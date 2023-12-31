Canada's heated political conflict over carbon pricing will continue into 2024
Canada's price on pollution is supposed to help battle global warming, but as it nears its fifth anniversary, nothing in Canadian politics is hotter.
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has so successfully convinced Canadians the carbon price is to blame for inflation that he even earned begrudging respect for his "axe the tax" campaign from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Of course, Trudeau doesn't agree with Poilievre's sentiment.
But he has acknowledged the Tory leader's message is working in an atmosphere where the cost of living is dominating the discussion around most dinner tables, as it has for months, if not years.
Trudeau was even convinced to upend his signature climate policy in October, removing it from heating oil for three years following relentless pressure from his Atlantic caucus and a nosedive in polling support on the East Cost.
There are some arguments for the move. Heating oil costs four times more than natural gas, so while carbon pricing was designed to create more reasons to switch to greener fuels, the incentive was already there.
But the reaction was swift. Premiers in other provinces immediately demanded the same treatment for natural gas, which is more prominent as a heating source outside of Atlantic Canada.
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe is pledging to simply stop collecting the carbon price for the federal government in January.
The new premier of the Northwest Territories demanded a full exemption from carbon pricing for his communities, noting fuel has been so expensive in the North for so long that if there were alternatives, people already would have made the switch.
And First Nations in Ontario launched a lawsuit arguing they're being left out of the carbon price rebate program, because people only get it if they file federal income taxes. Many people working on reserves do not.
Meanwhile, a Conservative private member's bill looking for an exemption for carbon pricing on natural gas and propane used on farms shot into the spotlight, as Poilievre made passing it a priority.
Bill C-234 passed the Senate in mid-December with multiple amendments that require it to go back to the House of Commons for another vote.
The amendments now limit that bill to temporarily exempting propane used for drying grain. If it passes with support from the Conservatives, NDP and Bloc Quebecois, who all voted for the bill the first time, it will mean another exemption.
All of these things make clear that the carbon pricing conflict will continue well into 2024.
Trudeau is firm that he isn't opening the door to any more exemptions.
Liberals are willing to work with First Nations to ensure the rebate system works better for them, or discuss possible tweaks with the Northwest Territories. But the prime minister said there would be absolutely no further carve-outs.
Michael Bernstein, executive director of the advocacy group Clean Prosperity, said he believes Trudeau.
"I don't anticipate that the current federal government is going to further dismantle or ... exempt the program that they have in place," Bernstein said.
If Poilievre does win the next election, the consumer side of carbon pricing will surely disappear as fast as he can put pen to paper.
"It's very clear where Mr. Poilievre stands on this issue," Bernstein said.
But carbon pricing is a complicated policy that isn't just about a fuel levy at the gas pumps or on home heating bills.
Poilievre's "axe the tax" mantra hasn't been clear about exactly how much of the plan he would eliminate. He has signalled an openness to maintaining some form of industrial carbon pricing.
The consumer carbon price, or what Ottawa calls the fuel charge, is applied to fossil fuels people buy to run their cars, heat their homes or keep the lights on.
Big industrial emitters -- more than 560 organizations and companies including oilsands, mines, automakers and natural gas power plants -- don't pay the carbon price on the fuel they buy to operate. Instead, they pay it on a portion of what they actually emit.
The system is similar to one that former Conservative prime minister Stephen Harper planned but didn't implement in 2007.
In both versions, companies that emit more than a set limit pay a price.
Most economists agree that carbon pricing is the most effective way to reduce emissions, and business leaders generally prefer it.
"From an economist's kind of thinking, it is just the most efficient way to reduce emissions with the least government interference or mandates or regulations," said Heather Exner-Pirot, a special adviser on energy policy at the Business Council of Canada.
"It just focuses on emissions. And if you can reduce emissions, you pay a lower price. So it's very simple. It doesn't pick and choose favourites, doesn't pick and choose sectors. It lets the market do all of the work."
The Liberals have both carbon pricing and regulations in place, and sometimes those policies compete with each other.
Regulations are more prescriptive and usually costlier to implement, Exner-Pirot said, and businesses would generally prefer a carbon price alone.
Climate change carries its own hefty price tag, but any policy to address it will also come at a cost to businesses and families.
Harper himself acknowledged that in 2007, telling the Toronto Star in an interview: "You cannot reduce greenhouse gas -- you cannot mandate it -- without there being some economic cost in the short term."
Consumers currently pay about 14 cents in carbon price for each litre of gasoline, and 12 cents for each cubic metre of natural gas. They get money back through a rebate the Liberals call a "climate action incentive."
Ninety per cent of the revenues from carbon pricing are returned to households this way, with the other 10 per cent going to climate grant programs for small businesses and government organizations like schools and hospitals.
The rebates are intended to keep most families from losing money from carbon pricing, while leaving an incentive to save more by lowering fossil-fuel consumption. People get the same amount no matter how much fuel they use.
The Parliamentary Budget Office says when the carbon price hits $170 per tonne in 2030, the average Canadian household will get $388 more from the rebate than they pay for carbon pricing. Lower-income households that pay less in fuel will benefit even more.
Much of the burden will be on small businesses, which pay the carbon price but don't get rebates, though they can apply for grants to help reduce emissions.
The Canadian Federation of Independent Business estimated in March that small businesses pay almost half the total revenues collected from the carbon price, most of which goes back to consumers.
Getting rid of carbon pricing would leave a majority of families with less money and could have major international implications.
Europe is likely to start imposing border adjustments or import taxes on goods from countries that don't have a minimum carbon price.
"This has to be a consideration," said Bernstein.
"For Canada, maintaining competitiveness internationally for our exports may be partially a function of whether we have an effective carbon pricing program."
But he acknowledged that's a tough sell at home.
A Leger poll for The Canadian Press in September found that while nearly three in four respondents were anxious about climate change, only two in five wanted to change their behaviour if it costs something.
Support tends to be higher when Canadians are asked more specific questions that explain the carbon rebate system, Bernstein said, adding the federal Liberals have been terrible at communicating about it.
At first, the confusing-sounding "climate action incentive" was initially included as a line item on tax returns. Now it comes in as a quarterly direct payment, similar to those for families of young children, seniors and people with disabilities. But many still don't understand what it is.
Exner-Pirot said the constant political battle over whether carbon pricing is going to remain in place is harmful because it reduces predictability.
But even if voters choose a leader who would dismantle the system, businesses will continue with their own climate plans, she said, though timelines could shift if carbon pricing or regulations disappear.
"They have made commitments in their business plans to their shareholders that they will have climate policy," she said, regardless of what the Conservatives do or don't do.
"But they're obviously going to do it in a way that works for their business and keeps them competitive and profitable."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 31, 2023.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
TREND LINE Conservatives still 'comfortably' in majority territory: Nanos seat projections
Support for the Conservatives has trended sharply up since the summer and if an election took place today, they’d win at least 166 seats compared to the Liberals' 53 -- with tight races in 76 seats that are too close to call right now -- according to latest monthly seat projections by Nanos Research.
Billions for home building back-loaded, deficit projected at $40B in 2023-24: fall economic statement
The federal government's fiscal update presented by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland on Tuesday includes billions of dollars in new spending and targeted policy measures aimed at increasing Canada's housing supply in the years ahead.
Canada doubling carbon price rebate rural top-up, pausing charge on heating oil: Trudeau
The Canadian government is doubling the pollution price rebate rural top-up rate, and implementing a three-year pause to the federal carbon price on deliveries of heating oil in all jurisdictions where the federal fuel charge is in effect, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Thursday.
As it happened: Zelenskyy visits Canada, addresses Parliament as PM pledges $650M in Ukraine aid
During his historic visit, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy offered repeated thanks to Canada for its continued support for his country as it continues to defend itself from Russia's invasion. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Canada will be making a $650 million 'multi-year commitment' for further Ukraine aid. Recap CTVNews.ca's minute-by-minute updates.
ANALYSIS What do the policies Poilievre's party passed say about the Conservatives' future?
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre spent the summer speaking about housing affordability, a core focus that attendees at the party's Quebec City convention were quick to praise him for. But by the end of the weekend, delegates opted to instead pass policies on contentious social issues. What does that say about the Conservatives' future?
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Despite his horrible year, Trudeau's determined to roll the dice again
In his column for CTVNews.ca, political commentator Don Martin says you can't help but admire Justin Trudeau's defiance and audacity of hope despite his 'horrible' 2023, as it appears Trudeau is insisting on leading the Liberals into the next federal election.
opinion Don Martin: Why Danielle Smith is my political newsmaker of the year
In his column for CTVNews.ca, political commentator Don Martin argues why Alberta Premier Danielle Smith deserves to be Canada's political newsmaker for 2023.
opinion Don Martin: Greg Fergus risks becoming the shortest serving Speaker in our history
House Speaker Greg Fergus could face a parliamentary committee inquisition where his fate might hang on a few supportive NDP votes. But political columnist Don Martin says this NDP support might be shaky, given how one possible replacement is herself a New Democrat.
opinion Don Martin: With Trudeau resignation fever rising, a Conservative nightmare appears
With speculation rising that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will follow his father's footsteps in the snow to a pre-election resignation, political columnist Don Martin focuses on one Liberal cabinet minister who's emerging as leadership material -- and who stands out as a fresh-faced contrast to the often 'angry and abrasive' leader of the Conservatives.
OPINION Don Martin: For squandering their hard-earned income tax, we owe our kids an apology
'Its bi-annual work of fiscal fiction rolled out Tuesday as the fall update staged a desperate bid to reverse the Liberals' downward spiral in the polls while trying to soften its drunken-sailor-spending image.'
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
opinion Don Martin: Despite his horrible year, Trudeau's determined to roll the dice again
In his column for CTVNews.ca, political commentator Don Martin says you can't help but admire Justin Trudeau's defiance and audacity of hope despite his 'horrible' 2023, as it appears Trudeau is insisting on leading the Liberals into the next federal election.
Canada's heated political conflict over carbon pricing will continue into 2024
Canada's price on pollution is supposed to help battle global warming, but as it nears its fifth anniversary, nothing in Canadian politics is hotter.
New Zealand's Auckland is the first major city to ring in 2024 as war shadows celebrations elsewhere
Auckland has become the first major city to ring in 2024, with thousands cheering a fireworks display sprouting from New Zealand's tallest structure, Sky Tower, and a downtown light show. This year's New Year's Eve celebrations are overshadowed by the ongoing wars in Ukraine and Gaza, which have cast a pall over festivities and heightened tensions across parts of the world.
B.C. man convicted 21st time for impaired driving, believed to be most in Canadian history: police
A B.C. man has been sentenced to nearly five years in jail after receiving his 21st conviction for impaired driving — which police believe to be the most in Canadian history.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith set to launch sweeping health-delivery changes in 2024
Premier Danielle Smith is set to take scalpel and bone saw to Alberta's $17-billion health-delivery system in 2024, while simultaneously scrambling to keep and find more family doctors.
Family of 4 found dead in apparent murder-suicide by New York police sergeant
A husband and wife and their two sons, ages 10 and 12, were found dead in a suburban New York home Saturday in what authorities described as a murder-suicide by a police sergeant.
Paula Abdul accuses 'American Idol' producer Nigel Lythgoe of sexual assault in lawsuit
Paula Abdul has accused former "American Idol" producer Nigel Lythgoe of sexually assaulting her in the early 2000s when she was a judge on the reality competition show, according to a new lawsuit.
Israeli strikes in central Gaza kill at least 35 as Netanyahu says war will continue for months
Israeli strikes in central Gaza killed at least 35 people Sunday, hospital officials said, as the military targeted areas in several parts of the territory a day after the country's prime minister said the war will continue for 'many more months,' resisting international calls for a ceasefire.
Roughly 10 per cent of global emissions come from tourism, new climate report says
A new report from international climate experts says that between eight and 10 per cent of global emissions come from the tourism industry, and that change is needed to bring them down in time for 2030 climate targets.
Canada
-
Challenging month for Canadian food banks amid holidays, rising demand
Increasing demand for food assistance this year, coupled with a regular spike in users during the holiday season, has strained Canadian food banks this month, the directors of two food bank associations say.
-
Expert says number of police shootings in Canada 'spectacularly unrelenting'
The family of a woman shot by an officer in Edmonton during a wellness check says her death was unnecessary, as the number of police shootings across Canada show little sign of relenting over the past four years. A tally compiled by The Canadian Press found police shot at 85 people in Canada between Jan. 1 and Dec. 15 -- 41 fatally.
-
Man dead following overnight stabbing in downtown Toronto shelter
A man in his 50s has been declared deceased following an overnight stabbing at a shelter in downtown Toronto.
-
Ottawa teens who died falling through ice attended the same high school
CTV News confirmed Ahmed Ahmed and Riley Cotter attended John McCrae Secondary School in Ottawa's south-end.
-
CEBA repayment and partial loan forgiveness deadline is weeks away
The federal government says the extended repayment deadline for the Canada Emergency Business Account loan is now weeks away.
-
Joint venture of arctic mining companies assisting plane crash victims
A joint venture between arctic mining companies says it is offering assistance to workers who were aboard a plane that crashed in the Northwest Territories earlier this week.
World
-
North Korea's Kim says he'll launch 3 more spy satellites and build more nuclear weapons in 2024
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said his country will launch three additional military spy satellites, build more nuclear weapons and introduce modern unmanned combat equipment in 2024, as he called for "overwhelming" war readiness to cope with U.S.-led confrontational moves, state media reported Sunday.
-
Maine state official who removed Trump from ballot was targeted in swatting call at her home
A fake emergency call to police resulted in officers responding Friday night to the home of Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows just a day after she removed former President Donald Trump from the state's presidential primary ballot under the Constitution's insurrection clause.
-
Pope recalls Benedict XVI's love and wisdom on anniversary of death, as secretary reflects on legacy
Tributes were paid Sunday on the first anniversary of the death of Pope Benedict XVI, with Pope Francis praising his love and wisdom and Benedict's private secretary expressing hope he might one day be declared a saint.
-
Venezuela says troops will stay deployed until British military vessel leaves waters off Guyana
Venezuela said Saturday it will continue to deploy nearly 6,000 troops until a British military vessel sent to neighboring Guyana leaves the waters off the coast of the two South American nations.
-
Family of 4 found dead in apparent murder-suicide by New York police sergeant
A husband and wife and their two sons, ages 10 and 12, were found dead in a suburban New York home Saturday in what authorities described as a murder-suicide by a police sergeant.
-
In a crisis-ridden world, Germany's chancellor uses his New Year's speech to convey confidence
Germany's chancellor used his New Year's speech to call on his country's citizens not to lose confidence in the future as they adapt to a world experiencing multiple crises and changing at an ever-faster pace.
Politics
-
opinion
opinion Don Martin: Despite his horrible year, Trudeau's determined to roll the dice again
In his column for CTVNews.ca, political commentator Don Martin says you can't help but admire Justin Trudeau's defiance and audacity of hope despite his 'horrible' 2023, as it appears Trudeau is insisting on leading the Liberals into the next federal election.
-
Canada's heated political conflict over carbon pricing will continue into 2024
Canada's price on pollution is supposed to help battle global warming, but as it nears its fifth anniversary, nothing in Canadian politics is hotter.
-
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith set to launch sweeping health-delivery changes in 2024
Premier Danielle Smith is set to take scalpel and bone saw to Alberta's $17-billion health-delivery system in 2024, while simultaneously scrambling to keep and find more family doctors.
Health
-
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith set to launch sweeping health-delivery changes in 2024
Premier Danielle Smith is set to take scalpel and bone saw to Alberta's $17-billion health-delivery system in 2024, while simultaneously scrambling to keep and find more family doctors.
-
U.S. seizes more illegal e-cigarettes, but thousands of new ones are launching
Federal officials are seizing more shipments of unauthorized electronic cigarettes at U.S. ports, but thousands of new flavoured products continue pouring into the country from China, according to government and industry data reviewed by The Associated Press.
-
'We don't deserve it': B.C. man with Stage 4 cancer says he was denied insurance coverage
A B.C. man says his insurance provider has decided to cancel his and his wife’s coverage for failing to disclose a visit to the emergency room to the insurance provider nearly three years before he was diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer.
Sci-Tech
-
Researchers find new way to identify water and potential life on exoplanets
An international team of researchers, including those from MIT and the University of Birmingham, have discovered a new way to determine whether exoplanets are habitable or potentially inhabited.
-
Eclipse excitement: N.B. communities in 'path of totality' plan for perfect view in 2024
New Brunswick communities along the path of this spring’s total solar eclipse are already getting ready for the big day on Monday, April 8, 2024.
-
U.S. military space plane blasts off on another secretive mission expected to last years
The U.S. military's X-37B space plane blasted off Thursday on another secretive mission that's expected to last at least a couple of years.
Entertainment
-
Paula Abdul accuses 'American Idol' producer Nigel Lythgoe of sexual assault in lawsuit
Paula Abdul has accused former "American Idol" producer Nigel Lythgoe of sexually assaulting her in the early 2000s when she was a judge on the reality competition show, according to a new lawsuit.
-
British actor Tom Wilkinson, known for 'The Full Monty' and 'Michael Clayton', dies at 75
Tom Wilkinson, the Oscar-nominated British actor known for his roles in "The Full Monty," "Michael Clayton" and "The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel," has died, his family said. He was 75.
-
Shirley Bassey and Ridley Scott are among hundreds awarded in U.K.'s New Year Honours list
Singer Shirley Bassey, director Ridley Scott and Mary Earps, the goalkeeper for England's women's soccer team, were recognized Friday in the U.K.'s New Year Honours list, which celebrates the achievements and services of more than 1,000 people across the country.
Business
-
Canada's telecom sector awaiting key regulatory decisions after transformative year
Canada's telecom sector faced a significant shakeup in 2023 after Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne handed down a mandate requiring the CRTC to prioritize consumer rights, affordability, competition and universal access.
-
CEBA repayment and partial loan forgiveness deadline is weeks away
The federal government says the extended repayment deadline for the Canada Emergency Business Account loan is now weeks away.
-
U.S. seizes more illegal e-cigarettes, but thousands of new ones are launching
Federal officials are seizing more shipments of unauthorized electronic cigarettes at U.S. ports, but thousands of new flavoured products continue pouring into the country from China, according to government and industry data reviewed by The Associated Press.
Lifestyle
-
Dry January gains momentum in the Maritimes as more products come onboard
Starting 2024 off sober is gaining traction, it aligns with the dry January trend, where individuals abstain from alcohol after the holidays.
-
They eat what? New Year's food traditions around the world
As the new year arrives around the world, special desserts abound, as do long noodles (representing long life), field peas (representing coins), herring (representing abundance) and pigs (representing good luck).
-
Toronto diner featured on Food Network TV show to close its doors before 2024
An iconic Toronto diner that was featured on a popular Food Network television show will be closing its doors at the end of the year.
Sports
-
Pistons beat Raptors 129-127 to end NBA record-tying losing streak at 28 games
The Detroit Pistons ended their NBA record-tying losing streak at 28 games with a 129-127 victory over the short-handed Toronto Raptors on Saturday night as Cade Cunningham had 30 points and 12 assists.
-
Raptors trade Anunoby, Achiuwa to Knicks for Quickley, Mississauga's RJ Barrett
The Toronto Raptors and New York Knicks have made a major multi-player trade.
-
Survey on Vancouver NBA expansion finds more than half of B.C. residents harboring hoop dreams
Most British Columbians think bringing an NBA team back to Vancouver would be a "good idea," though far fewer say they'd be likely to attend games.
Autos
-
Opinion
Opinion Electric pickup trucks are reliable, save environment: experts
Electric pickup trucks are built to efficiently lug heavier weights such as towing or pulling a trailer, similar to gas-powered ones. The gas-guzzling stereotype carries over, too: EV pickup trucks need a big electrical charge.
-
EV, hybrid and gas-powered: Some interesting cars coming in 2024
Next year will see the introduction of some new, genuinely affordable electric vehicles as well as a couple of interesting options for the ultra-wealthy. We'll also see the return of some classic model names.
-
Nearly 300K Honda vehicles from 2017 to 2020 recalled over engine failure risk
Honda Canada announced up to 297,836 vehicles have been affected by its latest recall due to a fuel pump defect potentially increasing the risks of engine failure or stalling while driving.