, opposing new online harms bill?

    Now that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's sweeping online harms legislation is before Parliament, allowing key stakeholders, major platforms, and Canadians with direct personal experience with abuse to dig in and see what's being proposed, reaction is streaming in. CTVNews.ca has rounded up reaction, and here's how Bill C-63 is going over.

    Opinion

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike

    When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: ArriveCan debacle may be even worse than we know from auditor's report

    It's been 22 years since a former auditor general blasted the Chretien government after it 'broke just about every rule in the book' in handing out private sector contracts in the sponsorship scandal. In his column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin says the book has been broken anew with everything that went on behind the scenes of the 'dreaded' ArriveCan app.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    • Maduro makes official re-election run while would-be rival struggles to register candidacy

      Polls show that Venezuelans would trounce the unpopular Maduro by a landslide if given half a chance. But the self-proclaimed socialist leader has so far managed to block his chief opponents from running while alternately negotiating and then reneging on minimal electoral guarantees promised to the U.S. government in exchange for relief from oil sanctions

    • Colorado university hires 2 former U.S. attorneys to review shooting, recommend any changes

      The Colorado university where a student is charged with killing his suitemate and another person in a dorm room last month has hired two former U.S. attorneys to review what led to the shooting and recommend whether any campus policies and procedures should be changed. John Suthers, who most recently served as mayor of Colorado Springs, and Jason Dunn, have been asked to conduct the review prompted by the Feb. 16 shooting at the University of Colorado Colorado Springs. An executive summary of key findings and recommendations will be released, and the university's emergency management team can then work on any suggested changes, chancellor Jennifer Sobanet said in an email sent to the campus on Thursday and released to The Associated Press on Monday. Nicholas Jordan, 25, is accused of killing Samuel Knopp, 24, a senior studying music, and his friend, Celie Rain Montgomery, 26, a mother of two who loved singing. Authorities have not revealed a motive but the shooting came about a month after Jordan allegedly threatened to kill Knopp amid an ongoing dispute about living conditions in their shared living area, according to Jordan's arrest affidavit. Another suitemate told investigators that he and Knopp had made multiple complaints about Jordan’s “living area cleanliness,” and his marijuana and cigarette smoking. The death threat came after Knopp gathered some trash in a bag and placed it at the door of Jordan’s bedroom in the pod-style dorm, which included a shared living area and individual bedrooms, the other suitemate said. “Mr. Jordan threatened Mr. Knopp and told him that he would ”kill him” and there would be consequences if Mr. Jordan was asked to take out the trash again,” police said in the document. The dispute in early January was reported to campus police and housing officials, but there is no indication in the document that university officials made any attempt to remove the suspect from the suite, despite multiple reports of conflicts, including the threat. The university has declined to say whether it took any action in response to the problems, citing the ongoing criminal investigation and federal student privacy laws. Jordan, a junior who had been studying accounting at the university, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder. Jordan has not been asked to enter a plea yet and his prosecution is on hold for now because of concerns about his mental health. Last week, a judge ordered that Jordan's mental competency be evaluated by a psychologist at the request of Jordan's lawyer. The University of Colorado-Colorado Springs has about 11,000 students. It was founded in 1965 and started as a division of the University of Colorado in Boulder, the state’s flagship public college. It was recognized as an independent college in 1974.

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News