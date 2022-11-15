Canada monitoring reports of Russian missiles hitting Poland: Anand

OTTAWA -

Defence Minister Anita Anand said Tuesday afternoon that she is in contact with Polish authorities over reports that two people were killed when Russian missiles hit the NATO ally.

Anand would only say that Canada is monitoring the situation as she entered the House of Commons for question period.

"I'm receiving updates regarding this report and very closely in touch with our Polish allies at this time. It would be imprudent for me to comment further," she said.

The NATO alliance was formed after the Second World War and currently has 30 members spread out over North America and Europe.

The keystone of its founding treaty, Article 5, stipulates that any "armed attack" against one member constitutes an attack against all, and may trigger a self-defence response from allies as a bloc.

It is unclear whether Tuesday's events would fall under that category, or if they may fall under Article 4, which says that member states can convene a consultation with other members if they feel that their security or independence are threatened.

The Associated Press reported that Russian missiles crossed into Polish territory during a massive barrage that hit Ukraine's power grid and cut electricity to much of Moldova.

That report was attributed to a senior U.S. intelligence official speaking on condition of anonymity, as well as a second source reported to have confirmed the information.

Polish media reported that two people died Tuesday afternoon after a projectile struck an area where grain was drying in Przewodow, a village near the border with Ukraine.

The Polish government has not confirmed that Russian missiles struck NATO territory, but a spokesman said the country's top leaders are holding an emergency meeting due to a "crisis situation."

The reports are heightening fears that the ongoing war in Ukraine will spill over into eastern Europe and spark a wider conflict between Russia and the NATO military alliance.

Russia's ministry of defence denied launching strikes in the area near the Ukrainian-Polish border and accused Polish media and officials of deliberately escalating the situation.

Vedant Patel, the deputy spokesman of the U.S. State Department, also said that the U.S. has seen the reports and that they are "incredibly concerning."

"I want to again be very clear that we do not want to get ahead of hypotheticals. We do not know what has happened yet," he said.

"And we're working with our partners in the Polish government and our NATO partners to get more information and to assess what has happened. When will make that determination, we will determine appropriate next steps as well."

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said in French on Tuesday that she did not have any specific comments to make but that she, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Foreign Minister Melanie Joly were all in contact with allies.

Both Trudeau and Jolywere attending a G20 summit in Indonesia on Tuesday and the reports emerged well after midnight local time.

Joly's office echoed Anand's comments in a written statement.

"We are aware of these reports. We are monitoring the situation, and we are in close contact with Poland and other partners on this," said press secretary Adrien Blanchard.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 15, 2022.

-- With files from The Associated Press.