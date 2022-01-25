Canada orders diplomats' families to leave Ukraine
Published Tuesday, January 25, 2022 9:16AM EST Last Updated Tuesday, January 25, 2022 9:21AM EST
The Canadian government has ordered family members of diplomatic staff in Ukraine to leave the country, CTV News has confirmed.
Late Monday night Canada updated its travel advisory suggesting any non-essential Canadians should leave Ukraine.
"If you are in Ukraine, you should evaluate if your presence is essential," reads the updated guidance to avoid non-essential travel to the region, due to "ongoing Russian threats and military buildup in and around the country."
