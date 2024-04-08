Canada is on track to spend tens of billions more on defence in the coming years. Here's where it's headed

Canada is on track to spend tens of billions more on defence in the coming years, as the federal government points to climate change, increasingly aggressive international rivalries and new sovereignty risks in the high Arctic as key challenges to tackle.

Announced Monday by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at Canadian Forces Base Trenton in Ontario, the spending is expected to total just over $8 billion over the next five years and $73 billion in the next two decades for new equipment and infrastructure, including improvements to Canadian air and sea fleets, communications technologies and services for military personnel.

"This is about preserving our values of democracy, freedom, peace, and fairness for the next generation of Canadians, so they can enjoy the same security and prosperity that was given to us by our parents and grandparents," a release from the Prime Minister's Office said.

"Growing challenges to the international order that has long protected Canada's prosperity and security, the rising impact of climate change, and the rapid pace of technological change is all affecting Canada's national interests."

Here's a breakdown of where the new money is planned to go by 2044, according to releases from the federal government:

Equipment: $28.3 billion

Maritime sensors: $1.4 billion in surveillance technology to detect and monitor activity in Canadian maritime approaches, beneath the ocean's surface.

Helicopters: $18.4 billion in new tactical helicopter capabilities to improve response time and coverage for natural disasters, emergencies and possible infringements on Canadian sovreignty.

Early warning aircraft: $307 million in aircraft to detect, surveil and alert airborne threats.

Global satellite networks: $5.5 billion toward efforts to access global satellite networks, with particular focus on protecting against communications jamming by adversaries.

Long-range missiles: $2.7 billion to establish missile systems that can operate at greater ranges, reaching new potential targets more effectively and creating deterrents to threats abroad.

Infrastructure: $41.6 billion

General infrastructure: $10.2 billion in repair and renovation to Canadian military assets and facilities (such as piers and runways), as well as training and "day-to-day military activities."

Northern operational support hubs: $218 million toward expanded presence at military installations in the Arctic, year-round, to enforce sovereignty and provide infrastructure to support northern communities.

Naval fleet maintenance: $9.9 billion in spending to extend the life of some Canadian Navy ships and to preserve replenishment capability at sea.

Cyber operations: $2.8 billion toward a new, unified cyber-operations apparatus between the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) and the Communications Security Establishment (CSE), a Canadian intelligence agency.

Ammunition: $9.5 billion to build a strategic ammunition reserve and to accelerate domestic production for artillery rounds.

Maintenance: $9 billion in spending to sustain military equipment via Canada's national procurement program.

Personnel services: $2.7 billion

Housing: $295 million in spending on new and renovated housing for CAF members.

Child care: $100 million to improve access to child care on CAF bases by 2029.

Health records: $497 million to support continuity of care for CAF members moving inter-provincially.

Civilian support jobs: $1.8 billion in personnel spending to improve recruitment, procurement and infrastructure services.

The new defence spending will be part of 2024's federal budget, which will be tabled on April 16.