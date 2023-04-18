Canada's premiers set to meet with police chiefs over public safety risks

OTTAWA -

Canada's premiers will meet with the association representing police chiefs this week over the concern of a recent spike in violence across the country.

Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson, who chairs the Council of the Federation, says the premiers want to hear the views of the chiefs on public safety risks and threats, and their perspectives on the need for federal criminal law and justice reform.

A statement from the premiers calls on the federal government to renew and enhance the Guns and Gang Violence Action Fund that supports provincial and territorial public safety initiatives.

The virtual meeting on Friday follows recent violent attacks and murders in Metro Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina and Toronto.

The statement says the meeting builds on the premiers' commitment to strengthen Canada's bail system to better protect the public, and create safer conditions for emergency responders.

It says premiers have also called for "meaningful changes" to the Criminal Code and urge the prime minister to quickly enact legislation to address their concerns.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 18, 2023