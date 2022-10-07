Canada permanently banning top Iranian regime officials, levelling new sanctions
Canada is permanently banning top members of the Iranian regime from coming into the country, restricting financial transactions with Iran, and pursuing new sanction enforcement measures, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Friday.
"We're taking steps that will raise the bar internationally, in holding Iran accountable," Trudeau said alongside Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland in Ottawa.
The federal government will be pursuing a listing of the Iranian regime, as well as the leadership of a branch of the Iranian armed forces known as the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), under what Trudeau called "the most powerful provision" of the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act (IRPA).
Only used in cases of war crimes, genocide, and other serious human rights violations, Canada is moving to make the top 50 per cent of the IRCG leadership—an estimated 10,000 officers and senior members— inadmissible to Canada, forever. This move will also mean that they will be prohibited from doing business or holding assets in Canada.
This move comes amid ongoing condemnation of Iran for its violent crackdown on protesters sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini, who was detained for allegedly violating the country's forced veiling law.
Trudeau said Canada is restricting financial transactions with Iran, associated with the IRGC and the proxies that support them.
Canada is also vowing to "massively expand" its targeted sanctions to hold Iran accountable, and is allocating $76 million towards strengthening Canada's ability to implement sanctions.
"This will ensure we can move more quickly to freeze and seize sanctioned individuals' assets… It will also support the establishment of a new sanctions bureau in Global Affairs Canada, and new capacity at the RCMP," Trudeau said.
The government will be expanding its capacity to fight money laundering and illegal financial activity, as well as cracking down on foreign interference, "to protect Iranian Canadians and other communities in Canada," the prime minister said.
While Freeland spoke about how Canada views the Iranian regime as a state sponsor of terrorism, and called the IRGC a "terrorist organization," Canada's leading government officials stopped short Friday of deciding to formally add the IRGC to Canada's list of terrorist entities.
It's a move the Liberals have previously said would be up for national security agencies to decide, despite calls dating back to 2018 from parliamentarians to declare the IRGC a terrorist entity.
"It is repressive, theocratic, and misogynist. The IRGC leadership are terrorists," Freeland said. "Today by listing the IRGC under IRPA, and indeed, by listing the broader leadership of the Iranian regime, we are formally recognizing that fact and acting accordingly.”
While the Liberals are framing Friday's announcement as going "far beyond" what the Conservatives have been calling for, it's likely that political pressure on the government to keep pursing new measures against Iran will not ease up.
Trudeau said that ministers will have more to say about the full suite of measures Canada has been working on all week, saying the cabinet is "not taking any further tools off the table."
This week marked the 1,000th day since Iran's downing of Flight PS752 near Tehran. Most of the 176 people killed were headed to Canada through Ukraine on that flight, and the federal government says it will remain "relentless" in its pursuit of justice for those families, in the face of Iran's refusal to accept responsibility.
Earlier this week the federal government announced new sanctions against 25 members of Iranian leadership and nine entities, including top officials and Iran's so-called morality police. Trudeau said Friday that Canada will continue to use all tools at its disposal to amplify the "message of hope and freedom" coming from women in Iran and those standing with them.
"The actions we have taken, and are announcing today are some of the strongest measures anywhere against Iran. To the strong, resilient and proud Iranian Canadian community: we hear your voices, we heard your calls for action. That is why today we are using the most powerful tools at our disposal to crack down on this brutal regime," Trudeau said.
Health officials hope new Omicron vaccine will improve uptake of COVID-19 boosters
Health Canada approved on Thursday the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 booster vaccine that targets the BA.4 and BA.5 strains of the Omicron variant. It is the second combination vaccine greenlighted by Health Canada's vaccine review team, but the first that targets the virus strains that are now most common in Canada
Nike suspends relationship with Hockey Canada amid its handling of sexual assault allegations
Nike has suspended its partnership with and paused support for Hockey Canada as the sports organization faces increasing pressure to handle alleged sexual assaults.
Manufacturers working at 'double or triple' speed to restock kids' pain meds: feds
Health Canada says some manufacturers of kids' pain and fever medications are now operating "at double or triple their normal volumes" in an effort to address a months-long shortage.
Canada helps buy Juno Beach land in France to stop proposed condo development
The battle to save a part of Juno Beach in France from development is over after the Canadian government announced it would pitch in to buy the land and prevent the construction of a condo on the historic battlefield.
Uvalde schools suspend entire police force after outrage
Uvalde's school district on Friday pulled its embattled campus police force off the job following a wave of new outrage over the hiring of a former state trooper who was part of the hesitant law enforcement response during the May shooting at Robb Elementary School.
What are BA.2.75 and BQ 1.1? The two emerging COVID-19 subvariants raising concern among infectious disease experts
Two new subvariants of the Omicron strain of COVID-19 identified in recent months could fuel increased cases and hospitalizations in Canada through the fall and winter, infectious disease experts say.
Shorts or a jacket (and umbrella)? Thanksgiving forecast varies across the country
Thanksgiving weekend weather is shaping up to be drastically different depending on where in the country you live.
Who is Danielle Smith? UCP leader and Alberta's next premier
The United Conservative Party has placed Danielle Smith, the former leader of the now defunct Wildrose Party, at the helm as it looks to solidify support ahead of the next provincial election.
Canada helps buy Juno Beach land in France to stop proposed condo development
The battle to save a part of Juno Beach in France from development is over after the Canadian government announced it would pitch in to buy the land and prevent the construction of a condo on the historic battlefield.
Health officials hope new Omicron vaccine will improve uptake of COVID-19 boosters
Health Canada approved on Thursday the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 booster vaccine that targets the BA.4 and BA.5 strains of the Omicron variant. It is the second combination vaccine greenlighted by Health Canada's vaccine review team, but the first that targets the virus strains that are now most common in Canada
Ottawa police officer admits to donating to 'Freedom Convoy'
An Ottawa police officer pleaded guilty to misconduct for donating money to 'Freedom Convoy' fundraisers during the protest in downtown Ottawa.
'A very dangerous thing': Vancouver Police Union slammed for mayoral endorsement
The Vancouver Police Union's decision to endorse a mayoral candidate in the 2022 election is being criticized as an inappropriate overreach that sets a worrying precedent.
Hayley Wickenheiser calls Hockey Canada 'disgraceful,' says leadership needs change
Hayley Wickenheiser, four-time Olympic gold medallist and Toronto Maple Leafs assistant general manager, said Hockey Canada needs a leadership change.
What are BA.2.75 and BQ 1.1? The two emerging COVID-19 subvariants raising concern among infectious disease experts
Two new subvariants of the Omicron strain of COVID-19 identified in recent months could fuel increased cases and hospitalizations in Canada through the fall and winter, infectious disease experts say.
Thais mourn dozens, mainly kids, killed in day care attack
Relatives wailed and some collapsed as they grieved Friday over the small coffins carrying children slain by a fired police offer who stormed a day care centre in rural Thailand during naptime.
Russia strikes annexed area; More bodies found in Kharkiv
Russia concentrated attacks Friday in its increasingly troubled invasion of Ukraine on areas it illegally annexed as the death toll from earlier missile strikes on apartment buildings in the southern city of Zaporizhzhia rose to 12.
Federal prosecutors weighing charges on two fronts in Hunter Biden investigation
Federal prosecutors believe they could charge Hunter Biden with tax crimes and a false statement but a final decision still has not yet been made by the U.S. attorney in Delaware, according to sources familiar with the matter.
Uvalde schools suspend entire police force after outrage
Uvalde's school district on Friday pulled its embattled campus police force off the job following a wave of new outrage over the hiring of a former state trooper who was part of the hesitant law enforcement response during the May shooting at Robb Elementary School.
Belarus Nobel Peace laureate chose to return home despite jail warning, friend says
Nobel Peace Prize winner Ales Byalyatski chose to return to his native Belarus despite warnings he faced jail there in order to help civil society by distributing international aid donations, a friend of the human rights activist said.
Disputing Iran's version, mom says teen was beaten to death
The mother of a 16-year-old Iranian girl has disputed official claims that her daughter fell to her death from a high building, saying the teen was killed by blows to the head as part of the crackdown on anti-hijab protests roiling the country.
Canada helps buy Juno Beach land in France to stop proposed condo development
The battle to save a part of Juno Beach in France from development is over after the Canadian government announced it would pitch in to buy the land and prevent the construction of a condo on the historic battlefield.
Poilievre condemned for use of YouTube tag targeting 'misogynistic' groups
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Liberals are accusing Pierre Poilievre of 'using his videos to appeal to far-right misogynistic online movements,' following a report that Poilievre's YouTube channel was using a hidden tag to promote his videos among anti-women audiences.
Health officials hope new Omicron vaccine will improve uptake of COVID-19 boosters
Health Canada approved on Thursday the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 booster vaccine that targets the BA.4 and BA.5 strains of the Omicron variant. It is the second combination vaccine greenlighted by Health Canada's vaccine review team, but the first that targets the virus strains that are now most common in Canada
What are BA.2.75 and BQ 1.1? The two emerging COVID-19 subvariants raising concern among infectious disease experts
Two new subvariants of the Omicron strain of COVID-19 identified in recent months could fuel increased cases and hospitalizations in Canada through the fall and winter, infectious disease experts say.
Manufacturers working at 'double or triple' speed to restock kids' pain meds: feds
Health Canada says some manufacturers of kids' pain and fever medications are now operating "at double or triple their normal volumes" in an effort to address a months-long shortage.
SpaceX delivers Russian, Native American women to station
A Russian cosmonaut who caught a U.S. lift to the International Space Station arrived at her new home Thursday for a five-month stay, accompanied by a Japanese astronaut and two from NASA, including the first Native American woman in space.
Google unveils new Pixel 7 smartphones and first-ever Pixel smartwatch
Google on Thursday unveiled its new Pixel 7 smartphone lineup and its first-ever Pixel smartwatch, packed with tracking and health features from its subsidiary Fitbit.
Google's new Pixel Watch faces hurdles with economy, no iPhone support
Google's debut smartwatch will go on sale in the U.S. on Oct. 13 for US$350, the Alphabet Inc unit said on Thursday, taking on a field dominated by Apple Watch at a time when inflation-hammered consumers are shunning all forms of pricey wearables.
Kevin Spacey trial witness claims sexual abuse by actor
The first witness at a civil trial in which Kevin Spacey is accused of making a sexual advance on a 14-year-old boy in the mid-1980s testified Friday that Spacey made a similar move on him years earlier.
Depeche Mode line up 1st album, tour in over 5 years
Depeche Mode have lined up a new album and the band's first live shows in more than five years, an announcement that comes months after the death of founding member Andy 'Fletch' Fletcher.
'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' trailer is here — but Chris Pratt's Italian accent is not, fans say
The first teaser trailer for the long-awaited 'Super Mario Bros. Movie' is here — but a lack of Italian flair in Mario’s voice is leaving some fans feeling like they just got hit with a Koopa shell.
Canadian labour market still tight as economy sees slight bump in employment
The Canadian economy posted a modest gain in employment in September, reversing some of the losses seen in previous months and suggesting the labour market remains exceptionally tight.
A bump and a miss: Saudi oil cut slaps down Biden's outreach
U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday effectively acknowledged the failure of one of his biggest and most humiliating foreign policy gambles: a fist-bump with the de-facto leader of Saudi Arabia, the crown prince associated with human rights abuses.
Stocks slump on fears about rates, recession after jobs data
Good news on the economy remains bad news for Wall Street, and stocks are falling Friday on worries a still-strong U.S jobs market may actually make a recession more likely.
Pink diamond breaks auction record in Hong Kong
A pink diamond was sold for US$49.9 million in Hong Kong on Friday, setting a world record for the highest price per carat for a diamond sold at auction.
Puppy buried in rubble in Halifax following Fiona finds loving new home with one of its rescuers
A puppy that was found stuck under a pile of boulders at Halifax's Frog Pond after post-tropical storm Fiona has found a loving new home with one of its rescuers.
Foot traffic steadily rising across Canadian cities, new data shows
As Canada moves out of the COVID-19 pandemic era, new data from commercial real estate firm Avison Young shows a steady increase in foot traffic across the country, as more people return to the office, shop in-store, head back to class, and venture out for events.
Nike suspends relationship with Hockey Canada amid its handling of sexual assault allegations
Nike has suspended its partnership with and paused support for Hockey Canada as the sports organization faces increasing pressure to handle alleged sexual assaults.
Blue Jays playoff baseball returns to Toronto today. Here are 10 things you need to know
The Blue Jays are set to begin the MLB post-season against the Seattle Mariners in a best-of-three wild-card series at Rogers Centre this weekend.
Hayley Wickenheiser calls Hockey Canada 'disgraceful,' says leadership needs change
Hayley Wickenheiser, four-time Olympic gold medallist and Toronto Maple Leafs assistant general manager, said Hockey Canada needs a leadership change.
Canadians driving more, but 74 per cent don't know they should update their insurance provider: survey
A new survey has found many Canadians are driving more with the return to offices and workplaces, but most don’t know they should be reporting this change to their insurance companies, which experts say could cause issues down the line.
Porsche overtakes Volkswagen as Europe's most valuable carmaker
Porsche took pole position as Europe's most valuable automaker on Thursday, overtaking former parent Volkswagen as the price of the sportscar maker's newly-listed shares sped higher.
Former Uber security chief guilty of data breach coverup
The former chief security officer for Uber was convicted Wednesday of trying to cover up a 2016 data breach in which hackers accessed tens of millions of customer records from the ride-hailing service.