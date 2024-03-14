Canada reduces diplomatic footprint in Haiti to essential employees due to 'volatile situation'
The Canadian government is reducing its diplomatic footprint in Haiti to "essential employees," at the embassy in Port-au-Prince, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly announced Thursday.
"This will allow us to maintain our presence in Haiti to support Canadians during this volatile situation, given limited availability of supplies," Joly said in a post on X.
"Our ambassador and a consular team will continue providing assistance to Canadians from Port-au-Prince, alongside their colleagues temporarily abroad. They can be reached through our Emergency Response Center."
Joly said Canada remains committed to supporting the Haitian people in the long-term, but the immediate priority is the safety and security of Canadians.
"This intervention will help ensure it," she said.
We have proceeded today to reduce our footprint to essential employees at our embassy in Port-au-Prince 🇭🇹.— Mélanie Joly (@melaniejoly) March 14, 2024
This will allow us to maintain our presence in Haiti to support Canadians during this volatile situation, given limited availability of supplies.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
-
-
-
-
Obituary
Obituary Kim Rudd, former Ontario Liberal MP and entrepreneur, dies at 66
-
-
-
-
IN DEPTH
Former prime minister Brian Mulroney dies at 84
Former Canadian prime minister and Conservative stalwart Brian Mulroney has died at age 84. Over his impressive career, the passionate and ambitious politician, businessman, husband, father, and grandfather left an unmistakable mark on the country.
Who is supporting, opposing new online harms bill?
Now that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's sweeping online harms legislation is before Parliament, allowing key stakeholders, major platforms, and Canadians with direct personal experience with abuse to dig in and see what's being proposed, reaction is streaming in. CTVNews.ca has rounded up reaction, and here's how Bill C-63 is going over.
As Poilievre sides with Smith on trans restrictions, former Conservative candidate says he's 'playing with fire'
Siding with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith on her proposed restrictions on transgender youth, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre confirmed Wednesday that he is against trans and non-binary minors using puberty blockers.
The first public hearings on foreign interference in Canada have begun. What you need to know
The public hearings portion of the federal inquiry into foreign interference in Canadian elections and democratic institutions got underway this week. Heading into this process, here's what you need to know.
TREND LINE What Nanos' tracking tells us about Canadians' mood, party preference heading into 2024
Heading into a new year, Canadians aren't feeling overly optimistic about the direction the country is heading, with the number of voters indicating negative views about the federal government's performance at the highest in a decade, national tracking from Nanos Research shows.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
opinion Don Martin: Pierre Poilievre's road to apparent victory will soon start to get rougher
Pierre Poilievre and his Conservatives appear to be on cruise control to a rendezvous with the leader's prime ministerial ambition, but in his latest column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin questions whether the Conservative leader may be peaking too soon.
opinion Don Martin: The Trudeau lessons from Brian Mulroney's legacy start with walking away
Justin Trudeau should pay very close attention to the legacy treatment afforded former prime minister Brian Mulroney, who died on Thursday at age 84, writes columnist Don Martin.
opinion Don Martin: ArriveCan debacle may be even worse than we know from auditor's report
It's been 22 years since a former auditor general blasted the Chretien government after it 'broke just about every rule in the book' in handing out private sector contracts in the sponsorship scandal. In his column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin says the book has been broken anew with everything that went on behind the scenes of the 'dreaded' ArriveCan app.
opinion Don Martin: Despite his horrible year, Trudeau's determined to roll the dice again
In his column for CTVNews.ca, political commentator Don Martin says you can't help but admire Justin Trudeau's defiance and audacity of hope despite his 'horrible' 2023, as it appears Trudeau is insisting on leading the Liberals into the next federal election.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Canada reduces diplomatic footprint in Haiti to essential employees due to 'volatile situation'
The Canadian government is reducing its diplomatic footprint in Haiti to 'essential employees,' at the embassy in Port-au-Prince, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly announced Thursday.
Home office expense changes, the cost of paying late and other things you may not know about taxes
Taxes may well be a certainty of life, but they can morph and multiply by the year, including some big changes this filing season.
B.C. couple sold firm for fortune. With last $92M donation, they've given it all away
A pair of British Columbia philanthropists are donating the last $92 million from a “windfall” sale of their medical imaging company to the charitable foundation they founded.
Repair or replace? Here's what you should do if a major appliance breaks down
The saying "they just don't make them like they used to" seems especially true of some major appliances these days.
SpaceX Starship lost on return to Earth after completing most of test flight
SpaceX's Starship rocket, designed to eventually send astronauts to the moon and beyond, completed nearly an entire test flight on its third try on Thursday, making it farther than before through a cruise in low orbit but was destroyed during atmospheric re-entry, the company said.
Loblaw rolls out self-checkout receipt scanner at 4 Ontario locations
Loblaw has rolled out its new self-checkout receipt scanner at one location in the Toronto area.
See Canada Post's latest stamp, including what it looks like under black light
The upcoming total solar eclipse is the subject of Canada Post’s latest commemorative stamp.
As U.S. considers TikTok ban, Canada reveals national security review was quietly ordered months ago
The federal Liberals ordered a national security review of popular video app TikTok in September 2023 but did not disclose it publicly.
Netanyahu 'no longer fits' Israel's needs: U.S. Senate majority leader
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Thursday that Israel must make "significant course corrections" to achieve lasting peace with the Palestinians.
Canada
-
B.C. couple sold firm for fortune. With last $92M donation, they've given it all away
A pair of British Columbia philanthropists are donating the last $92 million from a “windfall” sale of their medical imaging company to the charitable foundation they founded.
-
Ottawa mass killing suspect to appear in court today
The suspect accused in the mass killing of six people, including four children at a Barrhaven home last week, is expected to appear in an Ottawa courtroom this afternoon.
-
Loblaw rolls out self-checkout receipt scanner at 4 Ontario locations
Loblaw has rolled out its new self-checkout receipt scanner at one location in the Toronto area.
-
Former Quebec judge Jacques Delisle pleads guilty to manslaughter
Former Quebec judge Jacques Delisle has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of his wife.
-
See Canada Post's latest stamp, including what it looks like under black light
The upcoming total solar eclipse is the subject of Canada Post’s latest commemorative stamp.
-
Regina woman speaks out after family dog fatally injured at local dog park
A Regina woman and her family are still in shock after having to put down their family dog after it was seriously injured at one of the city’s off-leash dog parks.
World
-
North Korea's Kim test drives a new tank and orders troops to prepare for war
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un joined troops training on a new tank model and drove one himself, state media reported Thursday, as his rivals South Korea and the U.S. wrapped up their annual military exercises.
-
Yemen's Houthis have a hypersonic missile, possibly raising stakes in Red Sea crisis, report claims
Yemen's Houthi rebels claim to have a new, hypersonic missile in their arsenal, Russia's state media reported Thursday, potentially raising the stakes in their ongoing attacks on shipping in the Red Sea and surrounding waterways against the backdrop of Israel's war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip.
-
Death of non-binary teen Nex Benedict after school fight is ruled a suicide, medical examiner says
The death of a non-binary high school student the day after a fight inside an Oklahoma high school restroom has been ruled a suicide, the state medical examiner's office said Wednesday.
-
Denying same-sex marriage is unconstitutional, a Japanese high court says
A Japanese high court ruled Thursday that denying same-sex marriage is unconstitutional and called for urgent government action to address the lack of any law allowing for such unions. Plaintiffs and the LGBTQ+ community in Japan cheered it as a landmark decision that gives them hope for change toward equality.
-
As Russian election approaches, country says Ukraine fired more missiles at a border region
Ukraine fired at least eight missiles at Russia's Belgorod border region, killing two people and wounding 12, local officials said Thursday, as Kyiv's forces apparently kept up efforts to rattle the Kremlin on the eve of Russia's presidential election that is taking place amid a ruthless crackdown on dissent.
-
Chinese city officials issue a rare apology after authorities harass journalists on live TV
City officials in eastern China apologized to local journalists after authorities were shown pushing them and trying to obstruct reporting from the site of a deadly explosion, in a rare acknowledgment of state aggression against journalists.
Politics
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canada reduces diplomatic footprint in Haiti to essential employees due to 'volatile situation'
The Canadian government is reducing its diplomatic footprint in Haiti to 'essential employees,' at the embassy in Port-au-Prince, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly announced Thursday.
-
Will Ottawa meet its fiscal target? Economists split as deficit tracks higher
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland has pledged that the government will meet its fiscal targets in the upcoming federal budget, but economists say achieving that goal will be challenging as the deficit tracks higher.
-
As U.S. considers TikTok ban, Canada reveals national security review was quietly ordered months ago
The federal Liberals ordered a national security review of popular video app TikTok in September 2023 but did not disclose it publicly.
Health
-
More than 85K window blinds recalled because of strangulation risk for children
Health Canada issued a recall for tens of thousands of window blinds, saying they pose a strangulation risk for children.
-
UN report: Many countries are bouncing back from COVID pandemic but the poorest are not
Many countries are bouncing back from the COVID-19 pandemic, but the poorest are not and a significant number are seeing conditions deteriorating, a report from the UN Development Program said Wednesday.
-
U.S. cinnamon recalls: What Canadians need to know
Ground cinnamon is being recalled in the U.S. after elevated levels of lead were found in some products. In Canada, officials say they're monitoring the investigation.
Sci-Tech
-
SpaceX Starship lost on return to Earth after completing most of test flight
SpaceX's Starship rocket, designed to eventually send astronauts to the moon and beyond, completed nearly an entire test flight on its third try on Thursday, making it farther than before through a cruise in low orbit but was destroyed during atmospheric re-entry, the company said.
-
B.C. to kill 25 deer to test for chronic wasting disease
The B.C. government says it will cull 25 deer in the Kootenay region to test for chronic wasting disease.
-
Ottawa announces funding to study links to 'violent extremism' in video games
The federal government announced Wednesday funding of more than $300,000 to examine how gaming communities can potentially create environments conducive to radicalization and violent extremism.
Entertainment
-
Christie Brinkley diagnosed with skin cancer
Model, actress and entrepreneur Christie Brinkley announced that she has been diagnosed with basal cell carcinoma, a common form of skin cancer.
-
Indigenous art shines in Netflix's new 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' remake
One of the biggest TV shows of the year is showcasing Indigenous designs from coast to coast.
-
Matt Johnson says he made 'BlackBerry' to get funding for a Nirvanna the Band movie
The director says one of the driving forces behind that movie was a plan to garner support for his true passion project: Nirvanna the Band.
Business
-
Loblaw rolls out self-checkout receipt scanner at 4 Ontario locations
Loblaw has rolled out its new self-checkout receipt scanner at one location in the Toronto area.
-
Renters have harder time accumulating wealth than homeowners: RBC economist
An RBC economist says Canadian renters are devoting more of their income to housing costs compared with homeowners, making it harder for them to accumulate wealth and threatening to widen inequality between renters and homeowners.
-
Flair Airlines accuses financial services firm of withholding $25 million
Flair Airlines is accusing a financial services firm of withholding about $25 million in funds from the company.
Lifestyle
-
Repair or replace? Here's what you should do if a major appliance breaks down
The saying "they just don't make them like they used to" seems especially true of some major appliances these days.
-
What's Pi Day all about? Math, science, pies and more
Math enthusiasts around the world, from college kids to rocket scientists, celebrate Pi Day on Thursday. Here's a little more about the holiday's origin and how it's celebrated today.
-
'We own it': Canadian game Canuckle says Wordle owner hasn't sent it copyright notice yet
Canuckle, a Canadian word-guessing game inspired by the mega-popular Wordle, says it hasn't been told to take down its game after some developers recently received notices for alleged copyright violations.
Sports
-
Jaromir Jagr bobbleheads stolen ahead of Penguins tribute night
Jaromir Jagr is missing. Well, the bobbleheads of the former NHL star are anyway.
-
Zach Hyman has natural hat trick as Edmonton Oilers rock Washington Capitals 7-2
There were no shortage of storylines for the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday.
-
Predators extend points streak to 13 games with a 4-2 win over the Jets
Gustav Nyquist had a goal and an assist and the Nashville Predators extended their points streak to 13 games with a 4-2 win over the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday night.
Autos
-
Buying an EV can save you money the longer and farther you drive it: UBC study
A study from researchers at the University of British Columbia is making an economic case for purchasing an electric vehicle.
-
Opinion
Opinion The pros and cons of buying or leasing a vehicle
About one-third of Canadians purchased their vehicle outright in 2021, according to a report from Insurance Insight. The other two-thirds of car buyers financed or leased their vehicles.
-
Tesla, rivals get low marks for automated-driving technology
Tesla's TSLA.O Autopilot and Full Self Driving technology and nine other assisted-driving systems marketed by major automakers received "poor" ratings from the U.S. Insurance Institute for Highway Safety in a new study released on Tuesday.