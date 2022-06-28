Canada has been without an ambassador to China for 6 months. What's the holdup?
Canada has been without an ambassador to China for 6 months. What's the holdup?
Canada has been without an ambassador to China since the end of 2021, when Dominic Barton moved out of the Beijing offices.
The government says, while a representative will be named in “due course,” Canada continues to engage with China at the “highest levels” in the meantime.
“Minister Joly recently spoke with her counterpart, Wang Li, where they discussed the challenges of recent years, including cases of arbitrary detention, and the importance of frank dialogue,” reads a statement to CTVNews.ca from a spokesperson for the foreign affairs minister.
“With strong cultural and people-to-people ties, they discussed avenues of collaboration between the two countries on areas of mutual interest.”
But former ambassador to China Guy Saint-Jacques says the notable absence shows the prime minister “does not understand” the value of a strong diplomatic presence on the ground.
“Having an ambassador gives you intelligence… because here’s a person who can have access to high-level [information] that other people at the embassy can’t,” he said. “You are depriving yourself from all that useful information.”
Barton publicly announced his resignation on Dec. 6, 2021, just months after helping to secure the release of former diplomat and entrepreneur Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor.
The two men were arbitrarily detained and held in a Chinese jail for more than 1,000 days. Their arrests are widely seen as retaliation for the Vancouver arrest of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou on a U.S. extradition request.
Those events launched what would become nearly three years of icy relations between Canada and China.
While Meng’s case has been dropped and the Michaels have returned to Canada, tensions mounted in recent months when the government announced it would ban China’s Huawei Technologies and ZET, another Chinese company, from participating in Canada’s 5G wireless networks.
Ottawa cited national security concerns as the key reason for the ban.
Following the announcement, China’s representative in Canada swiftly condemned the move stating that Ottawa was “acting in collusion with the U.S. to suppress Chinese enterprises.”
“Canada's so-called security concerns are nothing but a cover for political manipulation… The erroneous actions of the Canadian side will certainly harm Canada’s own interests and international image,” a series of tweets read.
Saint-Jacques said there’s an enhanced necessity to appoint an ambassador as Canada develops an Indo-Pacific strategy.
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly’s mandate letter asks that the strategy seek to deepen diplomatic, economic and defence partnerships, and international assistance in the region.
She announced the creation of an Indo-Pacific Advisory Committee on June 9, to provide recommendations on the overall strategy. Barton is listed as a member.
The former ambassador says, while he respects the perspectives of the appointees, he still considers the committee a stall tactic.
“It’s another tactic to delay making a decision, and trying to give some kind of cover. It’s high time that the government make a decision, ” he said.
Conservative MP and foreign affairs critic Michael Chong echoed a similar sentiment in a statement to CTVNews.ca.
"We still await the government's new policy on China, which has been promised since 2019, but never delivered - and now delayed yet again with the government's recent announcement to consult further by creating a special committee,” he said.
The Indo-Pacific strategy is a notable shift away from the government’s longstanding focus on the Asia-Pacific region specifically, and reflects a need to consider issues beyond just those associated with just China.
Chong added that the absence of a Canadian ambassador in China is “yet another example of this government’s mismanagement of Canada-China relations.”
“Over the last six and a half years this government has been in office, it has not had representation in Beijing for more than a year. The government has had three ambassadors and had one resign in scandal - not good signs for one of Canada's most fraught and significant foreign relationships,” he said.
Saint-Jacques added, it signals to other countries that Canada is failing to prioritize foreign policy and could lead to missed alliances.
He pointed to the recently announced Partners in the Blue Pacific initiative to help Pacific Island countries address climate change, security, and Chinese influence in the region.
The U.S., Australia, New Zealand, Japan, and the United Kingdom have signed on to the agreement.
“There were probably people in Washington discussing this who said what’s the value-added of having Canada? They are adrift at sea, ” he said.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
What key legislation passed, what's in limbo after Parliament breaks for summer
Now that the House and Senate have adjourned for the summer, CTVNews.ca breaks down what key pieces of legislation passed in the final days of the spring session, and what key government bills will be left to deal with in the fall.
What is Bill C-21? A look at the proposed firearm legislation and its implications
What does Bill C-21 propose to do? From a handgun 'freeze' to 'red' and 'yellow' flag laws, CTVNews.ca explores the federal government's proposed firearm legislation.
'Anger that I haven't seen before': Singh harassment incident puts renewed spotlight on politicians' security
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh's recent encounter with protesters at an Ontario election campaign stop, where he was verbally harassed, is casting a renewed spotlight on politicians' security, with Singh telling CTV News that he's witnessing a level of anger he hasn't seen before.
Where the six Conservative leadership candidates stand on key policy issues
Six candidates are on the ballot to become the Conservative Party's next leader. In holding rallies, doing media interviews, and participating in debates, each contender has been releasing details of their policy platforms. Here's a snapshot of where the candidates stand on the economy, housing, climate, defence and social issues.
Liberals' deal with NDP will keep Trudeau minority in power for 3 more years
The federal Liberals and New Democrats have finalized an agreement that, if maintained, would keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government in power until June 2025, in exchange for progress on longstanding NDP priorities. Trudeau announced Tuesday morning that the confidence-and-supply agreement has been brokered, and is effective immediately.
Opinion
OPINION | Don Martin: The fall of Justin Trudeau has begun
'After a weeks-long survey of just about everyone I've met ... the overall judgment on Justin Trudeau is one of being a political write-off,' writes Don Martin in an opinion column for CTVNews.ca. 'He’s too woke, too precious, preachy in tone, exceedingly smug, lacking in leadership, fading in celebrity, slow to act, short-sighted in vision and generally getting more irritating with every breathlessly whispered public pronouncement,' Martin writes.
OPINION | Don Martin: It's time for the whiners to win and the government to unclog the airports
It's time for the whiners to win and the government to reopen the skies, a return to those glory times of flying when the biggest complaints were expensive parking, a middle seat and stale pretzels, commentator Don Martin writes in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION | Don Martin: A basic Doug Ford takes a middle-of-the-road victory lap in Ontario election
In an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin says Doug Ford coasted to majority re-election victory in Ontario by sticking to the middle of the road: 'Not too progressive. Not too conservative.'
OPINION | Don Martin: Premier Jason Kenney deserved a better death
There's a lesson for Canada's political leaders in the short life and quick death of Jason Kenney as premier of Alberta, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION | Don Martin: Ford on cruise control to victory in Ontario while Alberta votes on killing Kenney as UCP leader
It's becoming a make-or-break week for two Conservative premiers as their futures pivot on a pair of defining moments, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
ANALYSIS & INSIGHTS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau defends military spending ahead of NATO summit as new report projects decline
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is defending Canadian military spending after a new NATO report this week showed Canada heading in the wrong direction.
Canada has been without an ambassador to China for 6 months. What's the holdup?
At a time of enhanced global uncertainty and growing Chinese influence, the Canadian government faces mounting pressure to appoint a diplomatic representative in Beijing after the post has sat vacant for six months.
Canadians on TikTok open their doors to Americans seeking abortions
With the overturning of Roe v. Wade opening the door to abortion bans in the U.S., Canadian Tiktokers are welcoming Americans who are considering travelling north of the border to get an abortion.
Ottawa convoy organizer Tamara Lich arrested in Alberta for alleged breach of bail conditions
Tamara Lich, one of the organizers of the Freedom Convoy, has been arrested in Alberta for alleged breach of bail conditions, CTV News has learned.
Risk of shingles rises after COVID-19 infection: study
Adults over 50 who have had COVID-19 are more likely to experience a shingles outbreak, according to a study published in May.
Former Nazi guard, 101, jailed for aiding murder
A 101-year-old man was convicted in Germany of 3,518 counts of accessory to murder on Tuesday for serving at the Nazis' Sachsenhausen concentration camp during the Second World War.
Tom Mulcair: Notion that multiculturalism is a threat has become commonplace in Quebec
Quebec Premier Francois Legault's recent remarks are just repeating something that has become commonplace in Quebec: the notion that multiculturalism is a threat, writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in his latest column for CTVNews.ca.
Airbnb party ban: Global policy now permanent after pilot saw gatherings in Canada nearly halved
Airbnb has codified a global policy that prohibits guests from hosting parties or events on all listed properties.
Child dies after being left in hot car while mother taught at Ontario high school, mayor says
An Ontario community is reeling after a 23-month-old boy died when he was accidentally left in a hot car outside the school where his mother taught, the mayor says.
Canada
-
Three dead, police watchdog called in after Ottawa stabbing
Ontario's police watchdog is investigating after Ottawa police officers shot and killed a man and injured a woman while responding to the stabbing deaths of two women.
-
Child dies after being left in hot car while mother taught at Ontario high school, mayor says
An Ontario community is reeling after a 23-month-old boy died when he was accidentally left in a hot car outside the school where his mother taught, the mayor says.
-
Police seize $1M, weapons, drugs in Toronto-Montreal operation
The Montreal police's anti-gang squad has seized 'a significant quantity' of weapons and drugs in a joint-department operation running from Toronto to Quebec.
-
Sex scandal involving Prince Andrew prompts N.S. high school to change name
A high-profile sex scandal involving Prince Andrew is prompting a school in Dartmouth, N.S., to change its name. As of Aug. 1, Prince Andrew High School will be renamed Woodlawn High School, to reflect the name of the street and subdivision where the school is located.
-
Ottawa convoy organizer Tamara Lich arrested in Alberta for alleged breach of bail conditions
Tamara Lich, one of the organizers of the Freedom Convoy, has been arrested in Alberta for alleged breach of bail conditions, CTV News has learned.
-
RCMP divers recover body of missing swimmer from Dartmouth lake
Police say the body of a 21-year-old man who disappeared while swimming at a lake in Dartmouth, N.S., has been recovered.
World
-
-
UN: More than 300,000 civilians killed in Syria's conflict
The first 10 years of Syria's conflict, which started in 2011, killed more than 300,000 civilians, the United Nations said Tuesday -- the highest official estimate to date of conflict-related civilian deaths in the country.
-
Macron says Russia can't win in Ukraine after strike on mall
France's president denounced Russia's fiery airstrike on a crowded shopping mall in Ukraine as a 'new war crime' Tuesday and vowed the West's support for Kyiv would not waver, saying Moscow "cannot and should not win" the war with its neighbour.
-
Scottish government seeks independence vote in Oct. 2023
Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced plans on Tuesday for a second referendum to be held on Scottish independence in October next year, vowing to take legal action to ensure a vote if the British government tried to block it.
-
U.S. strike kills Yemeni al-Qaeda-linked commander in Syria
A drone strike by the U.S.-led coalition in northwestern Syria killed a senior member of an al-Qaeda-linked group, Syrian opposition activists and the U.S. military said Tuesday.
-
Man jailed, charged with assault after confronting Rudy Giuliani
A heckler who clapped former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani on the back at a campaign event was arrested, jailed for more than 24 hours and now faces an assault charge.
Politics
-
Canada has been without an ambassador to China for 6 months. What's the holdup?
At a time of enhanced global uncertainty and growing Chinese influence, the Canadian government faces mounting pressure to appoint a diplomatic representative in Beijing after the post has sat vacant for six months.
-
All three levels of government, police, organizers granted full standing on inquiry
The commissioner of the inquiry examining Ottawa's use of the Emergencies Act to bring an end to the 'Freedom Convoy' protest in February has granted standing to the organizers, police and representatives of all three levels of government.
-
Trudeau defends military spending ahead of NATO summit as new report projects decline
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is defending Canadian military spending after a new NATO report this week showed Canada heading in the wrong direction.
Health
-
Have you struggled to access abortion services in Canada? Share your story
Following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, a number of states south of the border have stopped performing abortions. If you're a Canadian who has had an abortion, CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you.
-
Canadians on TikTok open their doors to Americans seeking abortions
With the overturning of Roe v. Wade opening the door to abortion bans in the U.S., Canadian Tiktokers are welcoming Americans who are considering travelling north of the border to get an abortion.
-
EU regulator considers clearing smallpox shot for monkeypox
The European Medicines Agency says it will begin reviewing data to decide if a smallpox vaccine made by the pharmaceutical company Bavarian Nordic might also be authorized for monkeypox, amid a growing outbreak of the disease across the continent.
Sci-Tech
-
Early human fossils found in cave are a million years older than expected
Fossils of early human ancestors from a South African cave are 3.4 million to 3.6 million years old -- making them a million years older than previously suspected and shaking up the way researchers understand human origins and evolution.
-
Germany returns artifacts taken from 3 African nations
German officials said Monday that numerous priceless artifacts taken from African nations during colonial times will be permanently returned.
-
Explorers find Second World War Navy destroyer, deepest wreck discovered
A U.S. Navy destroyer that engaged a superior Japanese fleet in the largest sea battle of the Second World War in the Philippines has become the deepest wreck to be discovered, according to explorers.
Entertainment
-
Mary Mara, 'ER' and 'Ray Donovan' actress, dead at 61
Mary Mara, an actress known for roles on 'ER' and 'Ray Donovan,' has died, her manager, Craig Dorfman, said in a statement to CNN. She was 61.
-
Johnny Depp's rep shuts down talk of 'Pirates' return
A representative for Johnny Depp has denied a recent report the actor would be returning to the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' franchise.
-
Montreal comedian Nick Nemeroff dead at 32
Montreal-raised comedian Nick Nemeroff died on Monday, leaving comedy fans across Canada grieving. He was 32.
Business
-
Europe's central bank ready to 'stamp out' surging inflation
The head of the European Central Bank said Tuesday that it will move gradually to combat soaring consumer prices with interest rate hikes in July and September but will keep its options open to "stamp out" inflation if it surges faster than expected.
-
Airbnb party ban: Global policy now permanent after pilot saw gatherings in Canada nearly halved
Airbnb has codified a global policy that prohibits guests from hosting parties or events on all listed properties.
-
Stocks fall on Wall Street as inflation concerns persist
Stocks fell in midday trading on Wall Street Tuesday as the broader market remains gripped by uncertainty over pervasive inflation, rising interest rates and the potential for a recession.
Lifestyle
-
'It saves a lot of work': Robot server delivers food, smiles at Chinese restaurant in N.S.
The May Garden Chinese Restaurant in Bedford, N.S., has introduced 'Bella' to its team -- a robot that helps deliver customers' orders to their tables.
-
This train service from Toronto will bring you right to NYC
Railroad company Amtrak has announced that its Maple Leaf Train, in conjunction with VIA Rail, is back in business.
-
'Oldest sailboat in Canada' returning to the sea with help from BC Ferries
A 125-year-old sailboat is set to return to the waters of British Columbia after being landlocked for more than 20 years.
Sports
-
Marlin Briscoe, 1st Black starting QB in AFL, dies at 76
Marlin Briscoe, who became the first Black starting quarterback in the American Football League more than 50 years ago, died Monday. He was 76.
-
F1 condemns racism after retired champion's reported slur at Lewis Hamilton
Formula One condemned racist language after a slur reportedly directed at Lewis Hamilton by retired champion Nelson Piquet.
-
Calgary to host 2024 Special Olympics Canada Winter Games
Calgary has been selected as the host city for the 2024 Special Olympics Canada Winter Games.
Autos
-
-
F1 condemns racism after retired champion's reported slur at Lewis Hamilton
Formula One condemned racist language after a slur reportedly directed at Lewis Hamilton by retired champion Nelson Piquet.
-
Fuel standard regulations to start later, cut more emissions from gasoline, diesel
The federal government is delaying new emissions standards on gasoline and diesel another year but is demanding the oil and gas sector make bigger cuts to fuel emissions by 2030 given how much more money the companies are now making.