Canada reduces diplomatic footprint in Haiti to essential employees due to 'volatile situation'

The Canadian government is reducing its diplomatic footprint in Haiti to "essential employees," at the embassy in Port-au-Prince, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly announced Thursday.

"This will allow us to maintain our presence in Haiti to support Canadians during this volatile situation, given limited availability of supplies," Joly said in a post on X.

"Our ambassador and a consular team will continue providing assistance to Canadians from Port-au-Prince, alongside their colleagues temporarily abroad. They can be reached through our Emergency Response Center."

Joly said Canada remains committed to supporting the Haitian people in the long-term, but the immediate priority is the safety and security of Canadians.

"This intervention will help ensure it," she said.