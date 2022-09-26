Canada to sanction Iran's 'so-called morality police,' Trudeau says

Canada will be imposing new sanctions on Iran as a result of a continuing violent crackdown on protesters, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday.

The sanctions will be levelled on "dozens of individuals and entities, including Iran's so-called morality police," the prime minister said.

"We've seen Iran disregarding human rights time and time again, and now we see with the death of Mahsa Amini and the crackdown on protests," Trudeau said, referencing the death of a 22-year-old who was detained for allegedly violating the country's forced veiling laws. Her death has sparked outrage and has prompted a wave of international demonstrations, seeing some women cut their hair or burn their hijabs in revolt.

"To the women in Iran who are protesting and to those who are supporting you, we stand with you. We join our voices, the voices of all Canadians, to the millions of people around the world demanding that the Iranian government listen to their people, end their repression of freedoms and rights, and let women and all Iranians live their lives and express themselves peacefully," Trudeau said.

While no official notice of the new sanctions has been published by Global Affairs Canada, the prime minister noted they come in addition to outstanding measures Canada has taken against Iran.

In an email to CTV News, Adrien Blanchard, press secretary to Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said that Trudeau “announced Canada’s intention” to issue these sanctions, pledging more details “in due course.”

Joly, as well as MPs from all parties, have spoken out about the escalating tensions and use of force against civilians in Iran, with the House of Commons unanimously passing a motion last week offering "solidarity to the women of Iran who are fighting for their rights and freedoms."

With files from CTV News' Michael Lee